Big Ten Football: Nebraska still in the Big Ten West race despite loss

Dylan Callaghan-Croley
·5 min read

Another week of the 2023 college football season has passed in the Big Ten. Last week, the Big Ten saw five games played throughout the conference, with three being decided by one score.

In Piscataway, Rutgers gave Ohio State all they could handle, but the Buckeyes were able to pull away late on Saturday en route to a 35-16 victory. In College Park, Penn State routed Maryland thanks to a big fourth-quarter effort, giving the Nittany Lions a 51-15 win and handing the Terrapins their fourth straight loss.

Iowa and Northwestern lived up to the hype of two terrible offenses going at it at Wrigley Field. The Hawkeyes were able to win 10-7 on a Drew Sanders field goal in the final seconds.

The Illinois Fighting Illini rallied in the final minutes of their matchup against Minnesota to win 27-26 in Minneapolis, while the Cornhuskers were beaten by Michigan State in East Lansing 20-17.

HOME

HOME SCORE

AWAY

AWAY SCORE

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

16

Ohio State Buckeyes

35

Maryland Terrapins

15

Penn State Nittany Lions

51

Northwestern Wildcats

7

Iowa Hawkeyes

10

Minnesota Golden Gophers

26

Illinois Fighting Illini

27

Michigan State Spartans

20

Nebraska Cornhuskers

17

With the scores out of the way, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week nine, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI views each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and look ahead to the schedule for Week 11.

Big Ten Standings

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten East Standings

TEAM

CONFERENCE RECORD

OVERALL RECORD

Michigan Wolverines

6-0

9-0

Ohio State Buckeyes

6-0

9-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

5-1

8-1

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

3-3

6-3

Maryland Terrapins

2-4

5-4

Indiana Hoosiers

1-5

3-6

Michigan State Spartans

1-5

3-6

Big Ten West Standings

TEAM

CONFERENCE RECORD

OVERALL RECORD

Iowa Hawkeyes

4-2

7-2

Nebraska Cornhuskers

3-3

5-4

Minnesota Golden Gophers

3-3

5-4

Wisconsin Badgers

3-3

5-4

Illinois Fighting Illini

2-4

4-5

Northwestern Wildcats

2-4

4-5

Purdue Boilermakers

1-5

2-7

 

Week 9 Big Ten Awards

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Player of the Week: Isaiah Williams, Illinois Fighting Illini

Williams had a huge game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, totaling 13 receptions in the game for 131 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Illini past the Gophers 27-26.

Defensive Player of the Week: Aaron Casey, Indiana Hoosiers

Casey had nine tackles including seven in the fourth quarter as well as four tackles for a loss and two sacks in Indiana’s 20-14 win over Wisconsin.

Special Teams Player of the Week: Drew Stevens, Iowa Hawkeyes

Sanders nailed a 53-yard field goal in the final minute of Iowa’s 10-7 win over Northwestern. He also made his lone extra-point attempt of the day.

Freshman of the Week: Kaden Feagin, Illinois Fighting Illini

The freshman tailback had a breakout performance against Minnesota with 148 total yards of offense with 89 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards. Its the second time he’s earned the Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors this season.

Big Ten FPI Rankings

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

 

TEAM

RECORD

FPI

RANK

WIN CONF. %

WIN DIV. %

Ohio State Buckeyes

9-0

27.3

1

50.4%

53.9%

Michigan Wolverines

9-0

27.0

2

30.0%

32.2%

Penn State Nittany Lions

8-1

25.1

4

12.7%

13.9%

Wisconsin Badgers

5-4

7.6

33

1.1%

13.6%

Maryland Terrapins

5-4

6.1

40

0.0%

0.0%

Iowa Hawkeyes

7-2

5.9

41

5.2%

71.9%

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

6-3

4.5

44

0.0%

0.0%

Minnesota Golden Gophers

5-4

1.6

54

0.2%

4.8%

Nebraska Cornhuskers

5-4

0.8

60

0.3%

8.3%

Illinois Fighting Illini

4-5

0.5

66

0.0%

1.3%

Purdue Boilermakers

2-7

-1.2

73

0.4%

0.0%

Michigan State Spartans

3-6

-2.5

78

0.0%

0.0%

Indiana Hoosiers

3-6

-2.5

79

0.0%

0.0%

Northwestern Wildcats

4-5

-3.0

80

0.0%

0.1%

 

Season QBR Update

: Detroit Free Press
: Detroit Free Press

RANK

PLAYER

TEAM

QBR

1

J.J. McCarthy

Michigan Wolverines

92.3

2

Kyle McCord

Ohio State Buckeyes

82.8

3

Taulia Tagovailoa

Taulia Tagovailoa

73.7

4

Drew Allar

Penn State Nittany Lions

71.4

5

Brendan Sorsby

Indiana Hoosiers

59.9

6

Gavin Wimsatty

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

58.5

7

Athan Kaliakmanis

Minnesota Golden Gophers

57.1

8

Luke Altmyer

Illinois Fighting Illini

57.1

9

Tanner Mordecai

Wisconsin Badgers

55.7

10

Braedyn Locke

Wisconsin Badgers

47.1

11

Heinrich Haarberg

Nebraska Cornhuskers

44.5

12

Brendan Sullivan

Northwestern

42.1

13

Hudson Card

Purdue Boilermakers

41.9

14

Ben Bryant

Northwestern Wildcats

40.7

15

Noah Kim

Michigan State Spartans

40.6

 

Week 11 Look Ahead

© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

 

HOME TEAM

AWAY TEAM

KICKOFF TIME (CT)

TV

Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan Wolverines

11:00 a.m.

FOX

Indiana Hoosiers

Illinois Fighting Illini

11:00 a.m.

BTN

Maryland Terrapins

Nebraska Cornhuskers

11:00 a.m.

Peacock

Iowa Hawkeyes

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2:30 p.m.

BTN

Purdue Boilermakers

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2:30 p.m.

NBC

Wisconsin Badgers

Northwestern Wildcats

2:30 p.m.

FS1

Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan State Spartans

6:30 p.m.

NBC

 

