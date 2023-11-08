Big Ten Football: Nebraska still in the Big Ten West race despite loss

Another week of the 2023 college football season has passed in the Big Ten. Last week, the Big Ten saw five games played throughout the conference, with three being decided by one score.

In Piscataway, Rutgers gave Ohio State all they could handle, but the Buckeyes were able to pull away late on Saturday en route to a 35-16 victory. In College Park, Penn State routed Maryland thanks to a big fourth-quarter effort, giving the Nittany Lions a 51-15 win and handing the Terrapins their fourth straight loss.

Iowa and Northwestern lived up to the hype of two terrible offenses going at it at Wrigley Field. The Hawkeyes were able to win 10-7 on a Drew Sanders field goal in the final seconds.

The Illinois Fighting Illini rallied in the final minutes of their matchup against Minnesota to win 27-26 in Minneapolis, while the Cornhuskers were beaten by Michigan State in East Lansing 20-17.

HOME HOME SCORE AWAY AWAY SCORE Rutgers Scarlet Knights 16 Ohio State Buckeyes 35 Maryland Terrapins 15 Penn State Nittany Lions 51 Northwestern Wildcats 7 Iowa Hawkeyes 10 Minnesota Golden Gophers 26 Illinois Fighting Illini 27 Michigan State Spartans 20 Nebraska Cornhuskers 17

With the scores out of the way, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week nine, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI views each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and look ahead to the schedule for Week 11.

Big Ten Standings

Big Ten East Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD OVERALL RECORD Michigan Wolverines 6-0 9-0 Ohio State Buckeyes 6-0 9-0 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 8-1 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-3 6-3 Maryland Terrapins 2-4 5-4 Indiana Hoosiers 1-5 3-6 Michigan State Spartans 1-5 3-6

Big Ten West Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD OVERALL RECORD Iowa Hawkeyes 4-2 7-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers 3-3 5-4 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-3 5-4 Wisconsin Badgers 3-3 5-4 Illinois Fighting Illini 2-4 4-5 Northwestern Wildcats 2-4 4-5 Purdue Boilermakers 1-5 2-7

Week 9 Big Ten Awards

Offensive Player of the Week: Isaiah Williams, Illinois Fighting Illini

Williams had a huge game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, totaling 13 receptions in the game for 131 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Illini past the Gophers 27-26.

Defensive Player of the Week: Aaron Casey, Indiana Hoosiers

Casey had nine tackles including seven in the fourth quarter as well as four tackles for a loss and two sacks in Indiana’s 20-14 win over Wisconsin.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Drew Stevens, Iowa Hawkeyes

Sanders nailed a 53-yard field goal in the final minute of Iowa’s 10-7 win over Northwestern. He also made his lone extra-point attempt of the day.

Freshman of the Week: Kaden Feagin, Illinois Fighting Illini

The freshman tailback had a breakout performance against Minnesota with 148 total yards of offense with 89 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards. Its the second time he’s earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Big Ten FPI Rankings

TEAM RECORD FPI RANK WIN CONF. % WIN DIV. % Ohio State Buckeyes 9-0 27.3 1 50.4% 53.9% Michigan Wolverines 9-0 27.0 2 30.0% 32.2% Penn State Nittany Lions 8-1 25.1 4 12.7% 13.9% Wisconsin Badgers 5-4 7.6 33 1.1% 13.6% Maryland Terrapins 5-4 6.1 40 0.0% 0.0% Iowa Hawkeyes 7-2 5.9 41 5.2% 71.9% Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6-3 4.5 44 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota Golden Gophers 5-4 1.6 54 0.2% 4.8% Nebraska Cornhuskers 5-4 0.8 60 0.3% 8.3% Illinois Fighting Illini 4-5 0.5 66 0.0% 1.3% Purdue Boilermakers 2-7 -1.2 73 0.4% 0.0% Michigan State Spartans 3-6 -2.5 78 0.0% 0.0% Indiana Hoosiers 3-6 -2.5 79 0.0% 0.0% Northwestern Wildcats 4-5 -3.0 80 0.0% 0.1%

Season QBR Update

RANK PLAYER TEAM QBR 1 J.J. McCarthy Michigan Wolverines 92.3 2 Kyle McCord Ohio State Buckeyes 82.8 3 Taulia Tagovailoa Taulia Tagovailoa 73.7 4 Drew Allar Penn State Nittany Lions 71.4 5 Brendan Sorsby Indiana Hoosiers 59.9 6 Gavin Wimsatty Rutgers Scarlet Knights 58.5 7 Athan Kaliakmanis Minnesota Golden Gophers 57.1 8 Luke Altmyer Illinois Fighting Illini 57.1 9 Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin Badgers 55.7 10 Braedyn Locke Wisconsin Badgers 47.1 11 Heinrich Haarberg Nebraska Cornhuskers 44.5 12 Brendan Sullivan Northwestern 42.1 13 Hudson Card Purdue Boilermakers 41.9 14 Ben Bryant Northwestern Wildcats 40.7 15 Noah Kim Michigan State Spartans 40.6

Week 11 Look Ahead

HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV Penn State Nittany Lions Michigan Wolverines 11:00 a.m. FOX Indiana Hoosiers Illinois Fighting Illini 11:00 a.m. BTN Maryland Terrapins Nebraska Cornhuskers 11:00 a.m. Peacock Iowa Hawkeyes Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2:30 p.m. BTN Purdue Boilermakers Minnesota Golden Gophers 2:30 p.m. NBC Wisconsin Badgers Northwestern Wildcats 2:30 p.m. FS1 Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan State Spartans 6:30 p.m. NBC

