Big Ten football power rankings after Week 8: A new team takes the top spot.

Before the start of the 2023 season, the thought was that the Big Ten was top heavy with Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan leading the way. So far this year, that’s played out to ring true, but the order of the three still needs to sort itself out.

We had a big game in Columbus between the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions that went a long way in figuring that out, but the Wolverines still have to travel to State College, so hold the phone.

Aside from those three, the Big Ten has looked a lot like a youth soccer game with all of the teams kind of comingled and lumped into the same spot as things unfold, and it’s really anyone’s guess as to which teams end up there at the end in the Big Ten West, and where the teams line up behind the aforementioned trio in the conference as a whole.

Undaunted, we do our best to try and figure out the pecking order with our Big Ten football power rankings after each week, and we’re ready to try and make sense of it all after another interesting slate of games.

Here’s how we see things now with a new team taking the top spot after Week 8. We’re sure it’ll change again next week with how unpredictable this conference has been.

Northwestern Wildcats (3-4, 1-3)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Northwestern’s offense once again forgot to get off the bus in a very low scoring, hard on the eyes, game to watch against Nebraska. Is there another win in there somewhere? It’s about as likely as seeing a real palm tree on campus there in Evanston.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 14 (⇔ No Change)

Last Result | Lost at Nebraska, 17-9

Next Up … vs. Maryland

Indiana Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4)

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

At least there was some meaning in another loss for Indiana because the Hoosiers can maybe feel good about sending Rutgers on a trip for the postseason. The regression from Week 1 until now is alarming, but hey — basketball season is soon, so there’s that for Indiana fans.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 13 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Lost vs. Rutgers, 31-14

Next Up … at Penn State

Purdue Boilermakers (2-5, 1-3)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Purdue had a week off to lick its wounds after a public flogging at the hands of Ohio State. Now the program will get ready for a stretch run that — believe it or not — has a lot of so-called winnable games if the team we are talking about weren’t named Purdue.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 12 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Off

Next Up … at Nebraska

Illinois Fighting Illini (3-5, 1-4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Illinois lost a tough one but at least the Fighting Illini have looked better over the last couple of weeks. The problem is that the ability to get to enough wins to be bowl-eligible through the remaining schedule is running thin. There’s the off week, then Bret Bielema has to find a win in three of the last four games somehow.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 11 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Lost vs. Wisconsin, 25-21

Next Up … Off Week

Michigan State Spartans (2-5, 0-4)

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

The minds of young people can be vulnerable and unpredictable and it sure looks like the players on the Spartans aren’t fully engaged any longer with the off-the-field drama and lack of on-field results. That’s not a good headspace to be in while living in the East division of the Big Ten. But hey — basketball season is soon, so there’s that for Michigan State fans.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 8 (⇓ two spots)

Last Result | Lost vs. Michigan, (a lot to a little)

Next Up … vs. Michigan (ouch)

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3, 2-2)

Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

I can’t figure Minnesota out. Just when I had the Gophers kind of filed away as out of the mix in the West division, they go and beat a one-loss Iowa team to get back into it. Don’t get too confident Minnesota fans. All you have to do is string together about three scoring drives to beat a Hawkeye offense that looks like it can’t walk and chew gum at the same time.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 10 (⇑ one spot)

Last Result | Won at Iowa, 12-10

Next Up … vs. Michgan State

Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-2, 2-2)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

So, don’t look now but Nebraska has inched ever so closer to bowl-eligibility with a very ugly rock fight win vs. Northwestern in Lincoln. There could be two more wins in there too with a pretty navigable schedule. There could also be four or five more losses in there because, well — Nebraska.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 9 (⇑ one spot)

Last Result | Win vs. Northwestern, 17-9

Next Up … vs. Purdue

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (6-2, 3-2)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Celebrate! Rutgers gained bowl-eligibility by notching its sixth win with a surprisingly dominant victory over Indiana. It’s a good thing too because the schedule is brutal the rest of the way with games against arguably the top four teams in the Big Ten. Bay steps … baby steps y’all.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 7 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won at Indiana, 31-14

Next Up … Off Week

Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 3-1)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Wisconsin got back to the top of the Big Ten West race after a heartbreaking loss to Iowa last week by winning an impressive contest on the road vs. Illinois this week. There are still questions abounding about this team, but why not the Badgers in the West? Next week looms large with Ohio State coming to town.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 6 (⇔ no change)

Last Result | Won at Illinois, 24-13

Next Up … vs. Ohio State

Iowa Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2)

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

It looked for all the world that Iowa had again snatched victory from defeat with a punt return at the end of the game against Minnesota, but then a very weird call on an excuse me fair-catch overturn review spoiled it all. You had a feeling the lack of offense was going to bite the Hawkeyes at some point, and you feel like it won’t be the last. But still, that defense is pretty good and will keep them in almost every game against any team not named Ohio State, Penn State, or Michigan.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 4 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result | Lost vs. Minnesota, 12-10

Next Up … Off Week

Maryland Terrapins (5-2, 2-2)

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Yeah, Maryland is on a two-game losing streak including an inexcusable loss to Illinois before the off week, but it’s about the body of work here after seeing Iowa and other teams’ limitations this past week. Maybe turtles just need rest to get out of their shell and get moving again. Playing at Northwestern next week might be just what the doctor ordered.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 5 (⇑ one spot)

Last Result | Off

Next Up … at Northwestern

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1, 3-1)

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

Penn State is still a really good team — especially the defense — but I think we learned a little bit about the offense’s deficiencies against an Ohio State defense that was able to dictate things because of a lack of explosiveness by Drew Allar and company. We’ll be eager to see what happens when Michigan comes to town on Nov. 11. First though, it’s a de facto by week with Indiana coming to Happy Valley Saturday.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 2 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result | Lost at Ohio State, 20-12

Next Up … vs. Indiana

Michigan Wolverines (8-0, 4-0)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Why the Ranking

I’ve been looking for any sign that Michigan isn’t as good as we’ve seen, but Jim Harbaugh and company stole it. All jokes aside, we still don’t really know how Michigan’s going to perform against a good team and we won’t really find out for a few more weeks with trip to Happy Valley. Yes, the Wolverines have been really good, but have they shown us as much as Ohio State at this point? I think not, and it sure feels like the Buckeyes are improving against more quality competition.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 1 (⇓ one spot)

Last Result | Won at Michigan State, (a lot to a few)

Next Up … Off Week

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0)

Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Why the Ranking

Well, welcome a little Scarlet and Gray back to the top spot. I admit, I was wrong. I’ve doubted Ohio State in its two biggest games and it proved me and a bunch of others wrong both times. Does the offense still have some work to do in order to be a more lethal force? Sure. However, that defense continues to look dominant and just railroaded a Penn State team that put up a lot of points on everyone. I hate to look ahead because there’s a fairly sizable trip to Madison this upcoming week, but the end of the year donnybrook with Michigan is going to be like two unmovable forces colliding.

Last Week’s Power Ranking | 3 (⇑ two spots)

Last Result | Won vs. Penn State, 20-12

Next Up … at WIsconisin

