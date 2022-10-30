Big Ten football power rankings after Week 9

There was not a whole lot of reason to make many changes to this week’s Big Ten football power rankings. Following the results of Week 9, no team did much to suggest they are that much more superior or inferior than their previous spot in the power rankings, but there was a small bit of movement.

At this point, the only way Ohio State or Michigan will fall off would be a massive upset before their anticipated showdown at the end of the regular season. But the way these two are playing, who stands much chance of scoring that wild upset? Looking around the conference, probably nobody.

That could eventually leave Illinois as the last hope to hand either one of those teams a loss in the Big Ten championship game as the Illini are setting up for a run to the West division crown in November. But Purdue still is looming with a head-to-head opportunity coming up soon.

Here is a look at this week’s Big Ten football power rankings following the results of Week 9.

Northwestern (1-7)

Oct 29, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (10) reacts on the ground after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Iowa, 33-13

Last week: 14

Northwestern still hasn’t won a game on American soil this season, and it doesn’t look like one is coming up next week either. Northwestern has pretty much locked up the bottom spot in these power rankings for the remainder of the season at this point.

Next game: vs. Ohio State

Iowa (4-4)

Oct 29, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Northwestern, 33-13

Last week: 13

Iowa scoring multiple offensive touchdowns is always worth celebrating it seems, and they did just that against Northwestern in the Sickos Big Ten Game of the Week. Iowa can still play a bit of a factor in how the West division is won with a key game next week.

Next game: at Purdue

Indiana (3-5)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Rutgers, 24-17 (Week 8)

Last week: 12

It has been a tough year for Indiana, whose only Big Ten win came against Illinois. The Hoosiers had the week off after a loss to Rutgers the previous week. They’ll host a Penn State team looking to right the ship next weekend.

Next game: vs. Penn State

Rutgers (4-4)

Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) hands off to running back Al-Shadee Salaam (26) in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Minnesota, 31-0

Last week: 11

Rutgers is still in position to play in a bowl game at the end of the season, but it will be a bit of an uphill climb with games against Michigan and Penn State still to be played, both at home.

Next game: vs. Michigan

Wisconsin (4-4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Beat Purdue, 35-24 (Week 8)

Last week: 10

Wisconsin has a big November in front of them as the Badgers look to finish the season in a winning note. Wisconsin will have road games at Iowa and Nebraska and a home game against Minnesota in November. Although they are chasing in the division race, the Badgers can set the tone moving forward with an encouraging November.

Next game: vs. Maryland

Michigan State (3-5)

Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Michigan, 29-7

Last week: 9

It has been a tough year for Michigan State, and losing by 22 points to your top rival certainly doesn’t make things easier to take this season. Michigan State is slumping heading into November and is now facing a bit of an uphill battle to the postseason after a brilliant 2021 season.

Next game: at Illinois

Nebraska (3-5)

Oct 29, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Herbie Husker high fives a young fan before the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost vs. Illinois, 29-9

Last week: 7

The struggles at Nebraska continued against the team looking more and more like the team to beat in the Big Ten West Division. The Huskers were dominated by the Illini defense and Nebraska was pushed one step closer to another bowl-less season.

Next game: vs Minnesota

Minnesota (5-3)

Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Rutgers, 31-0

Last week: 8

Minnesota got the rebound win they were looking for at home against Rutgers in week 9. The Gophers welcomed back Tanner Morgan at quarterback but Mohamed Ibrahim and the defense took care of business against the Scarlet Knights.

Next game: at Nebraska

Maryland (6-2)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Beat Northwestern, 31-24 (Week 8)

Last week: 6

If Taulia Tagovailoa is healthy, then Maryland remains a bit of a wild card in the Big Ten capable of giving any team a good battle. Just ask Michigan. But the Terps have a breakout star in freshman running back Roman Hemby too.

Next game: at Wisconsin

Purdue (5-3)

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Wisconsin, 35-24 (Week 8)

Last week: 5

Purdue had a week off to lick their wounds from a tough loss the previous week against Wisconsin. The Boilermakers still have a shot at playing in the Big Ten championship game though, but Aidan O’Connell and the Boilermakers have to make sure they don’t slip up next week first.

Next game: vs Iowa

Penn State (6-2)

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost vs. Ohio State 44-31

Last week: 4

Penn State seemed to have Ohio State against the ropes in the fourth quarter, but the Nittany Lions fell into their troubling trend of not being able to finish off a game against a top-notch opponent like the Buckeyes. Penn State gave up four touchdowns in just over six minutes in the fourth quarter to see a five-point lead turn into a double-digit loss. But a 10-win season is still in the cards for Penn State in November.

Next game: at Indiana

Illinois (7-1)

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Nebraska, 26-9

Last week: 3

The Illini continue to look like the best team going in the Big Ten West after another solid all-around outing on the road in division play. The combination of strong defense and a solid running game continues to work for the Illini, who are another step closer to a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

Next game: vs. Michigan State

Michigan (8-0)

Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy runs by Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay during the first half half on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in Ann Arbor. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Michigan State, 29-7

Last week: 2

Michigan received a bit of a challenge from Michigan State early on but responded well by sticking to what works best for the Wolverines. That is running the ball with Blake Corum and allowing the defense to make plays and stops all game long.

Next game: at Rutgers

Ohio State (8-0)

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) intercepts the ball during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Penn State, 44-31

Last week: 1

The Buckeyes came up with all of the biggest plays at the most important moments in a hard-fought road victory at Penn State. J.T. Tuimoloau was the star of the game with a monster performance on the defensive line, and Marvin Harrison Jr. had big catches all afternoon for the Buckeyes. It took a little longer to establish the dominance this time, but better later than never for Ohio State.

Next game: at Northwestern

