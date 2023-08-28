Big Ten football preseason power rankings

After every week of the college football season, we take a stab at ranking all of the Big Ten teams based on which are playing the best. It’s not a predictive exercise, but rather, which team looks like the best one at that point in time.

And while we’ll be continuing that practice in 2023, we need a baseline, and that’s why we’re putting our first one together of the fall, just prior to the season kicking off in the conference now that all the rosters and position battles are almost set.

Is Michigan still the team to beat? Can Ohio State regain its footing as the Big Ten’s flag-bearer, or will a team like Wisconsin, Penn State, or Iowa jump up and find a way to wrestle the conference crown away?

Here’s how we see things from No. 14 all the way to No. 1 inside of a week before all the Big Ten fun starts for real.

Northwestern Wildcats

Why the Ranking

Northwestern has had a bad run the last couple of years and the roster still needs an influx of talent. Combine that with all the unknowns of the hazing scandal and coaching change, and it could be a very long 2023 in Evanston.

Indiana Hoosiers

Why the Ranking

The year 2020 seems so long ago in Bloomington. There was a pandemic going on if you remember, but that was also the year that Indiana was an upstart program that almost found its way to Indianapolis. There has been a sharp decline since then and the program hasn’t been able to recover. It’ll probably be more of the same this fall.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Why the Ranking

Rutgers’ competitive level has gotten better under head coach Greg Schiano, but there hasn’t been much of an improvement in the win/loss column. There is a little more talent on the roster but not enough, and there’s still a lack of depth to get over the hump. Getting bowl eligible would be a monumental year in Piscataway.

Purdue Boilermakers

Why the Ranking

Purdue surprised everyone by winning the West division last year. Don’t expect a repeat of that because the Boilermakers are a program in transition, both with the roster at key spots, and with the coaching staff. It might be Boiler down in 2023.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Why the Ranking

Nebraska fans have to be feeling a little like they are in a sequel of college football “Groundhog Day.” Tell me where you’ve heard this before; another new savior coach is going to try and restore the program to its glory days. And while Matt Rhule might be the long-awaited answer in Lincoln, it won’t be this season. It’s going to be a more of a slow burn and probably a pretty difficult season for Big Red.

Michigan State Spartans

Why the Ranking

Michigan State looks like a possible bowl team, but that’s about it. Remember when we told you that raiding the transfer portal to put a really good roster together wasn’t sustainable? This year looks like it could be further evidence that something else needs to change to get the Spartans back to one of the best teams in the Big Ten consistently.

Illinois Fighting Illini

Why the Ranking

Illinois is a hard team to gauge this year. On one hand, I feel like the Illini punched above their weight last season, while on the other hand, there is a real change in culture that can be felt and seen. This should be a solid team, but not one that contends for a division title. Maybe Bret Bielema proves me wrong.

Maryland Terrapins

Why the Ranking

Maryland has the schedule and the talent to make a bowl game, and might give one of the big boys of the conference a real fight, but we’ve yet to see the physicality and depth of talent required to be a legitimate player in the Big Ten. That hasn’t changed, but quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa may lead the Terps to an unexpected win or two.

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Why the Ranking

Head coach P.J. Fleck has set the culture in Minneapolis, but it feels like the ceiling has been reached. Look for the Gophers to be a solidly coached team with a sound defense and adequate offense. However, there just isn’t enough dynamic players on both sides of the ball to get much further than that in 2023.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Why the Ranking

You kind of know what you are getting from Iowa and it’s that you don’t really know what you are getting from Iowa on a year-to-year basis. Expect a solid defense that will keep the Hawkeyes in every game, and if the offense can hum just a little under new quarterback Cade McNamara, then we could be looking at the West division champs.

Wisconsin Badgers

Why the Ranking

When I go through the Wisconsin schedule, I can see the Badgers having a chance to win every game. New head coach, Luke Fickell, will probably have to win some close ones, but don’t be surprised if the new offensive scheme marries with the physical brand to put this team in a position to get to Indianapolis.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Why the Ranking

The top three teams in the league appear to be a cut above the rest. Penn State has been looking up at Ohio State and Michigan over the last few years, but the talent is there to finally be on par with the two powerhouses. If the Nittany Lions can split between the Buckeyes (away) and Wolverines (home), a College Football Playoff might even be in the cards.

Michigan Wolverines

Why the Ranking

It’s a close call between Michigan and Ohio State (and Penn State for that matter), and it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if the Wolverines won the Big Ten again and made the College Football Playoff. There’s a lot of talent back and a schedule to do damage. What remains to be seen is whether all the drama surrounding Harbaugh in combination with the talent of the Ohio State roster keep the maize and blue from the three-peat?

Ohio State Buckeyes

Why the Ranking

Stay with me here. Ohio State will most likely have one of the best offenses in college football again, and almost assuredly have the most firepower in the Big Ten. The skill positions should negate a new quarterback under center (that hasn’t been a problem in the past anyway), especially with a healthier running back room than what we saw last year. The defense is deeper, more experienced, and more talented than a year ago. This is the most talented team in the league, it just comes down to injuries, luck, and execution.

