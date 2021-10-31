Big Ten football power rankings after Week 9: A new contender emerges.

With each passing week, the pecking order in the Big Ten becomes clearer and clearer. We’re now nine weeks into the college football season, five of those in-conference, so we’re now more than halfway through the league schedule.

The game of the week in college football took place in East Lansing and gave Michigan State a big boost in what we all thought its ceiling was. But how does Michigan’s loss affect its standing in the league, and what about Ohio State having to tough out a game against Penn State team that shot its best shot to spring an upset in Columbus?

We digest it all and give you our latest Big Ten football power rankings after nine weeks of play.

Northwestern Wildcats (3-5, 1-4)

Sep 11, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats safety Brandon Joseph (16) runs back a punt against the Indiana State Sycamores during the second half at Ryan Field. Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Another week saw another loss by Northwestern. Granted, it was against a pretty good Minnesota team, but the season is quickly sliding away from Pat Fitzgerald and crew.

Previous Rank Change 14 –

The reason for the ranking

We saw improvement from Northwestern last week, but the game got out of hand in the second half with some regression against Michigan this week. It’s a wildly inconsistent team, and we’re just not sure the talent and ability is where Pat Fitzgerald would like to have things.

Previous Rank Change 12 – 2

Next up: vs. Iowa

Indiana Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5)

WATCH: Indiana coach Tom Allen calls Ohio State 'special' after loss

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen walks along the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Indiana isn’t as bad as its record, but it was yet another close loss, this time to at Maryland. We don’t give credit for losses, so we’re bumping a conference-winless Hoosier squad down a peg.

Previous Rank Change 12 – 1

Next up: at Michigan

Illinois Fighting Illini (3-6, 2-4)

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Illinois has been all over the place this year. It couldn’t handle the success of beating Penn State and quickly fell to Rutgers this week. A bowl game is probably out of the equation now.

Previous Rank Change 11 – 1

Next up: at Minnesota

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-6, 1-5)

Oct 16, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers kicker Connor Culp (33) celebrates his 50-yard field goal against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Man, at some point we have to move Nebraska down even more. There’s enough talent there and a ton of close games, but the Cornhuskers simply aren’t getting it done. It’s going to be tough to get to the postseason with the latest loss against Purdue.

Previous Rank Change 9 – 2

Next up: vs. Ohio State

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4)

LOOK: Ohio State is behind Rutgers in one computer poll. For real.

Greg Schiano with Aron Cruickshank of Rutgers in the fourth quarter as Rutgers crushed Temple 61-14 in their season opener at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, NJ on September 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Rutgers got a much-needed, hard-fought win against Illinois to keep the possibility of a bowl on the table.

Previous Rank Change 13 + 3

Next up: vs. Wisconsin

Maryland Terrapins (5-3, 2-3)

Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pursued by Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the first half of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

After a couple of dismal showings, Maryland got back into the win column over Indiana to get one win away from bowl eligibility. This team still has a lot of problems against skilled opposition though

Previous Rank Change 10 + 1

Next up: vs. Penn State

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2)

Big Ten football Week 7 television schedule, key facts | Buckeyes Wire

Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

What a difference a couple of weeks make. It seems everybody’s concern over whether Iowa’s ability to win games with defense and turnovers being sustainable was a real concern. The offense is downright ugly and the Hawkeyes are clearly headed in the wrong direction.

Previous Rank Change 4 – 4

Next up: at Northwestern

Purdue Boilermakers (5-3, 3-2)

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Purdue has been an up and down ball club this year, but when it’s on its game, it can cause some issues for the opposition. The latest was a tough win over Nebraska to stay in the hunt in the Big Ten West.

Previous Rank Change 7 –

Next up: vs. Michigan State

Wisconsin Badgers (5-3, 3-2)

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The reason for the ranking

After some early concerns with the offense and decision-making early in the season, Wisconsin seems to have righted the ship a bit. One thing that’s always been a constant is the defense and it showed up again in the win over Iowa.

Previous Rank Change 8 – 2

Next up: at Rutgers

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-3, 2-3)

Ohio State vs. Penn State: Behind enemy lines with Nittany Lions Wire

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Yeah, the loss to Illinois still hangs around Penn State’s neck like an Albatross, but the Nittany Lions just weren’t healthy enough at the quarterback position. This is still a good team that can still ruin the plans of a Michigan or Michigan State in the East.

Previous Rank Change 5 –

Next up: at Maryland

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-2, 4-1)

Ohio State football vs. Oregon 2021 Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) goes after Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) during the fourth quarter of their game in Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Is there a team quietly having a better year than Minnesota? The Gophers control their own destiny in the West and notched another win this week over Northwestern on the road. This team seems to have a system that works and plays with just about anyone under P.J. Fleck.

Previous Rank Change 6 + 2

Next up: vs. Illinois

Michigan Wolverines (7-1, 4-1)

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Michigan outplayed Michigan State but didn’t take advantage of as many opportunities as the Spartans did. Because of that, we don’t drop the Wolverines down much. There’s still a lot that the Wolverines do well and they aren’t eliminated from anything yet.

Previous Rank Change 2 – 1

Next up: vs. Indiana

Michigan State Spartans (8-0, 5-0)

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

The Spartans just keep proving everyone wrong. They’ve been statistically on the wrong side a couple of times this season but continue to tough out wins by running the ball well and taking advantage of scoring opportunities. The win over Michigan is going to turn a lot of heads, most notably that of the College Football Playoff committee’s.

Previous Rank Change 3 + 1

Next up: at Purdue

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0)

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) celebrates the first down catch in the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Ohio State looked flawed for the first time in a few weeks against Penn State, but it was still a win against a ranked opponent even though the Buckeyes probably didn’t have their best game. This is still a talented team that can win in multiple ways, including one where a team is well-prepared and motivated to make a statement.

Previous Rank Change 1 –

Next up: at Nebraska

