Big Ten football power rankings after Week 2, change at the top?

Well then.

Ohio State got beat by an Oregon team we all thought it would handle, and now it’s time to pick up the pieces and move forward. Despite the gut punch it feels like, there’s still plenty to play for, and there’s talent on the team to still make this a memorable season.

However, with what we saw in Week 2 of Big Ten play, there’s no doubt it will shuffle up the Big Ten power rankings we do every week. It’s still a little too early to go all knee-jerk, but we can’t ignore what we’ve seen through two, sometimes three games for each team.

This of course is fluid and will all change, but here’s how things look in our new, updated Big Ten football power rankings.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-1, 0-1)

Sep 4, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) looks to hand off the ball to running back Markese Steppingstones (30) during the game against the Fordham Rams in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Look, we know Nebraska has bounced back the last couple of weeks against inferior, non-league competition, but we can't ignore the loss to what looks like a very bad Illinois team at this point. Keep husking that corn against better competition and we'll be sold.

Previous Rank Change 14 -

Illinois Fighting Illini (1-2, 1-0)

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Everyone was excited about the win against Nebraska in Week 1, but since then, expectations have fallen faster than Bielema's record at Arkansas. There's clearly a lot of work to do across all facets of the game for the Illini.

Previous Rank Change 12 - 1

Northwestern Wildcats (1-1, 0-1)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

At least the Wildcats got their first win of the year by beating up on Indiana State. This, after getting taken to the shore of Lake Michigan by the Spartans in Week 1. Rule of thumb though; beating an FCS opponent will not move you up in the Buckeyes Wire power rankings. It just so happens that Illinois has looked so bad since Week 1 that our hands are tied.

Previous Rank Change 12 + 1

Indiana Hoosiers (1-1, 0-1)

Indiana reiterates stance on Ohio State going to B1G Championship Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

I really want to believe in this Indiana team and there are reasons to do so after seeing the program on an upward trajectory under head coach Tom Allen. However, despite administering a public flogging to FCS squad Idaho, the first game against Iowa is still bouncing around in our heads.

Previous Rank Change 11 -

Purdue Boilermakers (2-0, 0-0)

Purdue tight end Payne Durham (87) celebrates a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

It's hard to figure out what this Purdue team is yet. It beat a bad Oregon State team in Week 1, then demolished a UConn team that's basically a sewage spill right now. Still, 2-0 is a lot better than dropping a game, but for now, we'll reserve the thinking that the fighting trains have caught some steam.

Previous Rank Change 10 -

Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-1, 0-1)

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; A general view from the tunnel of fans on the field after the Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

We thought Minnesota was going to cause some issues for teams in the Big Ten this season after an inspired game against Ohio State. Then, the Buckeyes defense showed it's a work in progress against Oregon and the Golden Gophers struggled against a tricky MAC matchup with Miami (OH). We feel good about keeping the fighting rowboats where they are for now.

Previous Rank Change 9 -

Maryland Terrapins (2-0, 0-0)

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

See the rule about beating an FCS opponent already mentioned, most especially one that came into the game with an 0-2 record. We think Maryland can be a pretty good team, we just don't know how good until we see more competition. The real question is whether we'll see the same issues we have in years past when the Terps hit league play. So far, so good though.

Previous Rank Change 8 -

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0, 0-0)

Greg Schiano after Isaih Pacheco of Rutgers scored a fourth-quarter TD as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021.

Rutgers Crushed Temple 64 14 In Their Season Opener At Shi Stadium In Piscataway Nj On September 4, 2021

The reason for the ranking

Rutgers is now 2-0 and starting to turn some heads. There's not a signature win in there, but the culture has clearly shifted under Greg Schiano. Beating Syracuse in the Carrier Dome was a very underrated win last week and we're all anxious to see where all this momentum goes in weeks to come.

Previous Rank Change 7 -

Michigan State Spartans (2-0, 1-0)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; The Michigan State Spartans celebrate their win over the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. The Michigan State Spartans won 38-21. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

After giving a super-wedgie to Northwestern in Week 1, Michigan State followed that up with a win over Jim Tressel's school, FCS opponent Youngstown State. Michigan State looked impressive but should have against such inferior competition. I'm looking forward to how the Green and White matchup on the road against Miami (FL) this weekend.

Previous Rank Change 6 -

Wisconsin Badgers (1-1, 0-1)

Wisconsin's Graham Mertz provides sign of times with trademarked logo

Dec 30, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) hands off to running back Jalen Berger (8) during second-half action against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

The Badgers beat up a poor man's Big Ten MAC opponent, Eastern Michigan, but that was expected. There are still some offensive woes that need to get ironed out against quality competition, and until we see that, Wisconsin looks like an upper middle of the pack team in the Big Ten.

Previous Rank Change 4 - 1

Michigan Wolverines (2-0, 0-0)

NFL scouts paint grim picture of state of Michigan football program

Nov. 21, 2020; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh talks with his team before the overtime against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Michigan has looked impressive during the first two weeks of the season. We've seen this before of course, but it feels different this time. Washington isn't the class of the Pac-12 this year, but beating the Huskies 31-10 makes those khaki pants looked pressed and ironed. More dangerous waters lurk ahead for the Wolverines in a few weeks.

Previous Rank Change 5 + 1

Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0, 1-0)

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) scores what would be the game-winning touchdown during the third quarter of their game against Wisconsin Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Penn State beat Wisconsin 16-10.

The reason for the ranking

After an impressive win at Camp Randall in Week 1, Penn State came back and destroyed an overmatched MAC opponent, Ball State. There are still questions about this team, but so far, it looks like the momentum at the end of last season has carried over. And you have to take notice of what the defense is doing most especially.

Previous Rank Change 3 -

Ohio State Buckeyes (1-1, 1-0)

Ohio State drops significantly in ESPN's updated CFB Power Rankings

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) walks off the field after losing 35-28 to Oregon Ducks in their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Ohio State might still be the best team in the Big Ten, but we can't overlook the glaring issues on defense for two straight weeks. Offensively, the Buckeyes are going to be more than fine, but for now, there's another team that seems to be playing a wee-bit better, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Previous Rank Change 1 - 1

Iowa Hawkeyes (2-0, 1-0)

Iowa Hawkeyes players Ryan Gersonde (2) Riley Moss (33) quarterback Spencer Petras (7) wide receiver Max Cooper (19) and defensive back Jack Koerner (28) get pumped up before an NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

No team has a better win on the season or has looked more impressive to date than Iowa. The Hawkeyes made life very, very difficult on an Indiana team we all thought would be pretty good this year in Week 1, and followed that up with a top ten win over rival Iowa State. There is a long way to go, but no team in the Big Ten is matching what we see from the Hawkeyes right now.

Previous Rank Change 10 -

