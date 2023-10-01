Big Ten football power rankings after Week 5: A fourth team emerges

Now that we are five complete weeks into the college football season, we’re starting to see some separation in the Big Ten. And while we expected teams like Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State to be really good, there have been some surprises — both pleasant and not so pleasant.

Michigan State is having an awful time both on and off the field, Iowa can’t find offense yet again, and Wisconsin is kind of just hanging around. Still, we have a much better idea of which teams are going to have a say in the Big Ten race, and we have adjusted our weekly Big Ten power rankings accordingly.

Ohio State was off on Week 5 but the Wolverines, Nittany Lions, and yes — the Maryland Terrapins looked dominant again. With all that we saw after another week of the greatest game on Earth, here’s how our updated Big Ten football power rankings now look.

Why the Ranking

Maybe we should give Northwestern at least a little credit for actually winning two games, both on American soil this season, but it’s still hard to see how this team consistently notches wins. The Wildcats looked competitive for a half against Penn State, then things went down hill faster than a tornado in an avalanche. Off to the next one.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 14 (⇔No Change)

Last Result | Lost to Penn State 41-13

Next Up … vs. Howard

Why the Ranking

Illinois is the very definition of a team headed in the opposite direction of true north. It used to be that the Illini could hang its hat on defense, but that went out the window in a whitewashing at the hands of a not-so-dangerous Purdue team. Where does Bret Bielema and crew go from here?

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 12 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result | Lost at Purdue, 44-19

Next Up … vs. Nebraska

Why the Ranking

Look, we know Michigan is pretty good at American football, but this Nebraska team should have at least looked like it can walk and chew gum at the same time at home. That didn’t happen and all we can say is that it’s going to be a long year in Lincoln. The only saving grace is that the ‘Huskers get a shot at playing other West division opponents that don’t look much better.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 11 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result | Lost vs. Michigan, 45-7

Next Up … at Illinois

Why the Ranking

It’s like watching a tennis match with the back-and-forth inconsistency of this Purdue team. Still, credit where credit is due, the latest volley had the Boilermakers putting a public flogging on Illinois and there’s signs of life there in West Lafayette after many thought the season was dead. All of a sudden the trip to Iowa City looks like a manageable opportunity.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 13 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result | Won vs. Illinois, 44-19

Next Up … at Iowa

Why the Ranking

Welp, so much for believing the Hoosiers’ showing against Ohio State in Week 1 was going to be a sign of an improving team. Nope, instead Indiana struggled against a MAC opponent then failed to get off the bus in a loss to Maryland. Tom Allen has shown some good things in Bloomington, but you have to wonder if this program has hit its ceiling. The bye might be favored next week the way things are going.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 8 (⇓ three spots)

Last Result | Lost at Maryland, 44-17

Next Up … Off Week

Michigan State Spartans (2-3, 0-2)

Why the Ranking

Michigan State had it there for the taking against Iowa but couldn’t seal the deal. It’s a program searching for anything to go right, and unfortunately things won’t get any easier with Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, and Maryland still on the schedule. It’s going to be like walking uphill both ways in the snow, with a stiff breeze — with no shoes on — from here on out to try and sneak into a bowl game.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 10 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Lost at Iowa, 26-16

Next Up … Off Week

Why the Ranking

Minnesota bounced back in not so convincing fashion on Saturday on the heels of choking the game away to Northwestern the week prior for its second straight loss. There’s a lot of work for this team to still do, but it might just be good enough in the West division to row the boat just onto shore of a bowl game this year. We might see Gopher fans abandon ship next week with the Wolverines coming to town though.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 8 (⇑ one spot)

Last Result | Won vs. Louisiana 35-24

Next Up … vs. Michigan

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-1, 1-1)

Why the Ranking

We didn’t find out much about Rutgers in a week against FCS opponent Wagner other than it took care of business as it should have. So far, the Scarlet Knights look like a more competitive bunch with just one bad half of football. We still need to see what happens in the upcoming weeks before we’re sold on the wood being chopped with more intent in 2023.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 7 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Wagner, 52-3

Next Up … at Wisconsin

Why the Ranking

For all of the offensive woes we like to troll Iowa about, you have to give the Hawkeyes credit for finding a way to put 26 points on the board against Michigan State when starting quarterback Cade McNamara went down early in the game. It wasn’t pretty, and it took a punt return (of course) and forced fumble (of course) to pull it out, but hey — Iowa won the Iowa way and it just keeps happening. Could the Hawkeyes do enough to be there at the end in the West? Defense, special teams, and wacky moments will determine that.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 6 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Michigan State, 26-16

Next Up … Vs. Purdue

Why the Ranking

If feels like there’s a significant drop off between the top four teams and spot five where the Badgers reside this week. Still, there’s a lot of pieces in Madison that just might need time to gel. There will be ample opportunity to make some noise in the conference in upcoming weeks and this could be your best team in a division that looks pretty poor at this point.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 5 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Off Week

Next Up … vs. Rutgers

Maryland Terrapins (5-0, 2-0)

Why the Ranking

It’s time folks start taking notice of what’s going on in College Park. There have been depth and injury issues in the past in Big Ten play, but so far so good. It looks like there’s enough there to put up a fight against the top three teams in the league, and we’re about to find out next week in Columbus.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 4 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Indiana, 44-17

Next Up … at Ohio State

Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0, 3-0)

Why the Ranking

It’s hard to really know where to slot teams one through three in the Big Ten, and in fact, we debated that very fact earlier this week. Penn State might be playing better than any team in the conference, but Michigan and Ohio State have also had big moments. Things should be fun down the stretch with everyone circling the date of October 21 when the Nittany Lions travel to Columbus.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 3 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won at Northwestern, 41-13

Next Up … Off Week

Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0, 1-0)

Why the Ranking

Ohio State got some much needed rest on the off week and probably have the biggest win of any team in the conference with at Notre Dame just over a week ago. There are still some big fish to fry and the offense will need to continue to come along with the stellar play of the defense. Next week vs. Maryland is probably going to be a bigger test than anyone thought at the beginning of the year.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 2 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Off Week

Next Up … vs. Maryland

Why the Ranking

Michigan finally put a pretty complete game together after looking like it lacked a little motivation early on in the season. While Ohio State might have more talent, the defending Big Ten champion Wolverines have more key pieces back than any of the contenders, so we’re giving them the benefit of the doubt. You can bet the Wolverines will have a lot to say about who wins the Big Ten in 2023 again.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 1 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won at Nebraska, 45-7

Next Up … at Minnesota

