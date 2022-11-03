Big Ten football and national big game expert predictions, picks for Week 10

Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.

We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. We’ll even give you what you didn’t know you wanted with six of the best non-Big Ten games known as our “Pick Six” now that we’ve entered the conference part of the schedule. As an added note, if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.

As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

EXAMPLE:

– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU

– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*

Here are our expert picks for what could be a pivotal Week 10, but first, here are the results so far.

Results So Far

@PhilHarrisonBW: 85-28 (straight up), 54-59 (against the spread)

@MarkRussell1975: 83-30 SU, 52-61 ATS

@JoshKeatley16: 86-27 SU, 62-51 ATS

CONSENSUS PICK: 84-29 SU, 56-57 ATS

Ohio State at Northwestern

Saturday, Nov. 5

Noon ET | ABC

Tipico Line: Ohio State -38.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*

@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State

@JoshKeatley16:Ohio State

CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State

Minnesota at Nebraska

Saturday, Nov. 5

Noon ET | ESPN2

Tipico Line: Minnesota -16

@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota*

@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota*

@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota

CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*

Iowa at Purdue

Saturday, Nov. 5

Noon ET | FS1

Tipico Line: Purdue -4

@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa

@MarkRussell1975: Purdue

@JoshKeatley16: Purdue

CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue

Maryland at Wisconsin

Saturday, Nov. 5

Noon ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Wisconsin -4.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin

@MarkRussell1975: Maryland

@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin

CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin

Penn State at Indiana

Saturday, Nov. 5

3:30 p.m. ET | ABC

Tipico Line: Penn State -14

@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State

@MarkRussell1975: Penn State

@JoshKeatley16: Penn State

CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State

Michigan State at Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 5

3:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Illinois -17

@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois*

@MarkRussell1975: Illinois

@JoshKeatley16: Ilinois*

CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois*

Michigan at Rutgers

Saturday, Nov. 5

7:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Tipico Line: Michigan -25.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan

@MarkRussell1975: Michigan

@JoshKeatley16: Michigan

CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan

Texas Tech at TCU

Saturday, Nov. 5

Noon ET | Fox

Tipico Line: TCU -9.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: TCU

@MarkRussell1975: TCU*

@JoshKeatley16: TCU

CONSENSUS PICK: TCU

Tennessee at Georgia

Saturday, Nov. 5

3:30 p.m. ET | CBS

Tipico Line: Georgia -8.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia*

@MarkRussell1975: Georgia

@JoshKeatley16: Georgia

CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia

Alabama at LSU

Saturday, Nov. 5

7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tipico Line: Alabama -13.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama

@MarkRussell1975: Alabama

@JoshKeatley16: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Texas at Kansas State

Saturday, Nov. 5

7:00 p.m. ET | FS1

Tipico Line: Texas -2.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Kansas State

@MarkRussell1975: Kansas State

@JoshKeatley16: Texas

CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas State

Clemson at Notre Dame

Saturday, Nov. 5

7:30 p.m. ET | NBC

Tipico Line: Clemson -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson

@MarkRussell1975: Clemson

@JoshKeatley16: Clemson

CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson

Wake Forest at NC State

Saturday, Nov. 5

8:00 p.m. ET | ACC Network

Tipico Line: Wake Forest -3.5

@PhilHarrisonBW: Wake Forest

@MarkRussell1975: NC State

@JoshKeatley16: NC State

CONSENSUS PICK: NC State

