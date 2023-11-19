Big Ten football power rankings after Week 12: The stage is set.

As it seems to always do, the 2023 college football season has flown by. There’s just one week to go in the regular season, and there’s still a lot up for grabs, namely the Big Ten East division crown with the titanic matchup between Ohio State and Michigan next Saturday.

The Buckeyes beat Minnesota handily, while the Wolverines survived an upset bid by Maryland in College Park. Those two teams have been on top of our power rankings almost all season, but there’s a ton more story lines in the conference with Northwestern becoming bowl-eligible (surprise), Iowa nailing down the West division with little to no offense, and bunch of others looking to still get another win to get into the postseason.

After another week of action, we’ve got a pretty indication of what teams are in the top four, but from there, it’s a muddle mess as it has been all season long.

Here’s where are Big Ten football power rankings stand with just one week to go in the regular season. Will it be Ohio State or Michigan?

Why the Ranking

Indiana has been in and out of this spot throughout the season and despite improved play, it just can’t seem to make plays at the end to win games it has been in. There’s just one game to go in an otherwise disasterous season in Bloomington. One of the two between Indiana and Purdue has to win next week.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 14 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Lost vs. Michigan State, 24-21

Next Up … at Purdue

Why the Ranking

Purdue showed some signs of life at points this season, but more often than not it was a team that couldn’t score and couldn’t stop teams enough on the defensive end. In American football, I once read that’s not a good combination. Folks in West Lafayette have turned to hoops already and for good reason.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 12 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result: Lost at Northwestern, 23-15

Next Up … vs. Indiana

Why the Ranking

Michigan State was either really, really bad in some games, or played games that could have gone either way. As bad of a year as its been, the Spartans were a loss closer to a bowl team than what the record says. A win gets some positive momentum that will probably end

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 13 (⇑ one spot)

Last Result: Won at Indiana, 24-21

Next Up … vs. Penn State

Why the Ranking

Three weeks ago Nebraska was on the doorstep of bowl-eligibility, just one game away from six wins. After the third loss in a row, this time to a Wisconsin team that was looking for the same postseason checklist, the Cornhuskers are still needing one more win. There’s just one more week to get there and it won’t be easy against West division winner, Iowa, Saturday.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 11 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Lost at Wisconsin, 24-17

Next Up … vs. Iowa

Why the Ranking

Minnesota looked about like what we expected against Ohio State. The Buckeyes controlled the game, running away in the second half and now P.J. Fleck’s crew still has to row that boat somehow for one more win. It’s possible against a Wisconsin team that hasn’t been very good away from home. And boy could this young team use the extra practices.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 10 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Lost at Ohio State, 37-3

Next Up … vs. Wisconsin

Why the Ranking

Luke Fickell’s first year in Madison has definitely been a struggle with injuries and some close losses, but the Badgers at least are now going bowling after securing their sixth win on Saturday at home in overtime vs. the Cornhuskers. Wisconsin is looking to build for the future and getting through adversity this season and going to the postseason is a good start.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 9 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Won vs. Nebraska, 24-17

Next Up … at Minnesota

Maryland Terrapins (6-5, 3-5)

Why the Ranking

Maryland hit a really rough patch after the Ohio State loss but has started to play a little better as of late. The Terps put up a valiant effort against Michigan but came up just a bit short. This program is one that just can’t get over the hump and has now lost five of its last six. Somehow Mike Locksley has to find a way to get wins within the Big Ten at a greater clip than he’s been able to do during his tenure.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 7 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result: Lost vs. Michigan, 31-24

Next Up … at Rutgers

Why the Ranking

It’s a feel good story for Rutgers to have enough wins to make it to the postseason this year, but there’s still plenty of room for the program to improve to start to compete with the big boys in the conference, as evidenced by the loss to Penn State. More depth and an upgrade in talent is still needed under Greg Schiano but it seems to be building slowly.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 6 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result: Lost at Penn State, 27-6

Next Up … vs. Maryland

Why the Ranking

Illinois lost a heartbreaker at Iowa but is still a much improved ballclub that’s come off the mat to have a chance at the postseason as well. The Illini have won three of the last five and looked pretty good doing so. Now, to notch that last victory needed to go traveling for the holidays.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 5 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result: Lost at Iowa, 15-13

Next Up … vs. Northwestern

Why the Ranking

This Northwestern team deserves a ton of credit. The off-the-field stuff seemed to spill over onto the field at the start of the season but the Wildcats just kept getting better every week. Suddenly, there’s a bowl at the end of the journey and a major rise in our power rankings from when they were No. 14. What an unbelievable story.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 8 (⇑ three spots)

Last Result: Won vs. Purdue, 23-15

Next Up … at Illinois

Why the Ranking

I don’t know how Iowa keeps winning every week in the fashion it does, but you have to respect the way the Hawkeyes just keep putting on the hard hat, grabbing the lunch pail, and grinding out wins. Ladies and gentlemen, we now present to you the West division winner. Something tells me safeties, field goals, and punts aren’t going to be enough to win in Indy.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 4 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Won vs. Illinois, 15-13

Next Up … at NEbraska

Penn State Nittany Lions (9-2, 6-2)

Why the Ranking

We know exactly what Penn State is at this point in the season (insert PA lion roar). The Nittany Lions are far and away better than any other team in the Big Ten not named Ohio State or Michigan. The Nittany Lions are still pretty far away from being as talented as Ohio State and Michigan. Still, a win next week and there very well could be a trip to a New Year’s Six bowl.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 3 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Won vs. Rutgers, 27-6

Next Up … at Michigan State

Ohio State Buckeyes (11-0, 8-0)

Why the Ranking

Ohio State has been in this No. 2 spot for a few weeks now and seems to be getting better. The gap has closed with Michigan, but has it completely closed? We’ll find out next week in what should be one whale of a game up in Ann Arbor with the entire universe on the line.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 2 (⇔ no change)

Last Result: Won vs. Minnesota, 37-3

Next Up … at Michigan

Michigan Wolverines (11-0, 8-0)

Why the Ranking

Michigan looked beatable on Saturday on the road vs. Maryland. In fact, if the Terrapins didn’t shoot themselves in the foot so many times, we probably see an upset. However, almost every team has to come out the other side of a subpar matchup and maybe we can chalk it up to that. We’ll see if the off-the-field stuff and lack of a passing game the last couple of weeks will cause issues against Ohio State.

Last Week’s Power Ranking: 1 (⇔ no change)

Last Result Won at Maryland, 31-24

Next Up … vs. Ohio State

