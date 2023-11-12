Big Ten football power rankings after Week 11: And then there were two.

OK college football and Ohio State fans, there’s only a couple of weeks left in the regular season, which means the stakes from here on out for the teams at the top of the rankings and standings. Yes, that includes YOUR Ohio State Buckeyes, and it also includes the Michigan Wolverines, unfortunately (you can hear the collective sigh from the entire country).

This weekend showed everyone that there’s a clear line drawn between the top two teams in the Big Ten, with the Buckeyes and Wolverines looking every bit the part of two of the best teams in the country. Below that though, it sure is a muddled mess. Penn State is still really good but not in the same class as the two giants of the league, and Iowa seems to be the team in the West that might make it through all of the inconsistency and muck in that division.

Now that we are eleven weeks into the season, it’s time to look at how our Big Ten football power rankings look as we hit the last two weeks of the regular season.

Indiana Hoosiers (3-7, 1-6)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Welcome to a week when the bottom three teams in our power rankings from last week found a way to win. This has been a zany year from the middle of the Big Ten down to the bottom, and we’re grasping at invisible straws here. Indiana lost, so the Hoosiers get moved down to the bottom spot.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 11 (⇓ three spots)

Last Result: Lost at Illinois, 48-45

Next Up … vs. Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (3-7, 1-6)

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Why the Ranking

It was less than a stellar effort against Ohio State Saturday, and it’s been far from a Spartan effort this season. Michigan State has but one win conference win, and it came against a West division opponent. There could be a couple of more losses coming still.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 12 (⇓ three spots)

Last Result: Lost at Ohio State, 38-3

Next Up … at Indiana

Purdue Boilermakers (3-7, 2-5)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Purdue got back in the win column after sinking the Minnesota rowboat, so we’ll say they Pur-did it this week and get to move up our weekly rankings. This team still isn’t going bowling, but there are positive signs heading into next season.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 14 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result: Won vs. Minnesota, 49-30

Next Up … at Northwestern

Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-5, 3-4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

It sure looked like Nebraska was going to find a way to get bowl-eligible in year one under new head coach Matt Rhule, but that’s not a sure thing any longer after two-straight losses. There’s a game at Wisconsin and at home vs. Iowa left — and one of those have to find the way into the win column so that the ‘Huskers can travel for the postseason.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 9 (⇓ two spots)

Last Result: Lost vs. Maryland, 13-10

Next Up … at WIsconsin

Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-5, 3-4)

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Look, I don’t know what to expect from most of these teams in the middle to bottom more than you do. Minnesota had a chance to get bowl-eligible Saturday and instead lost to a Purdue team that has been struggling all season. If you are betting on some of these teams, go ahead and just flip a coin, you’ll have more luck.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 8 (⇓ two spots)

Last Result: Lost at Purdue, 49-30

Next Up … at Ohio STate

Wisconsin Badgers (5-5, 3-4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

I don’t know if Ohio State broke Wisconsin’s spirit or not but the Badgers have now lost three in a row starting with the physical contest against the Buckeyes in Madison. Like half of the league, the Badgers are just one game away from bowl-eligibility, but where will that win come from?

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 6 (⇓ three spots)

Last Result: Lost vs. Northwestern, 24-10

Next Up … vs. Nebraska

Northwestern Wildcats (5-5, 3-4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

We’ve been very hesitant in believing in Northwestern’s wins this season, but we can’t ignore it any longer. The Wildcats were the far better team at Wisconsin and might elbow their way into a postseason bowl game. Who would have thought? Credit to interim head coach David Braun no matter what happens from here.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 13 (⇑ five spots)

Last Result: Won at Wisconsin, 24-10

Next Up … vs. Purdue

Maryland Terrapins (6-4, 3-4)

Reggie Hildred-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Hey, hey, the Terps finally checked the box to bowl-eligibility after losing four straight. It’s a good thing too because a win the rest of the way is far from guaranteed with games against Michigan and at Rutgers to end things.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 12 (⇑ five spots)

Last Result: Won at Nebraska, 13-10

Next Up … vs. Michigan

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-4, 3-4)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Rutgers has now lost two in a row and continues to have an exceptionally hard time moving the ball consistently on offense. The Scarlet Knights’ defense played great in the first half against Iowa, but their inability to sustain anything offensively resulted in the defense yielding some points in Iowa City in the second half. It’s going to be hard to win one of the last two, but at least Greg Schiano is already heading somewhere with his team for the postseason.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 5 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result: Lost at Iowa, 22-0

Next Up … at Penn State

Illinois Fighting Illini (5-5, 3-4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

We sure thought the Illini were going to limp through the season just a few weeks in, but Bret Bielema has gotten his team up off the mat to string together a stretch that just might get the team into a bowl game. Then again, not every team with five wins is going to notch that last big one to put travel agents on the stoop.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 7 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result: Won vs. Indiana, 48-45

Next Up … at Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Iowa had an offensive explosion against Rutgers, scoring a whopping 22 points total, a figure we haven’t seen topped since October 1 vs. Michigan State. The defense was lights out and now the Hawkeyes have clinched at least a share of the West division title. One more win and it’s off to Indy to lose to Ohio State or Michigan.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 4 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Won vs. Rutgers, 22-0

Next Up … vs. Illinois

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Penn State once again couldn’t find a way to come up big in a massive game despite being “America’s Team” against Michigan on Saturday. It’ll once again be third place in the East division for the Nittany Lions who are still leaps and bounds better than the fourth best team in the conference. A New Year’s Six bowl could still be at the end of all of this if PSU can win the next two contests.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 3 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Lost vs. Michigan, 24-15

Next Up … vs. Rutgers

Ohio State Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0)

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Why the Ranking

Ohio State’s offense finally looked the part with guys getting healthy against Michigan State while the defense continued to shine. Believe it or not, a 38-3 win doesn’t tell the story of how dominant OSU was on Saturday night. If things can continue on this trend we could have one whale of a matchup in Ann Arbor in a couple of weeks.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 2 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Won vs. Michigan State, 38-3

Next Up … vs. Minnesota

Michigan Wolverines (10-0, 7-0)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Jim Harbaugh or not, and sign-stealing or not, Michigan continues to win and look like a huge obstacle for Ohio State at the end of this Big Ten journey. The Wolverines just bludgeoned a Penn State defensive line by running the ball ad nauseum and salting the game away on the road. This team, whether you like it or not, is for real.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 1 (⇔ no change)

Last Result Won at Penn State, 24-15

Next Up … at Maryland

