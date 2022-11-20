Big Ten football power rankings after Week 12: Showdown for No. 1 is set

Even before the 2022 college football season started, there was talk about a potential matchup in the Ohio State-Michigan game between two unbeaten teams with a spot in the College Football Playoff. And now, 12 weeks of the college football season later, here we are with that scenario now officially in play. But the way this college football season has gone, a loss may not necessarily be a playoff eliminator, although it certainly makes things a bit more sticky for the team that comes up on the losing end next week.

Yes, it is hardly a shock that Ohio State and Michigan are at the top of the conference. After jostling for position at the top of the power rankings for much of the season, the top spot in the Big Ten power rankings will be settled next week once and for all. And there is a pretty sizable gap between the top two teams and the rest of the Big Ten, even after both the Buckeyes and Wolverines were tested in Week 12.

Here is a look at the Big Ten power rankings heading into the final week of the regular season. And yes, it has become difficult shuffling spots four through twelve.

Northwestern (1-10)

Last game: Lost at Purdue, 17-9

Last week: 14

To say this has been a long year for Northwestern football is a massive understatement. The good news is the year is just about done and Pat Fitzgerald can go into the offseason looking to put some pieces back together after a second straight dreadful season in Evanston. Could the Wildcats still play spoiler next week?

Next game: vs. Illinois

Nebraska (3-8)

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin, 15-14

Last week: 12

Stop me if you have heard this one before, but Nebraska couldn’t finish off a game and took a heartbreaking loss. this time Nebraska was up 14-3 in the fourth quarter and ended the day in the loss column. Hang in there Nebraska, it will get better… someday.

Next game: at Iowa

Rutgers (4-7)

Last game: Lost to Penn State, 55-10

Last week: 11

Rutgers showed plenty of fight early on in front of a sold-out home crowd against Penn State (Rutgers led 10-3 in the first quarter), but the lack of depth eventually showed compared to the Nittany Lions and Rutgers was officially eliminated from postseason eligibility as a result.

Next game: at Maryland

Indiana (4-7)

Last game: Won at Michigan State, 39-31 (2 OT)

Last week: 13

Don’t tell Indiana the final couple of games don’t mean anything. The fighting Tom Allens were a problem for Michigan State and spoiled senior day in East Lansing by preventing the Spartans from clinching bowl eligibility at home. Now the Hoosiers will hope to play spoiler one more time next week.

Next game: vs. Purdue

Michigan State (5-6)

Last game: Lost to Indiana, 39-31 (2 OT)

Last week: 10

It is more than safe to say this season has not been able to live up to the hype and preseason expectations after last season’s successes, but the Spartans fighting for bowl eligibility in the final week of the season was not something many could have anticipated. Yet, here we are with one game to go.

Next game: at Penn State

Maryland (6-5)

Last game: Lost vs. Ohio State, 43-30

Last week: 9

You have to hand it to Maryland. After two miserable weeks on offense, the Terrapins gave a much better effort against Ohio State and made the Buckeyes earn this weekend’s game. It may have been another loss, but Maryland needed that performance after the last few weeks.

Next game: vs. Rutgers

Wisconsin (6-5)

Last game: Won at Nebraska, 15-14

Last week: 8

If there is one thing Wisconsin knows how to do, it is how to win ugly. After sludging its way through three quarters and showing little to no life against Nebraska, the Badgers figured out just enough to get a win in Lincoln to become bowl eligible.

Next game: vs. Minnesota

Minnesota (7-4)

Last game: Lost vs. Iowa, 13-10

Last week: 5

Mohamed Ibrahim did all he could against Iowa with a monster game on the ground, and the defense of the Gophers was stellar against Iowa. But the lack of any other threat on offense doomed Minnesota in a tight defensive battle against Iowa, and a shot at the division has vanished.

Next game: at Wisconsin

Iowa (7-4)

Last game: Won at Minnesota, 13-10

Last week: 7

You still cannot trust the Iowa offense to win you a game, but the defense remains one of the stingiest in the Big Ten. Whatever it takes, it seems to be working for the Hawkeyes, who are now one win away from playing for the Big Ten championship once again.

Next game: vs. Nebraska

Illinois (7-4)

Last game: Lost at Michigan, 19-17

Last week: 6

We knew Illinois was going to be up against its toughest test yet in Ann Arbor, but the Illini played exactly the style of game that has worked for them all season long, and it put a real scare into Michigan this week. Unfortunately for the Illini, it was just not quite enough to pull off a major win for the program and a shot at the Big Ten West has fallen out of reach entirely. Still, this has been a very good season for Illinois, and the last few weeks should not distract from that.

Next game: at Northwestern

Purdue (7-4)

Last game: Won vs. Northwestern, 17-9

Last week: 4

The Purdue offense may not have been on fire against lowly Northwestern, but it did more than enough to secure a victory and put the Boilermakers in position for a Big Ten West championship in the final weekend of the season.

Next game: at Indiana

Penn State (9-2)

Last game: Won vs. Rutgers, 55-10

Last week: 3

After shaking off an incredibly rusty start, Penn State took care of business in its final road game at Rutgers. The defense scored two touchdowns and Nick Singleton served up a kickoff return touchdown on special teams as Penn State shut down Rutgers and their bowl hopes with authority. Penn State in a New Years Six bowl remains likely at this point, but there is one more game to get through.

Next game: vs. Michigan State

Michigan (11-0)

Last game: Won vs. Illinois, 19-17

Last week: 2

Breathe a sigh of relief, Michigan fans, because that was a doozy. the Wolverines allowed the defense to keep things within reach against a tough Illinois squad and the dream of an undefeated regular season remains in play as Michigan heads to Ohio State next week. Oh, this is going to be good.

Next game: at Ohio State

Ohio State (11-0)

Last game: Won at Maryland, 43-30

Last week: 1

Breather a sigh of relief, Ohio State fans, because that was a doozy! No, I promise this is not lazy writing. It was just that kind of day for the Big Ten’s top two programs. Ohio State was tangled up in more of an offensive battle on the road than their rivals from Michigan, but they still had to hold off the spirited effort to keep their undefeated season alive.

There is a thought that the result of this week’s games didn’t matter much for Ohio State or Michigan with next week’s game the big one to determine the Big Ten title shot, but wins by both keep the idea of a possible two-Big Ten team College Football Playoff on the table, for now.

The true battle for No. 1 in the Big Ten is set though, and it’s the two teams that have been expected to battle for the top spot all along.

Next game: vs. Michigan

