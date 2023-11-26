Big Ten football power rankings after Ohio State vs. Michigan result, end of regular season

The college football calendar has officially flipped to the end of the regular season and with it, another fun and wild Big Ten slate of games. It all came to a crescendo with Michigan’s third-straight win over its bitter rival, Ohio State on Saturday.

We now have an entire season to judge where Big Ten teams fall in our latest power rankings of the regular season. Things at the top mostly remain the same, but the middle has always been like watching a tennis match with wins and losses being volleyed back and forth. Iowa did indeed find just enough offense to win the West, while teams like Wisconsin, Northwestern, Maryland, and Penn State all ended up becoming bowl-eligible.

Here’s one final look at our Big Ten football power rankings after all the dust has settled on the 2023 college football regular season. Now, off to conference championship games and the postseason.

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Welp. Indiana again played a close game but couldn’t pull it out, this time against rival Purdue. Mercifully, that’s the end of the season for the Hoosiers and it’s time to turn rooting interests towards basketball. Oh wait, that already happened.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 14 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Lost at Purdue, 35-31

Next Up … End of Season

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Purdue notched another win, but it was a close one against the bottom team in these power rankings. Some self-reflection now must take place to try and figure out a way to have more consistency next season.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 13 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Won vs. Indiana, 35-31

Next Up … End of Season

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Why the Ranking

The Spartans have been competitive against the middle to bottom of the Big Ten, but failed to get off the bus against teams like Michigan, Ohio State, and Penn State. The last of those three gave Michigan State a super wedgie in Ford Field for Thanksgiving.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 12 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Lost vs. Penn State, 42-0

Next Up … End of Season

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Nebraska made a coaching change last year largely because it couldn’t win close games. Well, Matt Rhule has continued that very bizarre momentum losing a slew of close games in 2023, including the game at Iowa that could have gotten the Cornhuskers into a bowl game. I guess we’ll try to rinse and repeat it all again next year.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 11 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Lost at Iowa, 13-10

Next Up … End of Season

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

P.J. Fleck and Minnesota lost their oars at midway through the season and couldn’t row their way to the shores of bowl-eligibility, losing the last four games of the season when all the Gophers needed was one more win to not have to stay home for the holidays. Better luck next year for a young team that should be better next season.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 10 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Lost vs. Wisconsin, 28-14

Next Up … End of Season

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-6, 3-6)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

There’s no doubt Rutgers was a more competitive team this year, but the wheels kind of fell off as the schedule got tougher and the season wore on. The Scarlet Knights finished the season with four straight losses, but it was against four of the best teams in the conference. Alas, a bowl is awaiting, we just don’t know which one it is yet.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 7 (⇓ two spots)

Last Result: Lost vs. Maryland, 42-24

Next Up … TBD Bowl

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Illinois couldn’t quite do enough to beat in-state rival Northwestern and will not be going bowling (unless there aren’t enough teams eligible). The Illini were wildly inconsistent this year and finished the season with two-straight losses right when they needed one more for postseason hopes. The West was awfully hard to figure out on a week-by-week basis, and a two-point loss to surging Northwestern was more proof of that.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 6 (⇓ two spots)

Last Result: Lost vs. Northwestern, 45-43

Next Up … End of Season

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Folks probably expected a little more from Luke Fickell’s first year in Madison, but winning the last two games of the year to get to seven wins is a pretty big deal. The Badgers seem to have gotten a boost with the return of quarterback Tanner Mordecai.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 9 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result: Won at Minnesota, 28-14

Next Up … Bowl TBD

Maryland Terrapins (7-5, 4-5)

Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Maryland went into a tailspin just past the midpoint of the season, but started to play better the last couple of weeks in a close loss vs. Michigan and a pasting of Rutgers on the road. The Terps are probably heading to a fairly nice bowl game after getting to seven wins.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 8 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result: Won at Rutgers, 42-24

Next Up … Bowl TBD

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

I don’t know that I’ve ever been surprised more about a Big Ten team’s performance than what I have been this season with Northwestern. I’m still not sure how the Wildcats have conjured up the ability to win as many games as they have, but they deserve a good ‘ole pat on the back.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 5 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Won at Illinois, 45-43

Next Up … Bowl TBD

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

The ghost of Houdini must be in an Iowa uniform because the Hawkeyes have been escape artists this year and just keep finding ways to eek out wins. The defense is great, and it has to be because the offense is still trying to figure out how to score points in the game of American football. Does anyone give the Hawkeyes a chance to beat Michigan next week in Indy?

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 4 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Won vs. Nebraska, 13-10

Next Up … vs. Michigan in Big Ten Championship

Penn State Nittany Lions (10-2, 7-2)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Penn State continues to look fantastic against any team not named Ohio State or Michigan. Too bad for the Nittany Lions that they reside in the Big Ten East, otherwise an appearance in the Big Ten Championship game might be in order along with a chance still at the College Football Playoff.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 3 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Won at Michigan State, 42-0

Next Up … Bowl TBD

USA TODAY SMG

Why the Ranking

Ohio State played better against Michigan than the last two outings, but it still wasn’t enough. Believe it or not, the Buckeyes haven’t beaten the Wolverines since 2019 now. This is still a College Football Playoff worthy team, but the Buckeyes probably won’t get the chance because of what’s going on across the rest of the country.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 2 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Lost at Michigan, 30-24

Next Up … Bowl TBD

Michigan Wolverines (12-0, 9-0)

USA TODAY SMG

Why the Ranking

The Wolverines have been No. 1 in our power rankings for awhile now and they proved it on Saturday with another win over Ohio State in which they were again the more physical team in the second half. Now it’s off to the Big Ten Championship game vs. Iowa and a likely spot in the College Football Playoff.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 1 (⇔ no change)

Last Result Won vs. Ohio State, 30-24

Next Up … vs. Iowa in Big Ten Championship

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire