Big Ten football power rankings after Week 10

The first college football weekend of November left Big Ten fans with just one question to answer, and it is a familiar one that has been tossed around for the majority of the season. Is Michigan or Ohio State the best team in the conference? Obviously, that answer will be learned at the end of the regular season when the two play in Columbus. All that is left to determine is whether or not they will have any losses before that.

So far, that answer remains no. Both Ohio State and Michigan came through on the road against heavy underdogs that put up scrappy fights despite all odds. But both the Buckeyes and Wolverines took care of business and put the games to rest the way they are expected. But who did it better?

This week’s power rankings saw plenty of changes after some big developments around the Big Ten West Division. Here’s how things look around the Big Ten after the results of Week 10.

Northwestern (1-8)

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Brendan Sullivan (10) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Ohio State, 21-7

Last week: 14

Credit to Northwestern as they put forth a solid defensive effort against Ohio State in the elements in Evanston this weekend, but the long season is coming down to the finish line with the Wildcats still searching for a win in North America.

Next game: at Minnesota

Indiana (3-6)

Indiana’s Andison Coby (10) is pushed out of bounds by Penn State’s Jaylen Reed (7) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Syndication: The Herald-Times

Last game: Lost to Penn State, 45-14

Last week: 12

The Hoosiers were no match for Penn State at home, and having to dig down the quarterback depth chart and use three backups in the game certainly didn’t help their cause. It won’t be any easier next week for the Hoosiers.

Next game: at Ohio State

Nebraska (3-6)

Nov 5, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Anthony Grant (10) runs with the ball as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Michael Dixon (11) attempts a tackle during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Minnesota, 20-13

Last week: 8

Another disappointing season in Lincoln is on the brink of a sixth straight year without a bowl trip. Nebraska isn’t about to get an easier matchup next week either. Times are tough in the land of the Huskers.

Next game: at Michigan

Rutgers (4-5)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Michigan, 52-17

Last week: 11

There is no shame in losing to Michigan for Rutgers, but the scarlet Knights led at halftime. That doesn’t make what happened after halftime any easier to take. Still, a bowl trip is still out there fr the taking for Greg Schiano and his program.

Next game: at Michigan State

Iowa (5-4)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Purdue, 24-3

Last week: 13

Iowa played a big role of a spoiler for Purdue with a strong defensive effort on the road. Freshman running back Kaleb Johnson busted out for 200 yards to inject some life into the offense.

Next game: vs. Wisconsin

Michigan State (4-5)

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes the ball as Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Gabe Jacas (17) pressures during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Illinois, 23-15

Last week: 9

Michigan State scored the upset of the weekend with its road win at Illinois. The Spartans played good defense and jumped out to a commanding lead on the Illini on the road to come up with a huge win to start off November.

Next game: vs. Rutgers

Maryland (6-3)

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jay Shaw (1) tackles Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Jeshaun Jones (6) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Wisconsin, 23-10

Last week: 6

Maryland’s offense was put in a headlock on the road at Wisconsin, with just 77 passing yards from Taulia Tagovailoa on a rough day through the air. The offense was held to just 189 yards by the Badgers. Maryland is back on the road again next week.

Next game: at Penn State

Purdue (5-4)

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm reacts during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Iowa, 24-3

Last week: 5

Purdue suffered its second straight loss in division play, this time at home to Iowa. And it was ugly for the Boilermakers, who are not in a position to afford a loss in the division race.

Next game: at Illinois

Wisconsin (5-4)

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Maryland, 23-10

Last week: 10

Wisconsin saw its defense shut down Maryland’s passing game and let its running game do all of the damage with two 100-yard rushers. The Badgers could be ending the season on a very positive note after two good wins before a big final stretch in the regular season.

Next game: at Iowa

Minnesota (6-3)

Nov 5, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) runs the ball against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Nebraska, 20-13

Last week: 7

The Gophers turned in another solid victory with a better second half to the game after a sluggish start at Nebraska. Minnesota got a solid effort off the bench at quarterback and let Mohamed Ibrahim do his thing on the ground.

Next game: vs. Northwestern

Illinois (7-2)

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Isaiah Williams (1) runs the ball after a reception against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost vs. Michigan State, 23-15

Last week: 3

Perhaps Illinois was due to let one slip away, but the Illini were playing from behind all game long at home against Michigan State. The Illini left the door open for a wild finish in the Big Ten West race as a result, but they can regain control next week with a home game against Purdue.

Next game: vs. Purdue

Penn State (7-2)

Penn State’s Coziah Izzard (99) celebrates his sack of Indiana’s Jack Tuttle (14) during the first half of the Indiana versus Penn State football game at Memorial Stadium on Satruday, Nov. 5, 2022. Syndication: The Herald-Times

Last game: Won at Indiana, 45-7

Last week: 4

Penn State‘s defense mastered the Hoosiers, who had to dig deep into the quarterback depth chart in this one. Kaytron Allen provided a big lift on the ground for the offense and the defensive line dominated all day long.

Next game: vs. Maryland

Ohio State (9-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) during the first half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Northwestern, 21-7

Last week: 1

The Buckeyes proved once again they can overcome a sluggish start, at least by their standards. Against lowly Northwestern, and brutal windy conditions, it took a while for Ohio State to find the game-changing plays once again, but they showed up in the second half.

Next game: vs. Indiana

Michigan (9-0)

Nov 5, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) carries the ball asRutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Dariel Djabome (58) and linebacker Deion Jennings (17) pursue during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Rutgers, 52-17

Last week: 2

Michigan had a rough first half and actually trailed at halftime, but the final score shows how the Wolverines managed to flip a switch and dominate an opponent they should have from the start. A win’s a win, and Michigan has nine of them. And, for now, they are back on top of the Big Ten power rankings as a result.

Next game: vs. Nebraska

