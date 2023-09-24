Big Ten football power rankings after Week 4: Clear separation at the top.

What another wild week of college football, especially in the Big Ten. Two games in the conference went to overtime, and Ohio State pulled out a classic thriller in South Bend, Indiana over a top ten Notre Dame squad.

Aside from that, some of the other results held form and that means that teams like Michigan, Penn State, and Ohio State are still considered among the best in the league — especially as we sort through our power rankings after all the action from Week 4. Meanwhile, teams like Iowa, Minnesota, and Michigan State appear to be headed in the wrong direction.

Believe it or not, the college football season is moving right along as we look at our Big Ten college football power rankings after the 1/3 mile marker of the season.

Has there been a change at the top? Have any of the teams at the bottom moved up out of the cellar? Here’s how things look this time around.

Why the Ranking

Yes, I realize that the Wildcats beat Minnesota for their second win of the season, but at this point we’re splitting hairs and can’t forget what we’ve seen from Northwestern prior to this. Continue to show progress and we’ll move off of our refusal to lift the Wildcats out of the cellar.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 14 (⇔No Change)

Last Result | Won vs. Minnestota 37-34 (OT)

Next Up … vs. Penn State

Why the Ranking

Purdue is now the only team in the league with just one win and we can’t ignore that. It was a decent effort in trying to come back against Wisconsin Friday night, but if you’ve followed us at all, you know there’s no credit for good efforts or close losses. It’s going to be a long season in West Lafayette me thinks.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 11 (⇓ two spots)

Last Result | Lost vs. Wisconsin, 38-17

Next Up … vs. Illinois

Why the Ranking

I mean it was a win, but a one score victory over FAU isn’t going to change the narrative of this team’s struggles so far in 2023. My how far away 2022 looks from what we are seeing this season. Illinois is ILL so far this year and it’s hard to see a path to a bowl game.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 12 (⇔No Change)

Last Result | Won vs. FAU, 23-17

Next Up … vs. FAU

Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2)

Why the Ranking

Nebraska earned another win, but there’s not much we can take from a matchup vs. Louisiana Tech. It’s still going to be hard for the Cornhuskers to win enough games to be bowl eligible, and maybe the best we can hope for is to see improvement and a spoiler or two along the way.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 13 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result | Won vs. Louisiana Tech, 28-14

Next Up … vs. Michigan

Why the Ranking

Talk about a team going the wrong way, Michigan State appears to be in a free fall after a very poor showing against Maryland. That’s on the heels of getting embarrassed against Washington the week prior. Not even Mark Dantonio can resurrect this season.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 9 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result | Lost vs. Maryland, 31-9

Next Up … at Iowa

Why the Ranking

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to begin to understand the bottom of this league. Once these bottom teams begin playing each other, I would stay far, far away from trying to sprinkle any money on these matchups. What’s clear is that P.J. Fleck’s boat has run aground while rowing this season after a loss to Northwestern. Minnesota’s offense might make Iowa’s look like a polished operation this year … Nah, but you get the idea.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 8 (⇓ down 1 spot)

Last Result | Lost at Northwestern 37-34 (OT)

Next Up … vs. Louisiana

Why the Ranking

We moved the Hoosiers up even after needed multiple overtimes to beat back a big, bad MAC opponent in Akron. I mean, it’s known more as Lebron James’ home town than the college, so there’s that. When the rest of the bottom of the league looks so poor, I guess a win counts for a little something.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 10 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result | Won vs. Akron, 29-27 (OT)

Next Up … at Maryland

Why the Ranking

The final score against Michigan doesn’t look good, but it was a competitive game for at least a half. Bottom line: there seems to be more there in Piscataway than some of the teams below the Scarlet Knights at this point.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 7 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Lost at Michigan, 31-7

Next Up … vs. Wagner

Why the Ranking

I have to admit, I thought Iowa could give Penn State a real fight this past weekend but then I turned the game on and realized that you have to score points to do that. Seeing how we’re talking about the Hawkeyes scoring points should tell you all you need to know. Nepotism is still on full display in Iowa City and nobody’s going to do anything about it because Kirk Ferentz gets contract extensions for putting his pants on the right way.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 4 (⇓ two spots)

Last Result | Lost at Penn State, 31-0

Next Up … at Penn State

Why the Ranking

Wisconsin shook off the loss to Washington State by winning two-straight games, including a dominant performance on the road against Purdue. The Badgers still look to be in the same class as Michigan, Ohio State, or Penn State, but this is a solid team that has a shot at winning the West division.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 7 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won at Purdue, 38-17

Next Up … Off Week

Why the Ranking

Is it possible that the Big Ten’s four best teams are in the East division? After Maryland’s dismantling of Michigan State on the road, it’s entirely possible. We still have our doubts about the Terps ability to hang with the upper crust of the league, but so far, so very good.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 6 (⇑ up 2 spots)

Last Result | Won at Michigan State, 31-9

Next Up … at Michigan State

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

Why the Ranking

You could easily make an argument for Penn State anywhere from No. 3 to No. 1. Frankly, the Nittany Lions may have had the most impressive win of the weekend after the defense administered a public flogging to Brian Ferentz’s Iowa offense. It might get ugly in Evanston next week.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 3 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Iowa, 31-0

Next Up … at Northwestern

Why the Ranking

It looked bleak towards the end of the game against Notre Dame, but what a character building, classic win Ohio State pulled out. The offense is still a work in progress but a lot of that had to do with the effort the Fighting Irish put on. Time to give Kyle McCord credit after he engineered the game winning drive with some clutch throws. It’s awfully hard to figure out which of the three best teams in the Big Ten are indeed the best.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 2 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won at Notre Dame, 17-14

Next Up … Off Week

Michigan Wolverines (4-0)

Why the Ranking

Look! Jim Harbaugh has been freed. Rutgers put up a fight for one half, but then Michigan put its foot on the gas defensively and pulled away. For now, we’ll keep the Wolverines on top, but we really don’t have a lot of separation between the top three teams.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 1 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Rutgers, 31-7

Next Up … at Nebraska

