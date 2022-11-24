Big Ten football predictions and other big game picks for Week 12

Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

The Big Ten race seems to be coming down to Ohio State and Michigan who have a cataclysmic matchup taking place at Noon in the ‘Shoe Saturday. Someone from the West division will try to stand in the way when the Big Ten Championship game is played in Indy, and it looks like that will most likely come down to Iowa or Purdue — unless both lose, and then we might as well get out the tiebreaking calisthenics.

So, how will Week 13 play out in the Big Ten? One in which there are a lot of rivalry matchups with a lot at stake? What about some of the top national games as well? Our writers take turns picking all the games in the Big Ten straight up and against the spread as well as the same drill on the top six contests in the nation outside of that (our “pick six”)

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover. If there is a tie, rather than have a cage match or old-fashioned duel, we’ll settle it with less violence and go with the tried, yet true, coin flip where George Washington has the say.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Here are our expert picks for a Rivalry Week 13, but first, here are the results so far.

Results So Far

@PhilHarrisonBW: 111-41 (straight up), 77-75 (against the spread)

@MarkRussell1975: 109-43 SU, 70-82 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 113-39 SU, 81-71 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 110-42 SU, 76-76 ATS

NEXT … Big Ten games

Nebraska at Iowa

Friday, Nov. 25

4:00 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Iowa -11

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa*

@MarkRussell1975: Iowa

@JoshKeatley16: Iowa

CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa

Story continues

Michigan at Ohio State

Saturday, Nov. 26

Noon ET | Fox

Tipico Line: Ohio State -7.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Rutgers at Maryland

Saturday, Nov. 26

Noon ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Maryland -14

@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: Maryland

CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland

Illinois at Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 26

3:30 p.m. ET | TBD

Tipico Line: Illinois -14.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois*

@MarkRussell1975: Illinois

@JoshKeatley16: Illinois*

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois*

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 26

3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -3

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Purdue at Indiana

Saturday, Nov. 26

3:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Purdue -10.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue*

@MarkRussell1975: Purdue

@JoshKeatley16: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Michigan State at Penn State

Saturday, Nov. 26

3:30 p.m. ET | Fox

Tipico Line: Penn State -19.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State*

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

NEXT … “Pick Six” national games (six best of the rest)

Tulane at Cincinnati

Friday, Nov. 25

Noon ET | ABC

Tipico Line: Cincinnati -1

@PhilHarrisonBW: Tulane

@MarkRussell1975: Cincinnati

@JoshKeatley16: Cincinnati

CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati

South Carolina at Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 26

Noon ET | ABC

Tipico Line: Clemson -15

@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson

@MarkRussell1975: Clemson*

@JoshKeatley16: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Oregon at Oregon State

Saturday, Nov. 26

3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Tipico Line: Oregon -3

@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon

@MarkRussell1975: Oregon

@JoshKeatley16: Oregon

CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon

Iowa State at TCU

Saturday, Nov. 26

4:00 p.m. ET | Fox

Tipico Line: TCU -10

@PhilHarrisonBW: TCU*

@MarkRussell1975: TCU*

@JoshKeatley16: TCU

CONSENSUS PICK: TCU*

LSU at Texas A&M

Saturday, Nov. 26

7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tipico Line: LSU -10

@PhilHarrisonBW: LSU*

@MarkRussell1975: LSU*

@JoshKeatley16: LSU*

CONSENSUS PICK: LSU*

Notre Dame at USC

Saturday, Nov. 26

7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Tipico Line: USC -5

@PhilHarrisonBW: USC

@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame

@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame

CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame

[listicle id=101096]

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire