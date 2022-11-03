Big Ten football and national big game expert predictions, picks for Week 10
Every year (and every week of the season) we have a little friendly competition among our writers for world domination when it comes to picking Big Ten and some of the bigger college football games.
We’ll bring you our expert picks and predictions on all the league games against the spread, and straight-up throughout the season. We’ll even give you what you didn’t know you wanted with six of the best non-Big Ten games known as our “Pick Six” now that we’ve entered the conference part of the schedule. As an added note, if there’s a tie with any of the picks, George Washington decides it via the old-fashioned coin flip.
As a reminder, if there’s an asterisk next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.
EXAMPLE:
– If you think Ohio State will win minus-3.5 over an opponent: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win outright: OSU
– If you think Ohio State will win, but NOT cover: OSU*
Here are our expert picks for what could be a pivotal Week 10, but first, here are the results so far.
Results So Far
@PhilHarrisonBW: 85-28 (straight up), 54-59 (against the spread)
@MarkRussell1975: 83-30 SU, 52-61 ATS
@JoshKeatley16: 86-27 SU, 62-51 ATS
CONSENSUS PICK: 84-29 SU, 56-57 ATS
Ohio State at Northwestern
Saturday, Nov. 5
Noon ET | ABC
Tipico Line: Ohio State -38.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Ohio State*
@MarkRussell1975: Ohio State
@JoshKeatley16:Ohio State
CONSENSUS PICK: Ohio State
Minnesota at Nebraska
Saturday, Nov. 5
Noon ET | ESPN2
Tipico Line: Minnesota -16
@PhilHarrisonBW: Minnesota*
@MarkRussell1975: Minnesota*
@JoshKeatley16: Minnesota
CONSENSUS PICK: Minnesota*
Iowa at Purdue
Saturday, Nov. 5
Noon ET | FS1
Tipico Line: Purdue -4
@PhilHarrisonBW: Iowa
@MarkRussell1975: Purdue
@JoshKeatley16: Purdue
CONSENSUS PICK: Purdue
Maryland at Wisconsin
Saturday, Nov. 5
Noon ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Wisconsin -4.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wisconsin
@MarkRussell1975: Maryland
@JoshKeatley16: Wisconsin
CONSENSUS PICK: Wisconsin
Penn State at Indiana
Saturday, Nov. 5
3:30 p.m. ET | ABC
Tipico Line: Penn State -14
@PhilHarrisonBW: Penn State
@MarkRussell1975: Penn State
@JoshKeatley16: Penn State
CONSENSUS PICK: Penn State
Michigan State at Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 5
3:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Illinois -17
@PhilHarrisonBW: Illinois*
@MarkRussell1975: Illinois
@JoshKeatley16: Ilinois*
CONSENSUS PICK: Illinois*
Michigan at Rutgers
Saturday, Nov. 5
7:30 p.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Tipico Line: Michigan -25.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Michigan
@MarkRussell1975: Michigan
@JoshKeatley16: Michigan
CONSENSUS PICK: Michigan
NEXT … The “Pick” Six (best national games)
Texas Tech at TCU
Saturday, Nov. 5
Noon ET | Fox
Tipico Line: TCU -9.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: TCU
@MarkRussell1975: TCU*
@JoshKeatley16: TCU
CONSENSUS PICK: TCU
Tennessee at Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 5
3:30 p.m. ET | CBS
Tipico Line: Georgia -8.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Georgia*
@MarkRussell1975: Georgia
@JoshKeatley16: Georgia
CONSENSUS PICK: Georgia
Alabama at LSU
Saturday, Nov. 5
7:00 p.m. ET | ESPN
Tipico Line: Alabama -13.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Alabama
@MarkRussell1975: Alabama
@JoshKeatley16: Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama
Texas at Kansas State
Saturday, Nov. 5
7:00 p.m. ET | FS1
Tipico Line: Texas -2.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Kansas State
@MarkRussell1975: Kansas State
@JoshKeatley16: Texas
CONSENSUS PICK: Kansas State
Clemson at Notre Dame
Saturday, Nov. 5
7:30 p.m. ET | NBC
Tipico Line: Clemson -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Clemson
@MarkRussell1975: Clemson
@JoshKeatley16: Clemson
CONSENSUS PICK: Clemson
Wake Forest at NC State
Saturday, Nov. 5
8:00 p.m. ET | ACC Network
Tipico Line: Wake Forest -3.5
@PhilHarrisonBW: Wake Forest
@MarkRussell1975: NC State
@JoshKeatley16: NC State
CONSENSUS PICK: NC State
