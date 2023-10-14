Big Ten football: What NFL teams are here for Michigan State at Rutgers?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Several NFL and CFL teams are in attendance for Saturday’s Big Ten game between Michigan State and Rutgers.

Rutgers (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) are looking to return to the win column after a loss last weekend at Wisconsin. Michigan State (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten) are coming off a bye week. The Spartans have lost three straight games including a close one two weeks ago at Iowa.

Kickoff is scheduled at noon. The game is set to be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Here are the NFL teams in attendance on Saturday at SHI Stadium for Michigan State at Rutgers:

Chicago Bears

Seattle Seahawks (Jason Barnes, assistant director of college scouting)

Two CFL teams are at the game as well:

Calgary Stampeders

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Jamaal Westerman, assistant strength and conditioning coach at Rutgers, played three seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was a CFL All-Star in 2015. Westerman played six years in the NFL, including his first three with the New York Jets.

