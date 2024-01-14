Big Ten football outlook: Rutgers’ toughest game in 2024

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have had a tough time in the Big Ten Conference. With Washington, UCLA, USC, and Oregon all joining, it will be even that much more difficult to win games and make some noise.

The good news is Rutgers’ nonconference schedule is a breeze: Howard, Akron, and Virginia Tech.

The bad news is right after that they face Washington at home, and that will be the toughest game for the Scarlet Knights likely all season. If course, the Huskies just lost to Michigan in the national title game and won’t have Michael Penix Jr. Rome Odunze, and many more.

Washington also just lost Will Rogers, a transfer from Mississippi State, and other additions that fell through the cracks. Maybe this game won’t be as tough as it currently seems, but if UW gets a strong coach, that man — whoever he turns out to be — will have the Huskies fielding a competitive team in 2024.

Rutgers also plays USC and Nebraska on the road, but the Knights avoid Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, AND Penn State, so things could’ve been much worse for Rutgers and Greg Schiano.

