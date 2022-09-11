Big Ten football power rankings after Week 2: Reshuffling the deck after a tough weekend

Another weekend of college football is in the books, and things took some dramatic turns around the Big Ten. Losses suffered by a handful of teams in the Big Ten West Division led to some changes in this week’s Big Ten power rankings. There is also a new team sitting on top of the conference, for now at least.

Wisconsin, Iowa, Northwestern, and Nebraska all lost non-conference matchups on their home field in Week 2, helping to allow Minnesota to move up the power ranking a bit at their expense. In the East, Michigan has yet to really be challenged, but some of the value of Ohio State‘s Week 1 victory over Notre Dame has lost some on the return investment after the Irish went down to Marshall in South Bend. Also, the Wolverines have curb-stomped their first two opponents.

So what do the power rankings look like this week around the Big Ten? Let’s have a look.

Nebraska (1-2)

Sep 10, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) watches from the sideline during the second quarter against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Georgia Southern, 45-42

Last Week: 14

How much more pain and suffering will Nebraska fans have to endure under head coach Scott Frost? October 1 may not come soon enough in Lincoln.

Next game: vs. Oklahoma

Iowa (1-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost vs Iowa State, 10-7

Last Week: 9

Iowa scored seven points for the second straight week. Games against Iowa State have a history of being low-scoring, but the Hawkeyes are putrid on offense.

Next game: vs. Nevada

Northwestern (1-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; A general wide view during the fourth quarter in a game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Duke, 31-23

Last Week: 7

After a week off following their win over Nebraska in Ireland, the Wildcats got behind early at home against Duke and couldn’t catch up.

Next game: vs. Southern Illinois

Wisconsin (1-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) commits defensive pass interference while defending Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Keontez Lewis (3) during the fourth quarter] at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Washignton State, 17-14

Last Week: 5

The upset of the week in the Big Ten goes to Wisconsin coming up small at home against Washington State, which struggled in their season opener last week against Idaho.Just two touchdowns against the Cougars? That won’t ever cut it.

Next game: vs. New Mexico State

Illinois (2-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Keith Randolph Jr. (88) reacts after Saturday’s 24-3 win over the Virginia Cavaliers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs Virginia, 24-3

Last Week: 12

The Illini had a nice rebound win after their loss to Indiana in Week 1. Illinois came up big on defense to make up for four turnovers in the game.

Next game: vs. Chattanooga

Indiana (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Bryant Fitzgerald (31) reacts after making a tackle against the Idaho Vandals during the second half at Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers won 35-22. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs Idaho, 35-22

Last Week: 11

Indiana trailed Idaho at halftime but came out on fire in the third quarter to take control at home. Indiana is 2-0, but it’s still challenging seeing too many more wins this season in Bloomington.

Next game: vs. Western Kentucky

Rutgers (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball against the Wagner Seahawks during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs Wagner, 66-7

Last Week: 13

We also don’t know exactly how many more wins are in the cards for Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights are looking at a possible 3-0 record on the road next week at Temple.

Next game: at Temple

Purdue (1-1)

Sep 10, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Austin Burton (12) hands the ball off to Purdue Boilermakers running back Will Chapman (39) during the third quarter against the Indiana State Sycamores at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs Indiana State, 56-0

Last Week: 10

Purdue took out their frustrations on poor Indiana State. After dropping their opener against Penn State, the Boilermakers were in their groove on offense against the overmatched Sycamores. Purdue has a tricky road trip next week to Syracuse.

Next game: at Syracuse

Maryland (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte 49ers running back Shadrick Byrd (13) surrounded by Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Christian Teague (91) and defensive back Dante Trader Jr. (12) during the second half at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Charlotte, 56-21

Last Week: 8

Maryland has gotten off to an explosive start thanks in large part to a very favorable schedule. Expect more points to be scored next week.

Next game: vs. SMU

Minnesota (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Trey Potts (3) gets into open space Western Illinois Leathernecks linebacker Juan De La Cruz (17) defending in the second quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs Western Illinois, 62-10

Last Week: 6

Minnesota has also handled their business with two easy games to start the season. Minnesota has outscored their first two opponents 100-10.

Next game: vs. Colorado

Penn State (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) runs with the ball while grabbing the face mask of Ohio Bobcats defensive tackle Rayyan Buell (97) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio 46-10. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs Ohio, 46-10

Last Week: 4

Penn State got a solid all-around performance against Ohio, and some young players stole the show in a comfortable blowout in the home opener. Penn State has another challenging road trip next week.

Next game: at Auburn

Michigan State (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Cal Haladay (27) picks up a first quarter fumble and runs for long yards against the Akron Zips. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs Akron, 52-0

Last Week: 3

Michigan State hasn’t given any reason to drop them in the power rankings just yet. The Spartans were too powerful for Akron in East Lansing. Even if it was not a perfect game, it was clearly more than good enough to hold firm to the third spot in the updated power rankings.

Next game: at Washington

Ohio State (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs in for the touchdown during the first quarter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs Arkansas State, 45-12

Last Week: 1

Ohio State drops down one spot in this week’s Big Ten power rankings, but it may not be for too long. Ohio State did nothing wrong in its win over Arkansas State, but the win over Notre Dame lost some luster as the Irish fell to 0-2 after losing at home to Marshall. And the team jumping them has just been flat-out dominant to start the season…

Next game: vs. Toledo

Michigan (2-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Roman Wilson (14) catches a pass in the first quarter against the Hawaii Warriors for a touchdown at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs Hawaii, 56-10

Last Week: 2

All Michigan has done in its first two games is what top-ranked teams are supposed to do against their cream puff opponents. Michigan’s schedule is incredibly favorable and has given head coach Jim Harbaugh the luxury of letting a quarterback decision linger into the start of the season. J.J. McCarthy may have made his case against Hawaii and should get the nod against UConn in Week 3.

How long can Michigan hold on to the top spot?

Next game: vs. UConn

