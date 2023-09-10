Big Ten football power rankings after Week 2: Early returns.

We did our best to figure out how the teams in the Big Ten separated themselves after just one week of the regular season after Week 1, and now we have a little more film and game results to go by. However, it’s so early, it’s like forecasting a hurricane seven to ten days out in the cone of uncertainty.

Still, we like a good challenge, and we at least feel pretty good about some things, so it’s time to revise our power rankings in the Big Ten. Penn State looked good again, Michigan did what it needed to do, and Iowa had a statement win against rival Iowa State. Meanwhile, it was mixed results in wins by Ohio State and poor outings by Wisconsin, Illinois, and Nebraska.

We go through this exercise every week, and it’s really about which teams are playing the best at the moment, not a predictive or looking forward measure.

So, onward we go with our Week 2 Big Ten power rankings.

Why the Ranking

Yes, Northwestern got its first win on U.S. soil in almost two years with an impressive thumping of UTEP, but we still need to see more from Northwestern before we believe this type of a result is consistent and tangible.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 14 (⇔No Change)

Last Result | Beat UTEP 38-7

Next Up … at Duke

Why the Ranking

The Matt Rhule era has not gotten off to a great start. Nebraska got Buffaloed by Coach Prime and Colorado after losing a close one in Week 1 to Minnesota. The offense looks very, very challenged.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 9 (⇓ down 4 spots)

Last Result | Lost at Colorado, 36-14

Next Up … vs. Northern Illinois

Why the Ranking

Illinois followed up a pretty abysmal showing against Toledo with a loss at Kansas. The momentum gained from last year’s surprise season seems to have lost its inertia.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 11 (⇓ down 1 spot)

Last Result | Lost at Kansas, 34-23

Next Up … vs. Penn State

Why the Ranking

Give Purdue some credit for winning a game on the road against a Power Five opponent in a bit of a surprise. Don’t give the Boilers credit for beating a less-than-spectacular Virginia Tech squad. We need to see more.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 13 (⇑ up 2 spots)

Last Result | Won at Virginia Tech, 24-17

Next Up … vs. Syracuse

Why the Ranking

Hey, hey — after a pretty good showing in a loss to Ohio State, Indiana broke out some offense and won going away against an in-state opponent. It’s hard still to know just what coach Tom Allen has in Bloomington, but so far, things haven’t looked as bad as last what we saw last season.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 12 (⇑ up 2 spots)

Last Result | Won vs Indiana State, 41-7

Next Up … vs. Louisville

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (2-0)

Why the Ranking

The Scarlet Knights are 2-0 on the season and continue to look more competitive. They still haven’t been really tested against a good opponent, but there’s a lot of times when Rutgers is on the other end of that as a non-quality opponent. So far, so good.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 10 (⇑ up 1 spot)

Last Result | Won vs. Temple, 36-7

Next Up … vs. Virginia Tech

Why the Ranking

Maryland is undefeated but it was a bigger struggle than it should have been against Charlotte for awhile. There’s some talent on this team, but it still feels like the Terps are going to struggle once inside the Big Ten again.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 6 (⇓ down 2 spots)

Last Result | Won vs. Charlotte, 38-20

Next Up … vs. Virginia

Why the Ranking

Everyone seemed to be bullish on new head coach Luke Fickell and Wisconsin heading into this season, but man did the Badgers lay an egg and get declawed on the West Coast against an unraked team that’s still looking for a future conference. Was it the travel, or is this team simply overrated?

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 4 (⇓ down 3 spots)

Last Result | Lost at Washington State, 31-22

Next Up … vs. Georgia Southern

Why the Ranking

Minnesota hasn’t exactly looked impressive, but it wins by simply doing just enough each week. You worry about the Gophers hanging with a team with a clear talent advantage, and we might know a little more next week with a visit to Chapel Hill to take on North Carolina.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 8 (⇑ up 2 spots)

Last Result | Won vs. Eastern Michigan, 25-6

Next Up … at North Carolina

Why the Ranking

I don’t know that I believe in the roster Mel Tucker has at Michigan State this year, but honestly, the Spartans have had fewer problems than other Big Ten teams to date. It hasn’t exactly come against competition that will win you respect by onlookers, but that changes next week in a big-time litmus test.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 7 (⇑ up 2 spots)

Last Result | Won vs. Richmond, 45-14

Next Up … vs. Washington

Why the Ranking

It was an impressive win on the road against rival Iowa State on Saturday and that keeps the Hawkeyes undefeated and on the right track. We still wonder about this offense, but the defense looks great once again.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 5 (⇑ one spot)

Last Result | Won at Iowa State, 20-13

Next Up … vs. Western Michigan

Why the Ranking

Quarterback Kyle McCord showed some progress in Game 2 and the Buckeyes will need him and the offensive line to continue to improve to be a player for all the goals the Buckeyes have on the board. Right now, two teams are playing a little better, but don’t be surprised if this team starts to get itself together week-by-week. The defense looks like the real deal through two games but what will happen in big games?

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 3 (⇔ up no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Youngstown State, 35-7

Next Up … vs. Western Kentucky

Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0)

Why the Ranking

Penn State has probably looked the best of any Big Ten team so far, but it’s too early to say that the Nittany Lions are better than Michigan, with the jury still being out on Ohio State. For now though, there seems to be less holes in the game of James Franklin’s crew, so this feels about right for now.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 2 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. Delaware, 63-7

Next Up … at Illinois

Why the Ranking

We only have last season to go by really because Michigan took a turn towards ease with scheduling nonconference foes over the last couple of years. There’s a lot of production and talent back from two-straight Big Ten titles and College Football Playoff appearances, so the Wolverines get the benefit of the doubt — for good reason at this point.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 1 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won vs. UNLV, 35-7

Next Up … vs. Bowling Green

