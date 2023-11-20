Big Ten football notebook: What is the ESPN FPI projection for Maryland at Rutgers?

Saturday’s regular-season finale has the potential to deliver a big result for Rutgers football. It could set Rutgers up for their first winning season since 2014 when they joined the Big Ten Network.

Both Maryland and Rutgers come into Saturday’s game at SHI Stadium (3:30 PM ET, Big Ten Network). Maryland, despite being down big at halftime, battled back and had a legitimate shot to take down No. 3 Michigan.

Maryland is currently fourth in ESPN’s Big Ten Power Rankings. Rutgers checks in at seventh.

And it was a physical, tough game as Rutgers lost 27-6 at No. 12 Penn State. At halftime, Rutgers was down just 10-6. It is now a third straight loss for Rutgers, all against ranked Big Ten opposition.

Both teams limp into this weekend beat-up and hurt. The Scarlet Knights and the Terrapins each hold a 6-5 record. Both teams have won three of their eight Big Ten games.

Two weeks ago, ESPN FPI had Rutgers as the ever so slight favorite to win this game, which is the Big Ten regular-season finale for both teams.

The ESPN FPI update following both teams’ losses this weekend now has Maryland as the favorite (54.4 percent). Last week, Maryland held the slight advantage over Rutgers but that stretch has broadened a bit following this weekend’s games.

In all likelihood, this won’t be the final game of the season for either team as both programs are bowl-eligible. Rutgers has lost their last two meetings to Maryland including a 37-0 loss at Maryland to close out the season.

In 2021, Maryland celebrated bowl eligibility with a win at SHI Stadium over Rutgers.

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Greg Schiano of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights looks on during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates with Alex Felkins #91 and teammates after an offensive touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball against Flip Dixon #10 and Eric Rogers #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Liam Clifford (2) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Robert Longerbeam (7) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) kicks…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights place kicker Jai Patel (44) kicks a field goal as punter Riley Thompson (95) holds and Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4) defends during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Omari Evans (5) dives for yards in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Eric Rogers (0) during the first half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with the line judge during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles as…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles as Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Chop Robinson (44) attempts to tackle during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight for yards after the catch against Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10)…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) fights for yards as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Eric Rogers (0) pursues during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt prepares to throw during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday,…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt prepares to throw during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA…

Rutgers linebacker Tyreem Powell (23) tackles Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) protects the ball as he runs during an NCAA football…

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) protects the ball as he runs during an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs with the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for…

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for…

Rutgers defensive back Eric Rogers (0) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Penn State wide receiver Dante Cephas (3) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov.…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game…

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano yells at officiating crew members during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) finds running room during the second half of an…

Penn State running back Kaytron Allen (13) finds running room during the second half of an NCAA football game against Rutgers Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during an NCAA…

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) tackles Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) during an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of…

Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) stands in the pocket to pass in the second half of an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

21927457

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire