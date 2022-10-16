Big Ten football power rankings after Week 7: The gap at the top narrows.

Each week, we try to make sense of the Big Ten and how the action on the field of play shifts the football power in the league. The West division has been anyone’s guess on a weekly basis, but Purdue and Illinois made an important move forward with both winning to stay at the top.

The East is another story. Michigan and Ohio State seem to have separated themselves, especially after the Wolverines’ dismantling of Penn State over the weekend while the Buckeyes sat idly by during a week when they are resting and recuperating.

It all sets up for a stretch run that should be about as entertaining as what we’ve seen in the Big Ten in a long, long time — one in which maybe the league can have two teams in the running for the College Football Playoff.

But enough about that, here’s a look at the power ranking of all fourteen teams in the league after Week 7. A week in which Michigan made a bold and resounding statement.

Northwestern Wildcats (1-5, 1-2)

Last Week

IDLE

Previous week Change 14 no change

Northwestern didn’t play this past weekend so it still can’t end the joke about not winning on American soil this year. There are more holes on this team than a whiffle ball tournament, and it’d be a surprise if the Wildcats win a game the rest of the year. Not that we’re wishing that to happen, but the Fighting Fitzgeralds seem to have left all of their best football over in Ireland.

Next Up

at Maryland

Indiana Hoosiers (3-4, 1-3)

Last Week

Lost to Maryland, 38-33

Previous week Change 13 no change

Did you hear? Indiana basketball was picked to finish in first place in the Big Ten. If you didn’t get that news flash, we’re sure Hoosier fans are already aware after the football team lost its fourth game in a row, this time in a close one against Maryland. The season sure started out promising, but now it’s going to be a Lord of the Rings journey to get to bowl eligibility.

Next Up

at Rutgers

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-3, 0-3)

WATCH: What Rutgers' Greg Schiano said about Ohio State after the game

Last Week

IDLE

Previous week Change 12 no change

The Big Ten didn’t purposely put some of the worst teams on a bye all in the same week, it just appears that way (Ohio State the exception). Truth be known, Rutgers would probably have liked to play a game last week to get the downward momentum turned around after three straight losses. First things first, Greg Schiano has to figure out what’s going on at quarterback and then maybe things can fall more into place.

Next Up

vs. Indiana

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-4, 2-2)

Last Week

Lost at Purdue, 43-37

Previous week Change 11 no change

The Cornhuskers went and got their fans all excited by winning two straight games after the firing of Scott Frost, but now it’s back to reality with yet another one-score loss. With how things are going in West Lafayette this year, it’s not a horrible result to lose to Purdue, but if Nebraska wants to get bowl eligible, it has to start finding some unexpected wins in there. There’s still a long way to go before the needed culture change can take effect in Lincoln.

Next Up

IDLE

Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3)

Last Week

Lost at Michigan State, 34-28

Previous week Change 8 -2

Just when you thought the Badgers had figured some things out last week, we find out it was more about the opponent than the reality of where things are. This Wisconsin team just isn’t the same physical, tough bunch we’ve been accustomed to seeing over the years. A bowl is not a given and the right coaching hire has to be made to stop the potential of a slide in Madison.

Next Up

vs. Purdue

Iowa Hawkeyes (3-3, 1-2)

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen

Last Week

IDLE

Previous week Change 9 no change

Iowa didn’t play a game last week and still almost scored the most points and gained the most yards it has in any week so far in 2022. We joke, but this might be the worse offensive team we’ve seen in the Big Ten in quite some time. The defense can shock a team or two, but don’t expect that to be the case next week in Columbus. It’s not a foregone conclusion that Hawkeye fans will be traveling for the postseason so it’s time to win a few close games with safeties, punts, and field goals. Oh, and turnovers — lots and lots of turnovers.

Next Up

at Ohio State

Michigan State Spartans (3-4, 1-3)

Last Week

Won vs. Wisconsin, 34-28

Previous week Change 10 +2

Michigan State was able to stop its four-game losing streak with a good bounce-back effort against a reeling Wisconsin team. The Spartans actually did most of their work on offense through the air and held the Badgers in check in the passing game. Still, there are tougher tests ahead, and beating Wisconsin doesn’t seem to be anything you can hang your hat on this year. Now, for two weeks to prepare for that other team in the mitten state.

Next Up

IDLE

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2, 1-2)

Last Week

Lost at Illinois, 26-14

Previous week Change 5 -2

What a difference a matter of two weeks makes. The Golden Gophers looked like the team to beat in the West division after starting the season 4-0, but now, two losses later and Minnesota is looking for answers. Suddenly, the offense is struggling to score points and injuries have begun to make an impact on depth and production. Opportunity still knocks in the wide-open West, but things need to change in a hurry.

Next Up

at Penn State

Maryland Terrapins (5-2, 2-2)

Last Week

Lost to Purdue, 31-29

Previous week Change 6 no change

While a win over Indiana isn’t worth putting a hash-tag on, we have to remember that injuries have derailed Maryland in the past because of depth issues. To be able to win while losing starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa is a step in the right direction. Now, here’s hoping the injury isn’t too serious and that Tagovailoa can get back on the field. If the Terps were in the West division, a spot at Indy might be in play.

Next Up

vs. Northwestern

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1, 3-1)

Last Week

Won vs. Minnesota, 26-14

Previous week Change 7 +2

So, for this week, the Illini are your new favorites to win the West division — and for good reason. Bret Bielema seems to have taken the blueprint he used at Wisconsin and has implemented it in Champaign. The running game is one of the best in the league and the defense isn’t dominant, but efficient in keeping teams off the scoreboard. Our only question is how in the Hades did Illinois lose at Indiana early in the year? And … look who is bowl eligible!

Next Up

IDLE

Purdue Boilermakers (5-2, 3-1)

Last Week

Won vs. Nebraska, 43-37

Previous week Change 4 no change

There are teams that can’t win the close one, and then those that seem to pull them out more often than not. This 2022 Purdue team seems to be the latter after another close win at home vs. Nebraska. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell had another big day after throwing for 391 yards and four touchdowns and the defense did just enough to hang on. Who would have thought Illinois and Purdue could be on a collision course for the division title?

Next Up

at Wisconsin

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-1, 2-1)

Last Week

Lost at Michigan, 41-17

Previous week Change 3 no change

It’s awfully tempting to drop Penn State after the abysmal showing in the Big House, but then you look at the wins and the other teams below the Nittany Lions and we still feel pretty good about keeping things where they are. However, manhood was tested and James Franklin’s crew failed miserably. It might be time to go with the youngster under center at this point.

Next Up

vs. Minnesota

Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0)

Last Week

Won vs. Penn State, 41-17

Previous week Change 2 no change

I have to be honest with you; seeing Michigan beat up on inferior teams and then struggle to put a complete game together once Big Ten play began didn’t have me too concerned. However, after watching the Wolverines find an identity at the tail-end of the Indiana game and then carry it over in a super-wedgie administered to Penn State, it looks like Ohio State will have to deal with Jim Harbaugh’s crew at the end of the year. I know it’s only one week, but I don’t think the gap is that wide between the Buckeyes and TTUN.

Next Up

IDLE

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0)

Last Week

IDLE

Previous week Change 1 no change

Ohio State didn’t play a game this weekend, and that’s good because injuries were starting to pile up. Next up is a physical game against Iowa, then it’s the home stretch that looks like it might end in a massive matchup with Michigan. Of course, things could change between here and now, but the Buckeyes and Wolverines look like the class of the Big Ten with two totally separate styles that should be fun to watch on a masterpiece palate in November. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves just yet.

Next Up

vs. Iowa

