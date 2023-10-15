Big Ten football power rankings after Week 7: Who is REALLY No. 1?

Another week of Big Ten football is in the books and we saw the top three teams of Ohio State, Michigan, and Penn State continue to look like the top teams in the league and some of the best in the country. Those three teams have been on top of our weekly power rankings since the beginning of the season, just in a different order, and it’s no surprise that all three are still hanging around the top.

Aside from that, Iowa looked very strong against a Wisconsin team with a win that gives the Hawkeyes the inside track to Indy in the West division, Maryland had a surprisingly bad showing against Illinois, and most everything else went according to script with Rutgers beating Michigan State, and some others taking a week off.

All of it has led to a little change in our Big Ten power rankings. Here’s how we see things after the midpoint of the season post Week 7.

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

I don’t know what’s more surprising, the fact that it’s only been a couple of years since Northwestern was in the Big Ten championship game, or that it has actually won three games this season. Don’t expect that trend to continue moving forward. Beat the Cornhuskers next week and I’ll eat my words.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 14 (⇔ No Change)

Last Result | Off Week

Next Up … at Nebraska

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

The good news is that Indiana was coming off a bye week before playing Michigan. The bad news is that it didn’t matter one single bit. The Hoosiers started the year looking intent on actually playing American football but now look disinterested. Things are heading south in Bloomington faster than a car full of spring breakers.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 9 (⇓ four spots)

Last Result | Lost at Michigan, 52-7

Next Up … vs. Rutgers

Purdue Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Purdue Purdidn’t in a big way against Ohio State and also seems to be searching for a desperate way to become bowl eligible. Don’t count on it and head coach Ryan Walters should probably chalk up this season to a turn the page type of year. But hey, they have a really big drum there in West Lafayette.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 11 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result | Lost vs. Ohio State, 41-7

Next Up … Off

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

This is the point in the power rankings where we might as well put all of the Big Ten West teams in a can, shake it up and see what order they come out in. Illinois looked like it was running backwards until this week when it rose up from the ashes and beat Maryland in College Park. I have no explanation for that, but I guess we have to give the Illini credit for it, so they get a little boost here.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 13 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result | Won at Maryland, 27-24

Next Up … vs. Wisconsin

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Congratulations Minnesota, you are a part of a group of teams that benefits by not playing a game and putting some bad film out there. So, the Golden Gophers move up two spots because of some other very poor performances by teams in the same general population. However, be warned — Minnesota is back on the field next week against a pretty good team.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 12 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result | Off Week

Next Up … at Iowa

Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-3, 1-2)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

See the above comment about Minnesota and utilize the same ranking procedure. The Cornhuskers were enjoy some rest and recouperation this weekend and move up slightly. And hey, maybe the ‘Huskers can start to string a little something together here with a game vs. Northwestern on tap. Lose though and we might petition to kick them out of the Big Ten.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 10 (⇑ one spot)

Last Result | Off

Next Up … vs. Northwestern

Michigan State Spartans (2-4, 0-3)

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

The West division feels a little like the relegation league of the Premier League in English soccer. If that were the case, Michigan State would be in danger of being relegated among teams like Nebraska, Illinois, Northwestern, and Minnesota. The Spartans had a winnable game on Saturday but simply couldn’t get it done. But, since Rutgers appeared above them already in this effort, we won’t penalize them. Yet.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 8 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Lost at Rutgers, 27-24

Next Up … vs. Michigan (ouch)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Don’t look now but Rutgers is just one win away from being bowl eligible. Don’t look now but there’s really only one game that the Scarlet Knights will be favored in, and that comes next week at Indiana. Beyond that, it’s likely the five best teams in the league as a finishing kick. Still, the team is a much more competitive bunch in this amateur collegiate sponsored game than it has been in year’s past.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 7 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Michigan State, 27-24

Next Up … at INdiana

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Wisconsin missed out on a golden opportunity to have a clear advantage in the race for the West division crown by losing to Iowa at home. The Badgers are still there if the Hawkeyes stumble, but help is needed and the offense has some real issues to figure out, especially now that starting quarterback Tanner Moredecai may be shelved for awhile.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 5 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result | Lost vs. Iowa, 24-13

Next Up … at Illinois

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Just when we felt Maryland was clearly the fourth best team in the Big Ten, the Terrapins went out and let an Illini team that had been having a hard time chewing gum and walking at the same time beat them in College Park. Can the Terps pick themselves up and find their early season form, or will we see a pattern we’ve seen in previous years when a loss opened the door to a string of challenges?

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 4 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result | Lost vs. Illinois, 27-24

Next Up … Off Week

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Bigfoot, UFOs, the Bermuda Triangle, and Atlantis. They are some of the most mysterious topics in this world, and Iowa winning games with little to no offense is right there with them all. But hey, it keeps working and the Hawkeyes now have the best chance of winning the West division after beating Wisconsin in a very Hawkeye way Saturday. There are probably more ugly wins in the future and that’s just how Kirk Ferentz likes it to be.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 6 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result | Won at Wisconsin, 15-6 (a very Iowa score)

Next Up … vs. Minnesota

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Why the Ranking

We say this every week, but the margin between the top three teams seems to be razor thin. However, with the injuries and inconsistencies on offense, we’ve finally decided to move the Buckeyes down one spot to No. 3 and elevate Penn State. The body of work the Nittany Lions have put together just looks a wee bit better. The good news is that that can all change this upcoming weekend when the two square off on the banks of the Olentangy.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 2 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result | Won at Purdue, 41-7

Next Up … vs. Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Penn State hasn’t played a close game yet, and that win over Iowa earlier is beginning to look better and better. It seems like a very complete team and we’re finally elevating the Nittany Lions to the No. 2 spot with the big one against Ohio State set to come to a high definition television or streaming device near you on Saturday.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 3 (⇑ one spot)

Last Result | Won vs. UMass, 63-0

Next Up … at Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 4-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Trust me, I don’t like this any more than you do, but Michigan looks like the real deal and seems to be getting better and more interested as the season wears on. This finishing kick with the Wolverines, Nittany Lions, and Buckeyes is going to be awfully fun. It’ll all sort itself out, and there’s an outside chance two of the three get into the College Football Playoff. Usually a trip to East Lansing would be a worrisome situation, but this year — not so much.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 1 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Indiana, 52-7

Next Up … at Michigan State

