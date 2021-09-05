Big Ten football power rankings after Week 1

Finally.

College football is back and what a week it was. Yeah, yeah, we had a weird week 0 game between Illinois and Nebraska in the Big Ten, but this was the week that really mattered, especially if you are an Ohio State fan.

The Buckeyes looked a little wavering in the first half then won as expected, Penn State got a good, good win on the road at Wisconsin, and Iowa looked fantastic.

Each week we take a stab at the pecking order in the Big Ten based on the body of work, and at this point, there’s not much, but we still have some real, live games to go by rather than thoughts and narratives in our heads (okay, to be real that still happens in my noggin’).

So here we go, the first crack at the Big Ten football power rankings after one week of play with fans in the glorious stands once again.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-1, 0-1)

Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to hand off the ball to running back Markese Steppingstones (30) during the game against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Sorry Nebraska, you don't get credit for taking some guy named Fordham being the woodshed. We can't, however, ignore the very bad game against an Illinois team that just got beat by UTSA.

Northwestern Wildcats (0-1, 0-1)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

We're never really sure what to expect from the Wildcats on a yearly basis, but we didn't expect that. Michigan State looked like the far better team in almost all areas of the game and we'd lay down money that the Spartans won't end up with a winning record when all the dust settles.

Illinois Fighting Illini (1-1, 1-0)

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Congrats to Bret Bielema for getting his first win in the Big Ten since he was alienating people at Wisconsin in Week 0. Condolences for the loss to Montana and reminding people that Illinois still has a long way to go.

Indiana Hoosiers (0-1, 0-1)

Indiana junior quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., goes back for a pass in the fourth quarter against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

There's still time to turn this thing around, but Indiana looked far from the contender everyone thought it was. Iowa manhandled the Hoosiers in every way. Back to the drawing board.

Purdue Boilermakers (1-0, 0-0)

Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Why the Ranking

A win is a win, is a win right? Not so fast. Beating a less-than-spectacular Oregon State squad by nine points is OK, but we're going to reserve judgment until the competition level goes up a wee bit.

Minnesota Golden Gophers (0-1, 0-1)

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) attempts to tackle him during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Minnesota didn't win the game against Ohio State, but it sure looked like an outfit that's going to give the rest of the league some problems. Losing running back Mohamed Ibrahim is not what the doctor ordered though.

Maryland Terrapins (1-0, 0-0)

Sep 4, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Tayon Fleet-Davis (8) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Look, these rankings are going to reshuffle significantly in the coming weeks, but we can't ignore a decent win against a substantial test vs. a Power Five West Virginia team. Now, can Maryland actually do some damage in the conference has always been the question?

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (1-0, 0-0)

Greg Schiano after Isaiah Pacheco of Rutgers scored a fourth-quarter TD as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Rutgers clearly looks like it is a program on the upswing under Greg Schiano. The talent and compete level is on the way up and it showed in a 61-14 pasting of Temple. Still, it was a pretty bad Owls squad, so we'll wait to see what happens down the road.

Michigan State Spartans (1-0, 1-0)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

I hesitate to but the Spartans this high, but for one game, they looked like a much-improved squad. Was it that, or is Northwestern more of a work in progress than we thought? Time will tell.

Michigan Wolverines (1-0, 0-0)

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) looks on before making a pass against Western Michigan during the first half Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Why the Ranking

We've seen this movie before right? Michigan looked like a real, live American football team on Saturday but we have to remember the competition. I'm not sure the Wolverines are going to contend for anything, but the talent is there to cause some headaches. Or, so we think.

Wisconsin Badgers (0-1, 0-1)

Wisconsin head coach quarter Paul Chryst talks to his offensive unit during the fourth of their game against Penn State Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

We saw two teams look pretty even on Saturday in Madison. Wisconsin's defense looks really, really good but the offense is still finding its way. The Badgers are still going to have something to say about how the West is won.

Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0, 1-0)

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) scores what would be the game-winning touchdown during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Penn State gets the award for the biggest statement win of the season so far. Heck, winning on the road in Madison might go down as the best win any team in the Big Ten gets this year. The defense looked surprisingly elite. If the Nittany Lions can continue to improve on offense, lookout.

Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, 1-0)

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

As far as which team looked the most impressive, we have to go with Iowa in a thorough beatdown of what we still think is a pretty good Indiana team. As with any Hawkeye team, it's about showing up week to week so we'll see what happens next Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0, 1-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) scores a touchdown after a catch against Minnesota Golden Gophers during the fourth quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

I've seen folks piling on Ohio State with negativity after a very under-the-radar and underrated win. Minnesota is going to have some wins against quality teams this year and the Buckeyes took a young team and won in a hostile environment. The talent is evident and they'll only get better.

