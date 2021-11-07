Big Ten football power rankings after Week 10: The more things change …

We’re in the home stretch of the college football season and it won’t be long before we know which two teams will head to Indianapolis to battle in the Big Ten Championship game. Ohio State has nearly been a mainstay in the game lately, but this year, a few challengers have emerged to provide some potential resistance to a fifth-straight title.

It’s been a crazy year that has ebbed and flowed. Some thought Iowa was clearly the best team in the Big Ten, but that soured quickly when the defense couldn’t create turnovers. Then it was Michigan and Michigan State that got their turns as the perception beast.

Now, as we sit here with just three games to go on the schedule in Big Ten play, Ohio State is still right there back in first place in the East Division. I guess that’s what everyone gets for writing the Buckeyes off early in the season after a loss to Oregon.

But we digress. Each week we try and sort out which teams in the league are playing the best from worst to first, and it’s no different this week. Here’s a look at our latest Big Ten football power rankings after Week 10.

Indiana Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) and Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) sack Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Jack Tuttle (14) during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

If it wasn’t already, it’s now clear that Indiana is a shadow of what we thought it would be this season. Sometimes things just fall flat for reasons you never know when dealing with young kids, and that seems to be the case with the Hoosiers despite a lot of returning talent.

Previous Rank Change 13 – 1

Next up: vs. Rutgers

Northwestern Wildcats (1-5, 3-6)

Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald reacts after a play against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Ryan Field. Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Northwestern lost yet again, this time to an Iowa team on the decline. The only reason for the bump is because of how poor Indiana has looked lately, not what the Wildcats have done. Would anyone be surprised though if Northwestern rose up out of the blue and ruined a West Division contender’s day before it’s all over?

Previous Rank Change 14 + 1

Next up: at Wisconsin

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-6, 3-7)

Nov 6, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost (right) walks off the field after a loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Nebraska might be the best 3-7 team you’ll ever see. The ‘Huskers went toe-to-toe with Ohio State but ended up falling outside the ring yet again. At the end of the day, you have to win games and not buy stock in moral victories.

Previous Rank Change 12 – 1

Next up: Bye

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks on the field during pregame warmups before an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Rutgers looked like such an improved team before Big Ten play hit. Since then, it’s been a struggle, the latest coming as a blowout loss to a resurgent Wisconsin squad. two more wins to get bowl-eligible would be huge for what Greg Schiano is trying to build.

Previous Rank Change 10 – 1

Next up: at Indiana

Illinois Fighting Illini (4-6, 3-4)

Sep 21, 2019; Champaign, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini offensive lineman Doug Kramer (65) celebrates after a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Say what you want about how poor Illinois has looked at times this season, but Bret Bielema’s team has some pretty significant wins and seems to be an improving bunch. Knocking Minnesota off up in the Twin Cities this year is no joke.

Previous Rank Change 12 + 2

Next up: Bye

Maryland Terrapins (5-4, 2-4)

Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Michael Locksley looks on during the second half of the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Maryland has once again struggled with Big Ten play, losing another game to conference foe Penn State this week. The Terps are just one win away from bowl eligibility, but will they get there? The season-ending game against Rutgers might be to see who gets to the postseason.

Previous Rank Change 9 –

Next up: at Michigan State

Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2, 4-2)

Iowa junior center Tyler Linderbaum reacts after the Hawkeyes secured a first down in the second quarter against Penn State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Well, the win over Northwestern wasn’t pretty but that’s kind of the Iowa way. The Hawkeyes were living off borrowed time with smoke and mirrors earlier in the year and are being exposed now.

Previous Rank Change 8 –

Next up: vs. Minnesota

Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3, 4-2)

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck motions during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

I’m not sure anyone really appreciates the job that P.J. Fleck is doing with this ballclub. It’s a seasoned team, but not that talented, and injuries have been a major concern at the tailback position. You’re going to get the kind of stinkers we saw against Illinois this week when you’re dealing with all of those variables.

Previous Rank Change 4 – 3

Next up: at Iowa

Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 4-2)

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) against Eastern Michigan during their football game on Saturday, September 11, 2021 in Madison, Wis. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

I want to put Wisconsin higher, but we need to see a little more staying power first. Clearly, it looks like this team is figuring some things out, but are the Badgers better than the teams ahead on this list? It’s hard to move them up beyond here at this point.

Previous Rank Change 6 –

Next up: vs. Northwestern

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3)

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball against the Illinois Fighting Illini during overtime at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Penn State might actually be even better than what we have it here because all of its losses were while quarterback Sean Clifford was not quite himself with injury. It’s hard to overlook the depth of a team though when one guy makes that big of a difference. I wouldn’t want to play Penn State from here on out, and Maryland found that out first hand this week.

Previous Rank Change 5 –

Next up: vs. Michigan

Purdue Boilermakers (6-3, 4-2)

Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell signals to his receivers prior to taking the snap in the third quarter against Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

We may not know which Purdue team we’re going to see from week to week, but after taking down No. 3 Michigan State this week, and No. 2 Iowa previously, it’s time to take the Boilermakers seriously. Purdue can sling it around the yard and it’s going to be an interesting matchup with Ohio State next weekend.

Previous Rank Change 7 + 3

Next up: at Ohio State

Michigan Wolverines (8-1, 5-1)

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes the quarterback as Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Logan Bruss (60) blocks during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

I’ll be the first to admit I wasn’t sold on Michigan for most of this season, but it’s time to realize that the Wolverines mean business and have the talent and physicality to win the East. Beating Ohio State will be tough, but with what we’ve seen from both teams, it should be a good game up in Ann Arbor. There’s more work to do before then, but it was another good showing against Indiana on Saturday.

Previous Rank Change 3 –

Next up: at Penn State

Michigan State Spartans (8-1, 5-1)

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against Michigan defensive back R.J. Moten (6) during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Purdue knocked Michigan State from the ranks of the unbeaten but the Spartans are still a solid ballclub. I’m not sure the Spartans beat the Wolverines if they played again, but we can’t ignore the result. One loss to a pretty good Purdue team won’t knock MSU down at this point.

Previous Rank Change 2 –

Next up: vs. Maryland

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 6-0)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) scores the first touchdown for the Buckeyes during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Nov. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The reason for the ranking

Ohio State is now the lone remaining conference unbeaten team. And while there are things to correct, OSU is right where we thought it would be at the beginning of the year. The journey wasn’t a straight line, and there are still things that need to get ironed out, but the talent is better than any other team in the Big Ten. The matchup with Purdue is an intriguing one.

Previous Rank Change 1 –

Next up: vs. Purdue

