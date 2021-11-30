Big Ten football power rankings after week 13: It is what it is …

The regular season is complete in the Big Ten, and we’ve had a couple of surprising results to end the season. Instead of getting Ohio State vs. Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game, instead, we’ll be watching Iowa and Michigan do battle in Indy.

What we thought was true for most of the year has changed several times in the Big Ten, but we now have the end of the conference slate to look back at a body of work and publish one more set of our Big Ten football power rankings.

The Buckeyes have been on top for weeks now, but how does the loss to the Wolverines change things? What about the rest of the conference and the pecking order in the heartland?

Here are our final Big Ten football power rankings this time after all the dust has settled on the regular season after thirteen weeks.

Indiana Hoosiers (2-10, 0-9)

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

What a season to forget in Bloomington. From preseason ranked to winless in the Big Ten. Now, we’ll see if Tom Allen can orchestrate a turnaround for next season.

Previous Rank Change 14 –

Northwestern Wildcats (3-9, 1-8)

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on in the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

This was one of those years where Northwestern just couldn’t put it all together because of far too many holes on the roster. Pat Fitzerald normally finds a way to have a bounce-back year after a down one. In other words, it’s time to get to work.

Previous Rank Change 13 –

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-9, 1-8)

Oct 30, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) fumbles the ball as he is brought down by defenders during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Another week, another close loss for Nebraska. At the end of the day, the ‘Huskers only found a way to get one Big Ten win. Scott Frost has to change the culture somehow to one that expects to win in 2022, instead of one that is conditioned and expecting to lose.

Previous Rank Change 12 –

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-6, 2-6)

Oct 30, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights placeholder Adam Korsak (94) pats teammate and placekicker Valentino Ambrosio (1) on the helmet after a field goal in the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Rutgers was a little more competitive this season than last, but couldn’t get beat Maryland in its last regular-season game to become bowl eligible. Greg Schiano must now try to get the program over the hump and find a way for more consistency next season.

Previous Rank Change 9 – 2

Maryland Terrapins (6-6, 3-6)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) come together to tackle Maryland Terrapins running back Challen Faamatau (29) during the second quarter of their NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Maryland did well outside the conference and struggled inside of it once again. However, the Terrapins did just enough to become bowl-eligible by beating Rutgers last weekend. That’s a good season in Piscataway, but head coach Mike Locksley has to find some way to take that next step in 2022.

Previous Rank Change 11 + 1

Illinois Fighting Illini (5-7, 4-5)

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks off the field after the loss against the Maryland Terrapins at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

It sure was a season of highs and lows in Bret Bielema’s first season. The Illini won games it probably shouldn’t have, and looked like the worst team in the league at other times. At the end of the rope, Illinois finished just one game away from a bowl, and that’s something to build on.

Previous Rank Change 10 +1

Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5, 4-4)

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Penn State came close to beating some really good teams but underachieved from midseason on. The defense was stellar, but the offense couldn’t keep up with its end of the bargain. Good luck on that shiny, new contract there James Franklin.

Previous Rank Change 5 – 3

Purdue Boilermakers (8-4, 6-3)

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm talks to players on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

All in all, it was a good year for Purdue. It had two wins over top-five opponents at the time and finished the season with eight wins and a bowl game forthcoming. They’ll take that in West Lafayette almost yearly.

Previous Rank Change 6 – 1

Wisconsin Badgers (8-4, 6-3)

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) completes a pass during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 35-28. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

We’re going to use all of the Wisconsin fans’ logic for ranking Wisconsin here. We heard about it when Purdue was ranked higher than the Badgers because of the head-to-head despite the Boilermakers knocking off two top-five teams in a matter of a few weeks. So, with the loss to Minnesota, we’ll let that speak for itself. You’re welcome Bucky the Badger. You made the bed with the logic, so sleep in it. Oh, and find a way to be more consistent on offense. That would help too.

Previous Rank Change 3 – 3

Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4, 6-3)

P.J. Fleck Minnesota Golden Gophers

Nov 30, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck leads the Minnesota Golden Gophers onto the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at TCF Bank Stadium. Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Minnesota just missed out on making a trip to Indy. Either way you slice it, P.J. Fleck did one whale of a job with all the injuries he’s dealt with this season by taking the Golden Gophers within one game of a Big Ten West Division title.

Previous Rank Change 8 + 3

Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2)

Nov 6, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) and Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla (8) celebrate after the touchdown in the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Iowa is just a whisker away from being in the conversation for some really big things. The offense isn’t exactly dynamic, but the defense and coaching have been fantastic. The Hawkeyes will now play for a Big Ten title on Saturday.

Previous Rank Change 7 + 3

Michigan State Spartans (9-2, 6-2)

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Well, OK then. Mel Tucker’s crew just continues to surprise folks with what it has done this season. There’s that bad, bad result against Ohio State, but the rest of the body of work will probably result in a New Year’s Six invitation.

Previous Rank Change 4 + 1

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-2, 8-1)

Nov 27, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrate a play in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Ohio State will finish tied with Michigan for the best regular-season record in Big Ten play, but the loss to the Wolverines stings. The Buckeyes are still the most talented team in our opinion, but the physical domination by the Wolverines in “The Game” leaves us no option but to drop OSU and move Michigan above the scarlet and gray.

Previous Rank Change 1 – 1

Michigan Wolverines (11-1, 8-1)

Nov 20, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second half H| at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Michigan just continued to get better throughout the course of the year and manhandled Ohio State upfront this past weekend. The Wolverines finished with the best record in the league with just one loss. A win in Indy not only gets Jim Harbaugh his Big Ten championship but will send him and his team to the College Football Playoff. This could be the best year since 1997 in Ann Arbor.

Previous Rank Change 2 + 1

