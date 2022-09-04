Big Ten football power rankings after Week 1

Now that the first weekend of Big Ten football is in the books, and every member in the conference has played at least one game, we can take some time to truly sort through who has the best teams and who has the most work to do. Or, at the very least, we have a slightly confirmed opinion to validate.

That is the test here with this weekly take on the Big Ten football power rankings. Each week, I’ll take the time to review the latest results from around the Big Ten and then sort them accordingly as best I can, from the bottom of the conference up to the No. 1 team. And look, I’ll save you some time, there is no surprise who the top team in the Big Ten is this week. The preseason favorite may have had a tough time getting things going, but they ultimately got the job done with authority at home in the big game of the weekend.

Nebraska (1-1)

Last game: Won vs North Dakota, 38-17

Last Week: 12

Don’t let the final score from week 1 fool you. Nebraska was on the struggle bus against North Dakota. Credit for making the plays down the stretch, but there are not a lot of nerves that were calmed in Lincoln this week. We’re going to need to see a little more from the Huskers before bumping them up the pecking order.

Next game: vs. Georgia Southern

Rutgers

Last game: Won at Boston College, 22-21

Last Week: 14

Rutgers went on the road and somehow managed to come away with a hard-fought victory over Boston College. The game-winning drive was a masterful drive. Maybe Rutgers isn’t the worst team in the Big Ten after all? Or is Boston College that bad? Time will tell, but Rutgers has a 2-0 or 3-0 start lining up nicely.

Next game: vs. Wagner

Illinois (1-1)

Last game: Lost at Indiana, 23-20

Last Week: 11

Illinois couldn’t keep the good vibes going after a solid Week 0 victory. Things were a bit tougher at Indiana in Week 1 and the Illini couldn’t hold off the Hoosiers in Bloomington.

Next game: vs. Virginia

Indiana (1-0)

Last game: Won vs Illinois, 23-20

Last Week: 13

Indiana battled all night long against Illinois and got the season started with a win. We’ll see where the Hoosiers go from here, but a win over the Illini is one of those games Indiana needed to get. And they did!

Next game: vs. Idaho

Purdue (0-1)

Last game: Lost vs Penn State, 35-31

Last Week: 8

Purdue had an up and down performance against Penn State and just couldn’t come up with a defensive stop to hold off the Nittany Lions in a Thursday night opener. you should still expect Purdue to be a player in the Big Ten West, but this was a tough loss to take to start the season.

Next game: vs. Indiana State

Iowa (1-0)

Last game: Won vs South Dakota State, 7-3

Last Week: 6

Is there another team in the country that can manage to score three times and still only score seven points besides Iowa? Absolutely not. Iowa is a lot like one of my favorite Chicago songs because you never know if they are going to win 25 or 6 to 4. Or in this case, 7-3 against an FCS opponent. Iowa’s got some offensive concerns going into their rivalry game with Iowa State, and it wouldn’t shock anyone if they explode for 13 points against the Cyclones.

Next game: vs. Iowa State

Maryland (1-0)

Last game: Won vs Buffalo, 31-10

Last Week: 10

Maryland had a solid opener at home against Buffalo and had the look of a team that could still cause some problems in the right situation on the right day.

Next game: at Charlotte

Northwestern (1-0)

Last game: Won vs Nebraska, 31-28 (Week 0)

Last week: 9

Northwestern had the week off after their Week 0 win against Northwestern. They’ll host Duke this weekend after the Blue Devils handled Temple in Week 1.

Next game: vs. Duke

Minnesota (1-0)

Last game: Won vs New Mexico State, 38-0

Last Week: 7

Shutting out your opponent in the season opener is always encouraging. Minnesota had the look of a team that could very well be a serious player in the Big Ten West, as most seemed to be expecting this fall.

Next game: vs. Western Illinois

Wisconsin (1-0)

Last game: Won vs Illinois State, 38-0

Last Week: 5

Just Wisconsin taking care of business in its opener against an FCS opponent. The running game did what the running game does, and the passing game didn’t cause alarms to go off. Take it and move on, and let’s see what happens next.

Next game: vs. Washington State

Penn State (1-0)

Last game: Won at Purdue, 35-31

Last Week: 3

Penn State showed it has some serious room for improvement in some notable areas, like the play of the offensive line and the consistency of the defense. And they still managed to get a four-touchdown evening from quarterback Sean Clifford (he rushed for another) in a thrilling win at Purdue.

Next game: vs. Ohio

Michigan State (1-0)

Last game: Won vs Western Michigan, 35-13

Last Week: 4

Michigan State had a well-rounded night in their opener against Western Michigan, which should be pleasing to head coach Mel Tucker. And the Spartans can still clean up a few things, a coach’s dream after Week 1.

Next game: vs. Akron

Michigan (1-0)

Last game: Won vs Colorado State, 51-7

Last Week: 2

The Wolverines had no trouble with Colorado State. Even if it took a little longer to put away than some may have wanted, it was clear Michigan was well prepared and superior in their opener. And the quarterback situation will linger into Week 2 with basically nothing really being ultimately learned in the process against this level of competition.

Next game: vs. Hawaii

Ohio State (1-0)

Last game: Won vs Notre Dame, 21-10

Last Week: 1

The biggest test by a Big Ten team was passed by Ohio State. A home matchup against Notre Dame saw Ohio State trailing in a defensive battle at halftime but then blanking the Irish in the second half and winning by double digits, and doing so without the Big Ten’s top wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the majority of the night.

Next game: vs. Arkansas State

