Big Ten football power rankings after Week 11: Here we go again …

Every week, we take a look at all the games played in the heartland and try to make sense of the zany world of Big Ten football by power rankings all the teams from fourteen down to No. 1. Things have ebbed and flowed quite drastically from the beginning of the season until now, but the further along we get in the season, the more the Big Ten universe has started to look like what we thought it would at the beginning of the season.

After another week in the books, there appears to be a clear separation by three teams in the East Division, and we’re now getting some better clarity in the wide-open West Division as well.

But how does it all look by taking the two divisions and simply ranking how all fourteen teams are playing from worst to first right now? We take another stab at it, step back listen to fans of certain teams unleash the mean tweets.

Here are the Big Ten football power rankings after Week 11.

Indiana Hoosiers (2-8, 0-7)

Indiana reiterates stance on Ohio State going to B1G Championship Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen talks to Indiana players before running onto the field against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

After an absolute beatdown at the hands of Rutgers, things have sunk to an absolute low for the Hoosiers this season. Surprisingly enough, it sure feels like the team has given up, even playing for a coach like Tom Allen.

Previous Rank Change 14 –

Next up: vs. Minnesota

Northwestern Wildcats (3-7, 1-6)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Story continues

Nobody would have been surprised if Pat Fitzgerald found a way to get his team pointed in the right direction after an abysmal start. After a pretty thorough beating from Wisconsin for its fourth loss in a row, it’s clear this will be a season to turn the page on quickly. The talent just isn’t there in Evanston this season.

Previous Rank Change 13 –

Next up: vs. Purdue

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-7, 1-6)

What Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said about Ohio State postgame

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) looks onto the field during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

I got a lot of pushback from fans for ranking Nebraska this low last week, but you can’t continually play teams close and keep finding ways to lose against every level of competition. The bottom line is that Nebraska has just one conference win. Only one team in the league has a worse record, and that’s not how you rocket up any kind of power rankings in any universe.

Previous Rank Change 12 –

Next up: at Wisconsin

Maryland Terrapins (5-5, 2-5)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) come together to tackle Maryland Terrapins running back Challen Faamatau (29) during the second quarter of their NCAA college football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

The Terps are headed in the wrong direction and you have to wonder if they’ll ever get bowl eligible. Maryland has now lost five of its last six after falling to Michigan State, with the only win during that stretch coming by three points against Indiana. The game at the end of the season in Piscataway looks like a potential bowl-elimination game.

Previous Rank Change 9 – 2

Next up: vs. Michigan

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5, 2-5)

Rutgers’ Olakunle Fatukasi celebrates after recovering a fumble by Michigan State’s Jayden Reed during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

We’re quite sure what to expect from the Scarlet Knights from week to week, but the team is a competitive group that might just become bowl-eligible before it’s all said and done. Greg Schiano’s bunch is coming off an impressive 38-3 win over Indiana.

Previous Rank Change 11 + 1

Next up: at Penn State

Illinois Fighting Illini

Sep 4, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema enters the field with his team before the start of Saturday’s game with the UTSA Roadrunners at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Illinois has some impressive wins on the season, but also some pretty mindboggling losses. There’s still a lot of room for this program to grow, and it isn’t going bowling this season, but there’s no denying that the Illini have gotten better throughout the season.

Previous Rank Change 10 – 1

Next up: at Iowa

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-4, 4-3)

WATCH: What Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck said about Ohio State postgame

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers head coach P.J Fleck looks on prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Just two weeks ago, we thought the Golden Gophers might be the team to beat in the West. Now, we’re wondering which team will show up next week. There are limitations with this team, but the competitive spirit is there if it plays mistake-free football. The tough loss against Iowa continues the slide for Minnesota.

Previous Rank Change 7 – 1

Next up: at Indiana

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2)

Big Ten football Week 7 television schedule, key facts | Buckeyes Wire

Iowa freshman wide receiver Keagan Johnson (No. 6, left) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against Colorado State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

It was a nice rebound week for the Hawkeyes with a close win over Minnesota to still stay in the hunt in the West Division. Surprisingly, the Hawkeyes found a little offense this past weekend. The team is still a very challenged one, but a tough one to play against when it can sustain drives on offense.

Previous Rank Change 8 + 1

Next up: vs. Illinois

Purdue Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3)

Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Milton Wright (0) sits at the back of the endzone after dropping a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Ohio State won 59-31. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Purdue can’t seem to handle success. It knocks Iowa from the ranks of the unbeaten then gets punished by Wisconsin the following week. It gives Michigan State its first loss then gets run off the field against Ohio State. The Boilermakers have been widely inconsistent but still have two of the most quality wins in the conference.

Previous Rank Change 4 – 2

Next up: vs. Northwestern

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4)

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

It was actually a pretty good showing on Saturday against Michigan, but the Nittany Lions found a way to lose a game it could have notched in the win column. There’s just something missing with Penn State’s ability to finish games, and now it’s relegated to trying to win its last two just to position itself for somewhere warm for the postseason rather than a cooler climate bowl game.

Previous Rank Change 5 –

Next up: vs. Rutgers

Wisconsin Badgers (7-3, 5-2)

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Army, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK

The reason for the ranking

All the troubles we saw with Wisconsin turning the ball over and struggling mightily on offense earlier in the year seem to be a thing of the past. The Badgers now look like the team to beat in the West. The defense continues to be fantastic but the offense is coming along to make this a more well-rounded and dangerous squad. Is this the team that might pose the biggest risk to Ohio State, perhaps in Indy?

Previous Rank Change 6 + 2

Next up: vs. Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 6-1)

LOOK: Michigan marching band's futile attempt to troll Ohio State

Michigan marching band takes the field before the Northern Illinois game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

You have to give Michigan credit. It has found a way to win close games this year, and it happened again in Happy Valley. It’s a solid win on what looks like a collision course with Ohio State at the end of the year. What a difference a year makes for Jim Harbaugh’s outlook on college football life.

Previous Rank Change 3 –

Next up: at Maryland

Michigan State Spartans (9-1, 6-1)

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Michigan State hasn’t looked like a juggernaut over the last couple of weeks, but it still has just the one loss on the season, with the big win over Michigan. The Spartans control their own destiny in the East, and that destiny comes face to face with Ohio State this coming weekend. This team isn’t the most explosive you’ll find, but does everything solid.

Previous Rank Change 2 –

Next up: at Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 7-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) celebrates a pass break up during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Ohio State put up some offensive fireworks against Purdue and showed everyone why it is the class of the league right now. It won’t all be easy though. The next two weeks might be the toughest two games on the Buckeyes’ Big Ten schedule. If OSU is executing and not making penalties and turnovers, who can stand in the way? Michigan State will give it the old college try on Saturday.

Previous Rank Change 1 –

Next up: vs. Michigan State

[listicle id=67257]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1

1

1

1

1