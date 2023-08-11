Big Ten Football: Predictions for every Big Ten team’s record in 2023
The 2023 college football season is rapidly approaching and at this time, every team’s hopes and dreams are still alive. Some may come crashing down sooner than others, but that is neither here nor there yet.
The Big Ten is always an intriguing conference to try and predict. Like it or not, the Big Ten East is a three-team race of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. No one else has shown the ability to dethrone any of them.
The Big Ten West is a little bit more jumbled. Last year, there were five teams in contention until the final few weeks. Iowa and Wisconsin have been the most common representatives, but Minnesota, Illinois, and Purdue have made their cases and best efforts recently.
Entering 2023, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of new faces, coaching changes, and offseason drama that will all influence how teams perform this year. With that, the predictions for each Big Ten team’s record in 2023.
An offer for Hawkeyes fans
For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.
Indiana Hoosiers
Record prediction: 2-10
Wins: Indiana State, Akron
Losses: at Ohio State, Louisville, at Maryland, at Michigan, Rutgers, at Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue
Indiana is simply not the football school some think. It isn’t who they are. They have been regressing and it continues again. This season leads to serious questions about coaching changes and an overhaul of the staff.
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Record prediction: 4-8
Wins: Northwestern, Temple, Wagner, at Indiana
Losses: Virginia Tech, at Michigan, at Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State, at Iowa, at Penn State, Maryland
Like last year, Rutgers will start hot and rattle off a record above. 500 through the first month of the season. Then Big Ten play starts. I do think Greg Schiano is building something at Purdue, but it is a slower, tougher build than most schools. Rutgers could be feisty in Big Ten East games and give a team a scare for a half, but that may be their ceiling.
Michigan State Spartans
Record prediction: 4-8
Wins: Central Michigan, Richmond, at Rutgers, Indiana
Losses: Washington, Maryland, at Iowa, Michigan, at Minnesota, Nebraska, at Ohio State, at Penn State
Michigan State’s great run two years ago felt a bit flukey and it showed last year. I think that continues in 2023 as the rest of the Big Ten East has shown signs of improvement while the Spartans feel stagnant.
Maryland Terrapins
Record prediction: 8-4
Wins: Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, at Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern, at Rutgers, Illinois
Losses: Ohio State, at Penn State, at Nebraska, Michigan
I am high on Maryland. I think they are quietly much more solid than people realize. They aren’t ready to contend, but they will play one of the big three very close and have a chance to knock them off. The Terrapins have the chance to put together a very respectable season and earn another bowl bid.
Penn State Nittany Lions
Record prediction: 10-2
Wins: West Virginia, Delaware, at Illinois, Iowa, at Northwestern, UMass, Indiana, at Maryland, Rutgers, at Michigan State
Losses: Michigan, at Ohio State
The hype around Penn State is growing like crazy. Their defense is great, they have talent across the board, but their quarterback is a new face. The Nittany Lions put together another year of double-digit wins but still fall short of the Big Ten East crown.
Ohio State Buckeyes
Record prediction: 11-1
Wins: at Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, at Notre Dame Maryland, at Purdue, Penn State, at Wisconsin, at Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota
Losses: at Michigan
Ohio State feels like it may not be keeping pace with Michigan as much as it would like to. They have a new quarterback and question marks surrounding that. Nonetheless, they are still Ohio State and their talent can win them games.
Buckeyes’ fans may feel that the third time’s the charm, but Michigan retains its stranglehold on the entire Big ten.
Michigan Wolverines
Record prediction: 12-0
Wins: East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, Rutgers, at Nebraska, at Minnesota, Indiana, at Michigan State, Purdue, at Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State
Losses: n/a
The Big Ten East and the Big Ten Championship are the Wolverines’ to lose. They are the best team here with an abundance of talent and experience returning. Michigan gets its third straight against Ohio State and the narrative is firmly changed in the rivalry. This team will go as far as J.J. McCarthy can take them.
Northwestern Wildcats
Record prediction: 2-10
Wins: UTEP, Howard
Losses: at Rutgers, at Duke, Minnesota, Penn State, at Nebraska, Maryland, Iowa, at Wisconsin, Purdue, at Illinois
Boy, oh, boy, Northwestern could be in for another long haul this year. With the circumstances around the program and new coaching, too many things are stacked against the ‘Cats to sustain much success this year.
Purdue Boilermakers
Record prediction: 3-9
Wins: Fresno State, Northwestern, Indiana
Losses: at Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Illinois, at Iowa, Ohio State, at Nebraska, at Michigan, Minnesota
While Purdue should see their defense improve under new head coach Ryan Walters, their offense lost everything. It doesn’t help that they draw Ohio State and Michigan in the same year as road trips to Iowa and Nebraska.
Illinois Fighting Illini
Record prediction: 7-5
Wins: Toledo, Florida Atlantic, at Purdue, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Indiana, Northwestern
Losses: at Kansas, Penn State, at Maryland, at Minnesota, at Iowa
Last year I called for the Illini to be in a bowl game and they were ahead of schedule. This year they do return to postseason play and put together another strong year. They lost some production in their backfield with Chase Brown’s departure. The Illini have a bit of a tough road slate and fall victim to that. Regardless, another year above .500 proves the Illini have turned the corner even more.
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Record prediction: 7-5
Wins: at Colorado, Northern Illinois, Louisiana Tech, Northwestern, Purdue, at Michigan State, Maryland
Losses: at Minnesota, Michigan, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, Iowa
Matt Rhule is going to get Nebraska to a bowl game in his first season. The Cornhuskers will be back in postseason play, as small of a bowl as it may be. It is a stepping stone. They have a quirky out-of-conference schedule with two in a row on the road at Minnesota and Colorado but then can get in order. The first step in a rebuild, Matt Rhule restores a bit of what Nebraska wants to be.
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Record prediction: 8-4
Wins: Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Northwestern, Louisiana, Michigan State, Illinois, at Purdue, Wisconsin
Losses: at North Carolina, Michigan, at Iowa, at Ohio State
For the first time in eternities, Minnesota will have a new quarterback after the Tanner Morgan-era. How good can Athan Kaliakmanis be? Surrounded by Chris Autman-Bell, WR, and Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, he has weapons.
The Gophers do have a tough road slate of games at UNC, at Iowa, and at Ohio State, along with a home game against Michigan. They will likely be underdogs in those matchups.
Wisconsin Badgers
Record prediction: 9-3
Wins: Buffalo, at Washington State, Georgia Southern, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, at Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska
Losses: at Illinois, Ohio State, at Minnesota
How does the new-look Wisconsin offense look? What does Luke Fickell do in year one? Luckily, he gets a favorable schedule with a nice out-of-conference slate and only drawing Ohio State.
The Badgers will be staring down Iowa all season and they draw the Hawkeyes at home for a matchup that will likely have Big Ten West implications.
Iowa Hawkeyes
Record prediction: 10-2
Wins: Utah State, at Iowa State, Western Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Nebraska
Losses: Penn State, at Wisconsin
If there was a year for Iowa to win the Big Ten West, the stage is set. They avoid Ohio State and Michigan State. USC doesn’t arrive until next year. They have a loaded defense returning and a revamped offense.
The Big Ten West race should be a two-team race between the Hawkeyes and the Badgers. If Iowa can handle their business at home, they could excuse a misstep on the road in a tough environment at Camp Randall.
[lawrence-auto-related count=5]
Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.
Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7