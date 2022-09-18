Big Ten football power rankings after Week 3: Ohio State or Michigan?

Another week is in the books for the 2022 Big Ten football season, and it was another wild and surprising week. It’s hard to know what the true identity of some of the teams in the league is with the level of competition they’ve played so far, but we at least now have a few weeks to observe.

And observe we have. After each weekend we try to make sense of all the action in the Big Ten and provide a power ranking of which teams are playing best. It’s not a prediction of what will happen, but rather what we’ve seen with our own eyes and how each team looks.

So far, we’ve had Ohio State on top despite others criticizing a lack of offense, but that can’t be the case any longer. So where are things this week with the pecking order of the conference? Purdue suffered a heartbreaking loss, Indiana, Nebraska, and Northwestern struggled, and Penn State made a massive statement in SEC country.

Here’s how it all impacts the Week 3 Big Ten football power rankings.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2)

Why the Ranking?

I know Nebraska has been searching for its former glory years and there have been some lean times over the last couple of decades, but I’m not sure it’s ever been as deep in the valley as things are now. After a public flogging administered at the hands of Oklahoma, there are even more questions with very few answers to grasp at.

Previous week Change 14 no change

Next Up

vs. Indiana (10/1)

Northwestern Wildcats (1-2)

Why the Ranking?

It’s beginning to look like the first win of the year in Ireland was more about Nebraska than Northwestern. The Wildcats have struggled mightly since coming back across the pond and did so again this week in a loss vs. Southern Illinois.

Previous week Change 12 -1

Next Up

vs. Miami (OH)

Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1)

Why the Ranking?

It was good to see Iowa get a little offense going for the first time this year, but we have to see it more and against better competition. You feel like the Hawkeyes will eventually figure things out to some extent, but there are still a lot of concerns with things getting much more difficult ahead. Until we see more, we’re keeping the Hawkeyes pretty low on this list. As unusual as it is, Iowa didn’t even finish its game at the time of these rankings. There were multiple lightning delays and we’re going to go out on a limb and count the 17-point lead into the win column and move the Hawks up a wee-bit.

Previous week Change 13 +1

Next Up

at Rutgers

Illinois Fighting Illini (2-1)

Why the Ranking?

The Illini were idle this week so there’s no reason to move Bret Bielema’s crew anywhere crazy. We still don’t really know how this team will respond once the heart of Big Ten play gets going.

Previous week Change 11 no change

Next Up

vs. Chattanooga

Indiana Hoosiers (3-0)

Why the Ranking?

Indiana sits at 3-0 but really had to pull victory out of the fire this week against Western Kentucky. It looks like Tom Allen has this team as an improved bunch, but we have a feeling winning games will be harder in the weeks to come once the rough and tumble Big Ten gets a crack at the Hoosiers.

Previous week Change 10 no change

Next Up

at Cincinnati

Purdue Boilermakers (1-2)

Why the Ranking?

Purdue played well, coming from behind on the road but couldn’t finish the deal in a bizarre game at Syracuse. To be fair, the Boilermakers received a very bad break with a pass interference call late in the game, and this team still looks like it could factor into the West division race … if it can finish games that is.

Previous week Change 8 -1

Next Up

vs. Florida Atlantic

Michigan State Spartans (2-1)

Why the Ranking?

Michigan State got its reality check this week in a disappointing loss to Washington. It looked like the slow start in Week 1 had been figured out in an impressive showing in Week 2, but now there are some things to correct, most notably on offense. It won’t get any easier from here.

Previous week Change 5 – 3

Next Up

vs. Minnesota

Wisconsin Badgers (2-1)

Why the Ranking?

That was more like it from Wisconsin this week. The Badgers did what you expect them to do by physically dominating an inferior opponent in the form of New Mexico State. There’s still the bad look against Washington State last week, so we can’t go all knee-jerk here. We’ll know a lot more when Wisconsin heads to Columbus to play Ohio State next week.

Previous week Change 9 +2

Next Up

at Ohio State

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0)

Why the Ranking?

Rutgers is still unbeaten but got about as stiff as a test as you can get on the road vs. Temple. There’s really no reason to move Greg Schiano’s crew up or down too much until we see more, but so far, so good.

Previous week Change 7 +1

Next Up

vs. Iowa

Maryland Terrapins (3-0)

Why the Ranking?

We finally got to see Maryland challenged against a decent SMU opponent and things didn’t go quite as well as the prior two games. Still, it was a decent win and we’ll see if the Terps can continue to be competitive when they get into the Big Ten because that’s been a “Lord of the Rings” journey in recent years.

Previous week Change 6 +1

Next Up

at Michigan

Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-0)

Why the Ranking?

Minnesota continues to impress with another blowout victory, this time against a bad Power Five squad Colorado. To be fair, the Golden Gophers haven’t really played anyone to test them yet, but you still have to like what you see on both sides of the ball. Could this be your West Division favorite right now?

Previous week Change 4 no change

Next Up

at Michigan State

Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0)

Why the Ranking?

We were tempted to move Penn State up with that impressive win on the road vs. Auburn but still believe the two teams ahead of the Nittany Lions in this ranking are better. Penn State sure looks like it could have something to say about Ohio State and Michigan’s claim to the East, but we’ll have to see how things play out the rest of the way and if quarterback Sean Clifford can keep from displaying some of the inopportune mistakes he has in the past.

Previous week Change 3 no change

Next Up

vs. Central Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (3-0)

Michigan analyst Ryan Osborn was allegedly coaching against NCAA rules

Why the Ranking?

Michigan continues to beat up on really bad teams. Still, the offense looks like one that can also get things done against really good teams, especially with J.J. McCarthy now inserted for good under center. The Wolverines now get ready for Big Ten play where we might find out just how good they really are.

Previous week Change 2 no change

Next Up

vs. Maryland

Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)

Ohio State Buckeye legend Charles Csuri passes away at age 99

Why the Ranking?

After some questions about Ohio State’s underwhelming performance on offense the first two weeks, the Buckeyes broke out against Toledo with an onslaught of points, yards, and highlights in a 77-21 victory. The defense may not be as happy with its performance but some of the plays were a bit flukey. I know Michigan fans will disagree, but OSU is the class of the Big Ten and seems to be finding itself as the season wears on.

Previous week Change 1 no change

Next Up

vs. Wisconsin

