Big Ten football: Penn State at Rutgers time announced

Saturday’s game featuring No. 14. Penn State at Rutgers now has a time.

The Big Ten announced on Sunday morning that the upcoming Rutgers football game against Penn State will have a 3:30 PM ET kickoff. The game will air on the Big Ten Network.

It is the final home regular season game for Rutgers and is now a must-win week for the program.

On Saturday, Rutgers lost 27-21 at Michigan State in a game that the Scarlet Knights were not only in until the end but could have won. With the loss, Rutgers is 4-6 (1-6 Big Ten). Rutgers needs to win its final two games to be outright bowl eligible.

The Scarlet Knights have not finished a season at .500 or better since 2014.

On Saturday, Penn State beat Maryland 30-0. The result improved the Nittany Lions record on the season to 8-2.

Freshman running back Nicholas Singleton paved the way for Penn State’s win with 11 carries for 122 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Penn State had a 27-0 lead at halftime.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire