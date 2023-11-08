Big Ten Football: Nebraska still in the Big Ten West race despite loss
Another week of the 2023 college football season has passed in the Big Ten. Last week, the Big Ten saw five games played throughout the conference, with three being decided by one score.
In Piscataway, Rutgers gave Ohio State all they could handle, but the Buckeyes were able to pull away late on Saturday en route to a 35-16 victory. In College Park, Penn State routed Maryland thanks to a big fourth-quarter effort, giving the Nittany Lions a 51-15 win and handing the Terrapins their fourth straight loss.
Iowa and Northwestern lived up to the hype of two terrible offenses going at it at Wrigley Field. The Hawkeyes were able to win 10-7 on a Drew Sanders field goal in the final seconds.
The Illinois Fighting Illini rallied in the final minutes of their matchup against Minnesota to win 27-26 in Minneapolis, while the Cornhuskers were beaten by Michigan State in East Lansing 20-17.
HOME
HOME SCORE
AWAY
AWAY SCORE
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
16
Ohio State Buckeyes
35
Maryland Terrapins
15
Penn State Nittany Lions
51
Northwestern Wildcats
7
Iowa Hawkeyes
10
Minnesota Golden Gophers
26
Illinois Fighting Illini
27
Michigan State Spartans
20
Nebraska Cornhuskers
17
With the scores out of the way, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week nine, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI views each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and look ahead to the schedule for Week 11.
Big Ten Standings
Big Ten East Standings
TEAM
CONFERENCE RECORD
OVERALL RECORD
Michigan Wolverines
6-0
9-0
Ohio State Buckeyes
6-0
9-0
Penn State Nittany Lions
5-1
8-1
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
3-3
6-3
Maryland Terrapins
2-4
5-4
Indiana Hoosiers
1-5
3-6
Michigan State Spartans
1-5
3-6
Big Ten West Standings
TEAM
CONFERENCE RECORD
OVERALL RECORD
Iowa Hawkeyes
4-2
7-2
Nebraska Cornhuskers
3-3
5-4
Minnesota Golden Gophers
3-3
5-4
Wisconsin Badgers
3-3
5-4
Illinois Fighting Illini
2-4
4-5
Northwestern Wildcats
2-4
4-5
Purdue Boilermakers
1-5
2-7
Week 9 Big Ten Awards
Offensive Player of the Week: Isaiah Williams, Illinois Fighting Illini
Williams had a huge game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, totaling 13 receptions in the game for 131 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Illini past the Gophers 27-26.
Defensive Player of the Week: Aaron Casey, Indiana Hoosiers
Casey had nine tackles including seven in the fourth quarter as well as four tackles for a loss and two sacks in Indiana’s 20-14 win over Wisconsin.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Drew Stevens, Iowa Hawkeyes
Sanders nailed a 53-yard field goal in the final minute of Iowa’s 10-7 win over Northwestern. He also made his lone extra-point attempt of the day.
Freshman of the Week: Kaden Feagin, Illinois Fighting Illini
The freshman tailback had a breakout performance against Minnesota with 148 total yards of offense with 89 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards. Its the second time he’s earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season.
Big Ten FPI Rankings
TEAM
RECORD
FPI
RANK
WIN CONF. %
WIN DIV. %
Ohio State Buckeyes
9-0
27.3
1
50.4%
53.9%
Michigan Wolverines
9-0
27.0
2
30.0%
32.2%
Penn State Nittany Lions
8-1
25.1
4
12.7%
13.9%
Wisconsin Badgers
5-4
7.6
33
1.1%
13.6%
Maryland Terrapins
5-4
6.1
40
0.0%
0.0%
Iowa Hawkeyes
7-2
5.9
41
5.2%
71.9%
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
6-3
4.5
44
0.0%
0.0%
Minnesota Golden Gophers
5-4
1.6
54
0.2%
4.8%
Nebraska Cornhuskers
5-4
0.8
60
0.3%
8.3%
Illinois Fighting Illini
4-5
0.5
66
0.0%
1.3%
Purdue Boilermakers
2-7
-1.2
73
0.4%
0.0%
Michigan State Spartans
3-6
-2.5
78
0.0%
0.0%
Indiana Hoosiers
3-6
-2.5
79
0.0%
0.0%
Northwestern Wildcats
4-5
-3.0
80
0.0%
0.1%
Season QBR Update
RANK
PLAYER
TEAM
QBR
1
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan Wolverines
92.3
2
Kyle McCord
Ohio State Buckeyes
82.8
3
Taulia Tagovailoa
Taulia Tagovailoa
73.7
4
Drew Allar
Penn State Nittany Lions
71.4
5
Brendan Sorsby
Indiana Hoosiers
59.9
6
Gavin Wimsatty
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
58.5
7
Athan Kaliakmanis
Minnesota Golden Gophers
57.1
8
Luke Altmyer
Illinois Fighting Illini
57.1
9
Tanner Mordecai
Wisconsin Badgers
55.7
10
Braedyn Locke
Wisconsin Badgers
47.1
11
Heinrich Haarberg
Nebraska Cornhuskers
44.5
12
Brendan Sullivan
Northwestern
42.1
13
Hudson Card
Purdue Boilermakers
41.9
14
Ben Bryant
Northwestern Wildcats
40.7
15
Noah Kim
Michigan State Spartans
40.6
Week 11 Look Ahead
HOME TEAM
AWAY TEAM
KICKOFF TIME (CT)
TV
Penn State Nittany Lions
Michigan Wolverines
11:00 a.m.
FOX
Indiana Hoosiers
Illinois Fighting Illini
11:00 a.m.
BTN
Maryland Terrapins
Nebraska Cornhuskers
11:00 a.m.
Peacock
Iowa Hawkeyes
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2:30 p.m.
BTN
Purdue Boilermakers
Minnesota Golden Gophers
2:30 p.m.
NBC
Wisconsin Badgers
Northwestern Wildcats
2:30 p.m.
FS1
Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan State Spartans
6:30 p.m.
NBC
