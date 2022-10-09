Big Ten football power rankings after Week 6:

The college football season has hit the midway point for most of the teams in the Big Ten, which is a good time to take some time to evaluate just where everybody sits this season. The conference has a couple of teams still sitting pretty comfortably atop the conference’s power rankings, but could that change next weekend? Meanwhile, the Big Ten West race is about as open as it has ever been, and a couple of its members appear to be trending in the right direction after a couple of good wins in the past couple of weeks.

Here is a look at this week’s Big Ten football power rankings following Week 6.

Northwestern (1-5)

Oct 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jay Shaw (1) breaks up a pass intended for Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Preston Bacon (13) in the end zone in the second quarter at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin, 42-7

Last week: 13

With Northwestern continuing to struggle, the Wildcats have fallen into the bottom spot of the Big Ten power rankings. Getting blasted the way they did at home by Wisconsin was a suggestion the Wildcats are in for a brutal second half of the season.

Next game: at Maryland (Week 8)

Iowa (3-3)

Sep 24, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) hands off to running back Leshon Williams (4) during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost at Illinois, 9-6

Last week: 9

Iowa just refuses to make any improvements on offense. The Hawkeyes have played six games and been held to fewer than 10 points in three of them (four times have scored 14 or fewer points). Something has to change or Iowa will be stuck in the mud on offense.

Next game: at Ohio State (Week 8)

Michigan State (2-4)

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) breaks away from the Michigan State Spartans defense at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Ohio State, 49-20

Last week: 12

This season has quickly gone in the wrong direction for Michigan State. The Spartans were no match for Ohio State and were trampled by the Buckeyes on their home field. This team still has to play road games at Michigan and Penn State, so bowl eligibility is beginning to be on very thin ice.

Next game: vs. Wisconsin

Rutgers (3-3)

Oct 7, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Noah Vedral (0) celebrates his rushing touchdown with tight end Johnny Langan (21) and offensive lineman Ireland Brown (57) during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Nebraska, 14-13

Last week: 10

Rutgers may have let one get away on Friday night at home against Nebraska. After leading 13-0, the Scarlet Knights had nothing more to give after halftime and let Nebraska leave New Jersey with a one-point victory. Rutgers has yet to win a Big Ten game but they get a bye week to prepare to make a bowl push in the second half.

Next game: vs. Indiana (Week 8)

Indiana (3-3)

Oct 8, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Cam Camper (6) catches a long pass during the first quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Michigan, 31-10

Last week: 8

Indiana hung tough with Michigan for a half but the Hoosiers could not keep the pace with the Wolverines after halftime. Indiana was blanked in the second half as Michigan pulled away for a road win. The Hoosiers have some work to do to get three more wins for bowl eligibility.

Next game: vs. Maryland

Nebraska (3-3)

Oct 7, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson (11) throws the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Mayan Ahanotu (92) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Rutgers, 14-13

Last week: 14

After securing back-to-back wins, Nebraska suddenly finds itself back in the running for the Big Ten West Division. It hasn’t been pretty, but nothing in the Big Ten West has been so far this season.

Next game: at Purdue

Wisconsin (3-3)

Oct 8, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Wisconsin Badgers interim head coach Jim Leonhard is congratulated by Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Kaden Johnson (52) after earning his first win against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Northwestern, 42-7

Last week: 11

Jim Leonhard got his first career win under his belt with ease on the road against Northwestern. Is it too late for Wisconsin? No, not yet. But will the Badgers piledriver their opponents the rest of the year the way they did with Northwestern? Probably not.

Next game: at Michigan State

Maryland (4-2)

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws under pressure during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Purdue, 31-29

Last week: 4

Maryland lost a back-and-forth game with Purdue, a matchup between two seemingly even teams. But a slip-up at home results in a drop in the power rankings for the Terrapins this week.

Next game: vs. Northwestern (Week 8)

Minnesota (4-1)

Sep 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Bryce Williams (21) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Lost to Purdue, 20-10 (Week 5)

Last week: 7

Minnesota had a week off to try and recover from their last outing, a loss at home to Purdue. It is probably safe to suggest Minnesota still will play a leading role in how the Big Ten West is won, but next week’s surprisingly important game will help dictate that outlook.

Next game: at Illinois

Purdue (4-2)

Oct 8, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Purdue Boilermakers tight end Payne Durham (87) catches a pass for a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Maryland, 31-29

Last week: 6

A win at Minnesota and a win at Maryland have Purdue trending upward at an important time in the season. The Boilermakers are tied for the early lead in the Big Ten West and some key games still to come.

Next game: vs. Nebraska

Illinois (5-1)

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won vs. Iowa, 9-6

Last week: 5

There was nothing pretty about how Illinois got a victory against Iowa in Week 6, but they got it. Chase Brown continues to be one of the top running backs in the Big Ten and the Illini defense bailed out the offense enough to win a field goal battle with Iowa. Illinois now has key head-to-head wins against Wisconsin and Iowa, which ordinarily plays a huge advantage in the Big Ten West. But next week’s game could be even more pivotal.

Next game: vs. Minnesota

Penn State (5-0)

STATE COLLEGE, PA – OCTOBER 01: Abdul Carter #11 of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates after a defensive play against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Beaver Stadium on October 1, 2022 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Last game: Won vs. Northwestern, 17-7 (Week 5)

Last week: 3

Penn State was off this week, which gives the Nittany Lions a little extra time to prepare for their biggest game of the year next weekend. Penn State’s defense has been on fire but the offense needs to overcome their effort against Northwestern last time out.

Next game: at Michigan

Michigan (6-0)

Oct 8, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) makes a long run down the field during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Indiana, 31-10

Last week: 2

Michigan passed its first road test of the season by shutting down Indiana in the second half and tacking on points to pull away for a solid victory. Michigan’s biggest test of the season will come next weekend with a home game against Penn State.

Next game: vs. Penn State

Ohio State (6-0)

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Last game: Won at Michigan State, 49-20

Last week: 1

There appears to be no slowing down the Ohio State passing game with C.J. Stroud, Emeka Egbuka, and Marvin Harrison Jr. arguably the best passing game trio in college football. The Buckeyes also handled their first road test of the year with ease as they dominated Michigan State form start to finish in East Lnasing.

Next game: vs. Iowa (Week 8)

