Big Ten football power rankings after Week 6: A pretender is exposed

Believe it or not, we approaching the midpoint of the college football season and so far, it has been another entertaining one. The Big Ten is among the best conferences in the country this year with Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan all appearing in the top ten of the country, but beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess as to what teams emerge.

Teams like Iowa and Wisconsin have had their moments, while Minnesota and Illinois have been going in the wrong direction. What we thought we knew at the beginning of the year has changed a little bit, and will continue to do so with all the observations we can take from the games that are played on our favorite high resolution television or streaming device.

On that note, it’s time to look at our new Big Ten football power rankings after Week 6. There were a few teams on an off week, but there was still enough to try and formulate the pecking order in the conference.

Here’s how things shake out after this weekend’s set of games.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Northwestern barely got by some guy — er college — named Howard on Saturday. It’s already been a rough year off the field, and using everything at its disposal to beat a first name opponent won’t evoke fear in future opponents. There’s probably — no — there definitely isn’t, three wins in there to get bowl eligible the rest of the way.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 14 (⇔ No Change)

Last Result | Beat Howard, 23-20

Next Up … Off Week

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

A case could probably be made for Illinois taking the bottom spot in these rankings with the regression we’ve seen over the last few games, and it just might be a matter of time before it actually happens. They are definitely not popping the cork in Champaign these days.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 13 (⇔No Change)

Last Result | Lost vs. Nebraska, 20-7

Next Up … at Maryland

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

We can no longer give Minnesota the benefit of the doubt after the Golden Gophers dropped their third game in their last four. It wasn’t the fact that they lost against Michigan, but how that loss came. The offense continues to be a mess and the team appears to be headed in the wrong direction. If not for the miracle finish against Nebraska, things would look even worse.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 8 (⇓ four spots)

Last Result | Lost vs. Michigan, 52-10

Next Up … Off Week

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Purdue had an actual pulse against Iowa, but couldn’t find a way to finish the deal. If you follow us at all, you know that credit isn’t ever given for a loss. The Boilermakers still have a very complex journey and the next week has Ohio State visiting. Good luck with that one.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 11 (⇔ No Change)

Last Result | Lost at Iowa, 20-14

Next Up … vs. Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Nebraska seems to be slowly getting better under Matt Rhule. A win on the road in the Big Ten is never anything to take for granted, and a win on the road by two scores is even better. There are more challenges down the road, but it’s beginning to look good for the Cornhuskers chances of squeaking into a bowl this year?

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 12 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result | Won at Illinois, 20-7

Next Up … Off Week

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Not much has changed with our thinking since the Hoosiers were off this past week but Minnesota’s poor showing helps boost the ranking by one. Rumors of the bye actually winning the game were apparently not true and now the Hoosiers get ready to play at Michigan on Saturday. Commence the public flogging.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 10 (⇑ one spot)

Last Result | Off

Next Up … at Michigan

Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2)

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

The Spartans were also off last week so that means nothing bad could happen on the football field. There are all kinds of issues in East Lansing and it’ll be interesting to see if the team can pull itself up and find a way to get a couple of more wins in 2023. Michigan State also gets a modest boost because of the Golden Gophers tripping all over themselves.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 9 (⇑ one spot)

Last Result | Off

Next Up … at Rutgers

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Rutgers continues to look more competitive this year but fell short in Madison. This team still looks better than the others below it for now. Whether or not the Scarlet Knights can find a couple of more wins in there to get bowl eligible is the question. Next week’s hosting of the Spartans will go a long way in determining that.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 7 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Lost at Wisconsin, 24-13

Next Up … vs. Michigan State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Iowa continues to find ways to win but has not been anywhere near impressive in doing so. It’s hard to argue with the results, and it’s becoming increasingly clear that there is a big divide between the top three teams in the Big Ten and the rest of the league. Credit for winning with a backup quarterback and scoring 20 points — we guess. Next week against Wisconsin looms very, very large for the West division.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 6 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Purdue, 20-14

Next Up … at Wisconsin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Wisconsin toughed out a win against Rutgers at home to stay right on track in the West. There are still some offensive issues with this club and you begin to think that the first team to 14 points might win next week between the Hawkeyes and Badgers.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 5 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Rutgers, 24-13

Next Up … vs. Iowa

Maryland Terrapins (5-1, 2-1)

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

For a little more than half of the game on Saturday, it sure looked like Maryland had a great shot at springing the upset over Ohio State in Columbus. Then the Terps remembered they were the Terps and got worn out because of a lack of depth and physicality as the game got longer in the tooth. Mike Locksley still has this team pointed in the right direction, but still not where it’s ready to compete with the top three teams in the league.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 4 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Lost at Ohio State, 37-17

Next Up … vs. Illinois

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 3-0)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Penn State had a well-deserved off week on Saturday with much bigger things ahead of it in the upcoming weeks. A trip to Columbus is on tap in a couple of weeks but this balanced and talented squad first must complete the layup without tripping on its shoelaces against UMass. Booooring.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 3 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Off Week

Next Up … vs. UMass

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Why the Ranking

Ohio State got a test against Maryland for a little over a half of football, then realized that throwing the ball to Marvin Harrison Jr. always seems to work. There is still some work to do on offense with this team and it’ll be very, very interesting to see what happens against Penn State in a couple of weeks. The Buckeyes can ill-afford to start slow in that one but first has to get by a road trip to play the engineers in West Lafayette.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 2 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Maryland, 37-17

Next Up … at Purdue

Michigan Wolverines (6-0, 3-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

I have to admit, things look a little scary up in Ann Arbor right now. After a bit of a slow start to the season, the Wolverines are beginning to look like the real deal, especially after taking the oars from Minnesota’s row the boat mentality and putting them in the woodchipper. If ever there was a time to blackout a game, it might be next week when Indiana comes to town because nobody’s going to want to see what lies in ruin afterwards.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 1 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won at Minnesota, 52-10

Next Up … vs. Indiana

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire