Big Ten Football: Predictions for every Big Ten team’s record in 2023

The 2023 college football season is rapidly approaching and at this time, every team’s hopes and dreams are still alive. Some may come crashing down sooner than others, but that is neither here nor there yet.

The Big Ten is always an intriguing conference to try and predict. Like it or not, the Big Ten East is a three-team race of Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. No one else has shown the ability to dethrone any of them.

The Big Ten West is a little bit more jumbled. Last year, there were five teams in contention until the final few weeks. Iowa and Wisconsin have been the most common representatives, but Minnesota, Illinois, and Purdue have made their cases and best efforts recently.

Entering 2023, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of new faces, coaching changes, and offseason drama that will all influence how teams perform this year. With that, the predictions for each Big Ten team’s record in 2023.

An offer for Hawkeyes fans

For the best local Iowa news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Des Moines Register.

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 2-10

Wins: Indiana State, Akron

Losses: at Ohio State, Louisville, at Maryland, at Michigan, Rutgers, at Penn State, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan State, Purdue

Indiana is simply not the football school some think. It isn’t who they are. They have been regressing and it continues again. This season leads to serious questions about coaching changes and an overhaul of the staff.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 4-8

Wins: Northwestern, Temple, Wagner, at Indiana

Losses: Virginia Tech, at Michigan, at Wisconsin, Michigan State, Ohio State, at Iowa, at Penn State, Maryland

Like last year, Rutgers will start hot and rattle off a record above. 500 through the first month of the season. Then Big Ten play starts. I do think Greg Schiano is building something at Purdue, but it is a slower, tougher build than most schools. Rutgers could be feisty in Big Ten East games and give a team a scare for a half, but that may be their ceiling.

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Record prediction: 4-8

Wins: Central Michigan, Richmond, at Rutgers, Indiana

Losses: Washington, Maryland, at Iowa, Michigan, at Minnesota, Nebraska, at Ohio State, at Penn State

Michigan State’s great run two years ago felt a bit flukey and it showed last year. I think that continues in 2023 as the rest of the Big Ten East has shown signs of improvement while the Spartans feel stagnant.

Syndication: The Herald-Times

Record prediction: 8-4

Wins: Towson, Charlotte, Virginia, at Michigan State, Indiana, Northwestern, at Rutgers, Illinois

Losses: Ohio State, at Penn State, at Nebraska, Michigan

I am high on Maryland. I think they are quietly much more solid than people realize. They aren’t ready to contend, but they will play one of the big three very close and have a chance to knock them off. The Terrapins have the chance to put together a very respectable season and earn another bowl bid.

Penn State Nittany Lions

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record prediction: 10-2

Wins: West Virginia, Delaware, at Illinois, Iowa, at Northwestern, UMass, Indiana, at Maryland, Rutgers, at Michigan State

Losses: Michigan, at Ohio State

The hype around Penn State is growing like crazy. Their defense is great, they have talent across the board, but their quarterback is a new face. The Nittany Lions put together another year of double-digit wins but still fall short of the Big Ten East crown.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Record prediction: 11-1

Wins: at Indiana, Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, at Notre Dame Maryland, at Purdue, Penn State, at Wisconsin, at Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota

Losses: at Michigan

Ohio State feels like it may not be keeping pace with Michigan as much as it would like to. They have a new quarterback and question marks surrounding that. Nonetheless, they are still Ohio State and their talent can win them games.

Buckeyes’ fans may feel that the third time’s the charm, but Michigan retains its stranglehold on the entire Big ten.

Michigan Wolverines

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Record prediction: 12-0

Wins: East Carolina, UNLV, Bowling Green, Rutgers, at Nebraska, at Minnesota, Indiana, at Michigan State, Purdue, at Penn State, Maryland, Ohio State

Losses: n/a

The Big Ten East and the Big Ten Championship are the Wolverines’ to lose. They are the best team here with an abundance of talent and experience returning. Michigan gets its third straight against Ohio State and the narrative is firmly changed in the rivalry. This team will go as far as J.J. McCarthy can take them.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Record prediction: 2-10

Wins: UTEP, Howard

Losses: at Rutgers, at Duke, Minnesota, Penn State, at Nebraska, Maryland, Iowa, at Wisconsin, Purdue, at Illinois

Boy, oh, boy, Northwestern could be in for another long haul this year. With the circumstances around the program and new coaching, too many things are stacked against the ‘Cats to sustain much success this year.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 3-9

Wins: Fresno State, Northwestern, Indiana

Losses: at Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Wisconsin, Illinois, at Iowa, Ohio State, at Nebraska, at Michigan, Minnesota

While Purdue should see their defense improve under new head coach Ryan Walters, their offense lost everything. It doesn’t help that they draw Ohio State and Michigan in the same year as road trips to Iowa and Nebraska.

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 7-5

Wins: Toledo, Florida Atlantic, at Purdue, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Indiana, Northwestern

Losses: at Kansas, Penn State, at Maryland, at Minnesota, at Iowa

Last year I called for the Illini to be in a bowl game and they were ahead of schedule. This year they do return to postseason play and put together another strong year. They lost some production in their backfield with Chase Brown’s departure. The Illini have a bit of a tough road slate and fall victim to that. Regardless, another year above .500 proves the Illini have turned the corner even more.

Nebraska Cornhuskers

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Record prediction: 7-5

Wins: at Colorado, Northern Illinois, Louisiana Tech, Northwestern, Purdue, at Michigan State, Maryland

Losses: at Minnesota, Michigan, at Illinois, at Wisconsin, Iowa

Matt Rhule is going to get Nebraska to a bowl game in his first season. The Cornhuskers will be back in postseason play, as small of a bowl as it may be. It is a stepping stone. They have a quirky out-of-conference schedule with two in a row on the road at Minnesota and Colorado but then can get in order. The first step in a rebuild, Matt Rhule restores a bit of what Nebraska wants to be.

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 8-4

Wins: Nebraska, Eastern Michigan, Northwestern, Louisiana, Michigan State, Illinois, at Purdue, Wisconsin

Losses: at North Carolina, Michigan, at Iowa, at Ohio State

For the first time in eternities, Minnesota will have a new quarterback after the Tanner Morgan-era. How good can Athan Kaliakmanis be? Surrounded by Chris Autman-Bell, WR, and Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE, he has weapons.

The Gophers do have a tough road slate of games at UNC, at Iowa, and at Ohio State, along with a home game against Michigan. They will likely be underdogs in those matchups.

Wisconsin Badgers

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Record prediction: 9-3

Wins: Buffalo, at Washington State, Georgia Southern, Purdue, Iowa, Rutgers, at Indiana, Northwestern, Nebraska

Losses: at Illinois, Ohio State, at Minnesota

How does the new-look Wisconsin offense look? What does Luke Fickell do in year one? Luckily, he gets a favorable schedule with a nice out-of-conference slate and only drawing Ohio State.

The Badgers will be staring down Iowa all season and they draw the Hawkeyes at home for a matchup that will likely have Big Ten West implications.

Iowa Hawkeyes

Syndication: HawkCentral

Record prediction: 10-2

Wins: Utah State, at Iowa State, Western Michigan, Michigan State, Purdue, Minnesota, Northwestern, Rutgers, Illinois, Nebraska

Losses: Penn State, at Wisconsin

If there was a year for Iowa to win the Big Ten West, the stage is set. They avoid Ohio State and Michigan State. USC doesn’t arrive until next year. They have a loaded defense returning and a revamped offense.

The Big Ten West race should be a two-team race between the Hawkeyes and the Badgers. If Iowa can handle their business at home, they could excuse a misstep on the road in a tough environment at Camp Randall.

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on Twitter: @rileydonald7

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire