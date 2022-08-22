Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Where’s MSU start in preseason batch of weekly power rankings?

Big Ten football is back and that means so is our weekly power rankings.

Spartans Wire will continue our weekly power rankings with the new football season ready to kick off this weekend. Three Big Ten teams will be in action, with Nebraska and Northwestern facing off in Dublin, Ireland and Illinois hosting Wyoming.

See where I rank Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams in our first batch of Big Ten power rankings:

Northwestern

Next Game: vs. Nebraska (Aug. 27)

The Wildcats will be looking for a bounce-back season in 2022 after a dreadful year in 2021. Northwestern had one of the worst offenses in the country last season, and I’m not confident things will be all that much better this year.

Rutgers

Next Game: at Boston College (Sept. 3)

It took Texas A&M pulling out of the Gator Bowl due to COVID, but Rutgers went bowling last year for the first time in seven years. Progress has been made in the first two years since Greg Schiano returned to Rutgers, but I’m anticipating a step back this season with notably a big question mark at the quarterback position.

Indiana

Next Game: vs. Illinois (Sept. 2)

Like Northwestern, the Hoosiers are looking for a bounce-back season after reaching new heights in 2020 and then falling flat on their face in 2021. Indiana added former Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak via the transfer portal this offseason and he could be jolt into the Hoosiers offense that struggled often last fall.

Illinois

Next Game: vs. Wyoming (Aug. 27)

Illinois out-performed their preseason expectations last season and I wouldn’t be surprised if we see the Fighting Illini do the same in 2022. Running back Chase Brown eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards in 2021 and should he have a similar output this year then we will surely see Illinois rise in the power rankings.

Maryland

Next Game: vs. Buffalo (Sept. 3)

Maryland should possess one of the top offenses in Big Ten (maybe country) in 2022, led by returning starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. I’m not as high on Tagovailoa as others but due to his struggles against the higher-level teams and that’s why I don’t have the Terps higher in my preseason rankings.

Nebraska

Next Game: vs. Northwestern (Aug. 27)

It’s a make-or-break year for Scott Frost — another season like 2021 and he will not be returning to Lincoln. The Huskers made some changes in the offseason, most notably poaching Pitt offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and landing Texas quarterback Casey Thompson through the transfer portal. An improved offense could be the difference for the Cornhuskers in 2022.

Minnesota

Next Game: vs. New Mexico State (Sept. 1)

Minnesota is one of four teams I could see winning the Big Ten West Division this fall but they’re the lowest of those teams entering the season in these rankings. Quarterback Tanner Morgan reuniting with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca could bode well for the Golden Gophers and potentially push them through to finally reach the Big Ten Championship Game.

Iowa

Next Game: vs. South Dakota State (Sept. 3)

If Iowa can get anything positive from it’s offense in 2022 then they’ll be much higher on this list. The Hawkeyes offense held back Iowa from reaching their full potential last year and they’ll need more from that unit this year to contend for a Big Ten title.

Purdue

Next Game: vs. Penn State (Sept. 1)

Purdue will look to build off last year’s success and I’m particularly high on the Boilermakers heading into the season. Why am I high on Purdue? Quarterback Aidan O’Connell. He won’t have star wide receiver David Bell anymore but the style of offense Purdue runs should still put O’Connell in a position to have another big season in 2022.

Wisconsin

Next Game: vs. Illinois State (Sept. 3)

Wisconsin is my preseason favorite and pick to win the Big Ten West Division, and a big reason for that is running back Braelon Allen. If quarterback Graham Mertz can also take a step forward this season then we’ll see the Badgers move up even higher in these rankings.

Penn State

Next Game: at Purdue (Sept. 1)

Penn State is a hard team to read entering the 2022 season, with the Nittany Lions appearing as Big Ten contenders last year before costly injuries struck. I’m anticipating a bounce-back season for Penn State and can envision them moving towards the top of this list in the coming weeks if they can pass some tough early-season road tests — at Purdue and at Auburn.

Michigan State

Next Game: vs. Western Michigan (Sept. 2)

Is this too high for the Spartans who have to replace one of last year’s best players in the country — running back Kenneth Walker III? Maybe, but I’m also more confident in what the Spartans return at the moment compared to others right behind them and expect the offense to be just fine with numerous other weapons returning on that side of the ball.

Michigan

Next Game: vs. Colorado State (Sept. 3)

The reigning Big Ten champs don’t enter the season as my top team but I won’t be surprised if they end the year atop this list. Michigan lost a lot on defense and still hasn’t settled on just one quarterback — which are concerning items for me. But they still will possess a roster loaded with talent and should have one of the league’s best offenses regardless of who’s under center.

Ohio State

Next Game: vs. Notre Dame (Sept. 3)

There’s no question who deserves to be No. 1 in our preseason power rankings — Ohio State. The Buckeyes are one of the popular picks to win the National Championship this season and I could honestly see them holding this top spot for most (if not all) of the season.

