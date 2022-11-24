Big Ten football predictions and other big game picks for Week 12
Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
The Big Ten race seems to be coming down to Ohio State and Michigan who have a cataclysmic matchup taking place at Noon in the ‘Shoe Saturday. Someone from the West division will try to stand in the way when the Big Ten Championship game is played in Indy, and it looks like that will most likely come down to Iowa or Purdue — unless both lose, and then we might as well get out the tiebreaking calisthenics.
So, how will Week 13 play out in the Big Ten? One in which there are a lot of rivalry matchups with a lot at stake? What about some of the top national games as well? Our writers take turns picking all the games in the Big Ten straight up and against the spread as well as the same drill on the top six contests in the nation outside of that (our “pick six”)
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover. If there is a tie, rather than have a cage match or old-fashioned duel, we’ll settle it with less violence and go with the tried, yet true, coin flip where George Washington has the say.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert picks for a Rivalry Week 13, but first, here are the results so far.
Results So Far
@PhilHarrisonBW: 111-41 (straight up), 77-75 (against the spread)
@MarkRussell1975: 109-43 SU, 70-82 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 113-39 SU, 81-71 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 110-42 SU, 76-76 ATS
NEXT … Big Ten games
Nebraska at Iowa
Friday, Nov. 25
4:00 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Iowa -11
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa*
@MarkRussell1975: Iowa
@JoshKeatley16: Iowa
CONSENSUS PICK: Iowa
Michigan at Ohio State
Saturday, Nov. 26
Noon ET | Fox
Tipico Line: Ohio State -7.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16: Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Rutgers at Maryland
Saturday, Nov. 26
Noon ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Maryland -14
@PhilHarrisonBW: Maryland
@MarkRussell1975: Maryland
@JoshKeatley16: Maryland
CONSENSUS PICK: Maryland
Illinois at Northwestern
Saturday, Nov. 26
3:30 p.m. ET | TBD
Tipico Line: Illinois -14.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois*
@MarkRussell1975: Illinois
@JoshKeatley16: Illinois*
CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois*
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Saturday, Nov. 26
3:30 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tipico Line: Wisconsin -3
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Purdue at Indiana
Saturday, Nov. 26
3:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Purdue -10.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Purdue*
@MarkRussell1975: Purdue
@JoshKeatley16: Purdue
CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue
Michigan State at Penn State
Saturday, Nov. 26
3:30 p.m. ET | Fox
Tipico Line: Penn State -19.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State*
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
NEXT … “Pick Six” national games (six best of the rest)
Tulane at Cincinnati
Friday, Nov. 25
Noon ET | ABC
Tipico Line: Cincinnati -1
@PhilHarrisonBW: Tulane
@MarkRussell1975: Cincinnati
@JoshKeatley16: Cincinnati
CONSENSUS PICK: Cincinnati
South Carolina at Clemson
Saturday, Nov. 26
Noon ET | ABC
Tipico Line: Clemson -15
@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson
@MarkRussell1975: Clemson*
@JoshKeatley16: Clemson
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
Oregon at Oregon State
Saturday, Nov. 26
3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Tipico Line: Oregon -3
@PhilHarrisonBW: Oregon
@MarkRussell1975: Oregon
@JoshKeatley16: Oregon
CONSENSUS PICK: Oregon
Iowa State at TCU
Saturday, Nov. 26
4:00 p.m. ET | Fox
Tipico Line: TCU -10
@PhilHarrisonBW: TCU*
@MarkRussell1975: TCU*
@JoshKeatley16: TCU
CONSENSUS PICK: TCU*
LSU at Texas A&M
Saturday, Nov. 26
7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tipico Line: LSU -10
@PhilHarrisonBW: LSU*
@MarkRussell1975: LSU*
@JoshKeatley16: LSU*
CONSENSUS PICK: LSU*
Notre Dame at USC
Saturday, Nov. 26
7:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Tipico Line: USC -5
@PhilHarrisonBW: USC
@MarkRussell1975: Notre Dame
@JoshKeatley16: Notre Dame
CONSENSUS PICK: Notre Dame
