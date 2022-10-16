Big Ten football power rankings after Week 7: Should Michigan be No. 1?

It is difficult to not get carried away with the way Michigan performed against Penn State on Saturday. Michigan’s 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions wasn’t even as close as the score would indicate as the Wolverines were stronger, more efficient, and better prepared for the top-10 showcase than Penn State was coming out of a bye week. And on a week when Ohio State was sitting at home, it was easy to watch that game and feel Michigan could be the best team in the conference once again.

Meanwhile, the Big Ten West is continuing to see some separation between its own contenders and pretenders. Illinois and Purdue won some pivotal game sin the division race in Week 7, setting themselves up for a little more respect in the division and the conference power rankings.

There was some movement in this week’s edition of the Big Ten power rankings following Week 7’s results. But who comes out on top this week is the big question.

Northwestern (1-5)

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin, 42-7 (Week 6)

Last week: 14

That win against Nebraska in Ireland feels like a decade ago at this point. Northwestern put up a solid fight at Penn State two weeks ago and then was blasted by Wisconsin last week. The Wildcats got a week off to regroup a bit before taking to the road next weekend. A bowl berth may be all but gone at this point, but Pat Fitzgerald can still find something to build on moving forward.

Next game: at Maryland

Iowa (3-3)

Sep 24, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) hands off to running back Leshon Williams (4) during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Illinois, 9-6 (Week 6)

Last week: 13

The college football world was spared from having to watch another week of Iowa‘s offense, but the Hawkeyes return to action next week. If you enjoy watching a train wreck, watching Iowa’s offense against Ohio State could be just for you.

Story continues

Next game: at Ohio State

Rutgers (3-3)

Oct 7, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) celebrates his rushing touchdown with tight end Johnny Langan (21) and offensive lineman Ireland Brown (57) during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Nebraska, 14-13 (Week 6)

Last week: 11

Rutgers got the week off a week (and one day) after letting one slip away at home against Nebraska. A bowl game is still within reach for the Scarlet Knights and they could get one win closer next week. It could be a must-win because the back half of the schedule has a tough uphill battle to a bowl game either way.

Next game: vs. Indiana

Wisconsin (3-4)

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) pushes away Michigan State Spartans defensive back Dillon Tatum (21) in the first quarter for a first down at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Michigan State, 34-28 (2 OT)

Last week: 8

Jim Leonhard took his first loss since being named the interim head coach at Wisconsin, and a loss at Michigan State is a tough fall after a blowout win against Northwestern. The issues the Badgers have will take more than two games to fix, as this game showed. Wisconsin now sits at the bottom fo the Big Ten west standings midway through October. Few could have predicted that.

Next game: vs Purdue

Indiana (3-4)

Oct 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end Aaron Steinfeldt (84) is tackled by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Deonte Banks (3) during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Maryland, 38-33

Last week: 10

The Hoosiers took a tough loss in a back-and-forth game against Maryland despite the Terrapins losing their star quarterback for the majority of the fourth quarter. Turnover issues did the Hoosiers in this time.

Next game: at Rutgers

Michigan State (3-4)

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed (1) catches a touchdown pass in spite of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) in a second overtime period to win the game, 34-28, at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Beat Wisconsin, 34-28 (2 OT)

Last week: 12

It took double overtime for Michigan State to pick up its first Big Ten win this season. There is still a long way to go for the Spartans and they will get a week off before taking the field again. The next game is a big one on the schedule for the Spartans.

Next game: at Michigan (Week 9)

Nebraska (3-4)

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Jaquez Yant (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Purdue, 43-37

Last week: 9

Nebraska had a chance to stay in the thick of the Big Ten West race against most odds but came up short on the road at Purdue in a shootout. The Huskers are inching closer to another year without a bowl trip, but it is not out of reach just yet. Nebraska gets another week off to prepare for its next game, and it’s another big one in the West Division.

Next game: vs Illinois (Week 9)

Minnesota (4-2)

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (2) scores a touchdown during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Illinois, 26-14

Last week: 6

It was just a couple of weeks ago Minnesota was looking like the team to beat in the Big Ten west, but now the Gophers are chasing in the division after a loss to Illinois. Tanner Morgan was knocked out of the game with a blow to the head but he was ineffective all game long before his exit. The Gophers could be in some trouble.

Next game: at Penn State

Maryland (5-2)

Oct 15, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Indiana, 38-33

Last week: 7

Maryland may have picked up another win, but they did so after watching Taulia Tagovailoa be carted off with an apparent knee injury. While we wait for an injury update on one of the Big Ten’s leading passers, Maryland remains a team that has a wild card factor going for it.

Next game: vs. Northwestern

Purdue (5-2)

Oct 15, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Devin Mockobee (45) runs for a touchdown past Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Kaine Williams (5) during the first half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Beat Nebraska, 43-37

Last week: 5

Aidan O’Connell led the Boilermakers to an important win over Nebraska. The win keeps Purdue tied atop the Big Ten West standings with Illinois. The only loss Purdue has suffered in Big Ten play was the season-opener against Penn State.

Next game: at Wisconsin

Penn State (5-1)

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Mike Morris (90) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Michigan, 41-17

Last week: 3

Penn State looked unprepared for the physical battle they were taking on at Michigan despite having a bye week to prepare. Penn State gave up over 400 rushing yards and had no answer for the Wolverines after giving up a 17-16 lead early in the third quarter. This loss didn’t help fight off the James Franklin takes that pop up every time Penn State loses a game. And after a sloppy performance against Northwestern, this was very discouraging for the Nittany Lions.

Next game: vs. Minnesota

Illinois (6-1)

Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Tommy DeVito (3) runs with the ball during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Beat Minnesota 26-14

Last week: 4

The recipe for success at Illinois has been the running game and the defense. The Illini showcased both in its win over Minnesota with Chase Brown adding to his Big Ten-leading rushing total and the defense holding the Gophers to fewer than 200 yards. Bret Bielema has the Illini bowl-eligible already and they already own wins against Iowa, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. That’s a great way to become the frontrunner in the Big Ten West.

Next game: at Nebraska (Week 9)

Michigan (7-0)

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) rushes for a touchdown in the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Beat Penn State 41-17

Last week: 2

Michigan was fully prepared for their top-10 matchup and let their strength on the line of scrimmage set the tone right from the start against Penn State. It was the perfect recipe for a Jim Harbaugh team to just let your strength up front dictate the game. Michigan could do whatever it wanted against Penn State.

Next game: vs. Michigan State (Week 9)

Ohio State (6-0)

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Michigan State, 49-20 (Week 6)

Last week: 1

The Buckeyes had the week off to sit back and watch their top two challengers in the division square off in Ann Arbor. For the moment, Ohio State remains the top team in the division and the conference and they may remain that way until they take a hit. Penn State will get a crack at them in two weeks, but Ohio State first gets Iowa at home next weekend.

Next game: vs. Iowa

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire