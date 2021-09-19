Big Ten Football power rankings after Week 3: Power at the top?

The Big Ten had a very good day on Saturday. Penn State took down SEC foe Auburn, Minnesota blasted a Colorado team that just gave Texas A&M all it could handle last week, and Michigan State embarrassed Miami (FL).

That in combination with Ohio State and Iowa not putting their best foot forward this week makes the power rankings even more challenging than previous weeks to figure out. Oh, and don’t forget about Michigan putting up 63 points against Northern Illinois.

The Big Ten, unlike recent years, looks more wide open than it has in a long time, and these power rankings are sure to reshuffle weekly as we continue to see the teams at the top battle it out. It’ll get even more interesting when the heart of conference play starts.

But enough about all of that. Here’s where we see the Big Ten football power rankings after Week 3.