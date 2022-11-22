Big Ten football Misery Index: Little slips can't bring down Michigan football, Ohio State

It’s rare to get a lesson about Big Ten football while crossing Woodward Avenue in Detroit around 11 on a Saturday night, but there we were, roughly 5 yards off the sidewalk — call it an average carry for Blake Corum — when BOOM … down we went on a suddenly slippery stretch of streetcar tracks.

In our haste to make the light, we’d forgotten the key to surviving November in Big Ten country: Stay focused on what’s right in front of you and take short steps, or else you’re liable to go down well before you get to your goal. Y’know, like a Northwestern quarterback.

To be fair, it’s a lesson a few of the conference’s teams needed to relearn Saturday as their once-sure paths to glory got unexpectedly slippery in Week 12.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is tackled by Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) during the second half Nov. 19, 2022 at Michigan Stadium.

SHAWN WINDSOR:Superheroes? Jim Harbaugh likens Michigan vs. Ohio State to a battle to save the world.

BOWLED OVER?Why Mel Tucker doesn't want Michigan State to worry about clinching bowl vs. Penn State

Like in Ann Arbor, where the Wolverines were so focused on getting ready for the Buckeyes next week (and the Big Ten title game, and the College Football Playoff, and the Senior Bowl, and maybe the halftime ceremony at Crisler Center) that they forgot they still had to, y’know, beat Illinois. Then again, we shouldn’t be too hard on the Wolverines; once Corum went down in the second quarter, short steps were pretty much all they had — 15 of 18 non-Corum rushes in the second half went for four yards or less.

Or in College Park, where the Buckeyes were so focused on getting ready for the Wolverines next week (and the Big Ten title game, and the CFP, and the NFL draft, and maybe a halftime ceremony or two at Value City Arena) that they forgot they had to, y’know, beat Maryland. OSU mustered just 10 points in the first half before fully unleashing freshman third-string RB Dallan Hayden, who did just fine — 146 yards and three TDs on 27 carries — ignoring our advice about short steps.

(Then again, at least the Wolverines and Buckeyes won their games; down south, Tennessee was so busy looking ahead to the CFP selection show, they slipped on a patch of South Carolina garnet ice.)

Story continues

Or in East Lansing, where the Spartans were so focused on salvaging this lost season with a bowl bid, and so focused on not letting their game against the Hoosiers come down to another field goal attempt that, uh, they forgot to score a TD, and ended up settling for a field goal try at the end of regulation — which went wide — and a field goal try in the first overtime, which was blocked.

Or in Evanston, where the Wildcats — winners of the first Big Ten game of the season, back in August in Ireland — apparently spent the entire season looking ahead to the Big Ten title game and, uh, forgot to win another game, as they dropped their 10th straight to the Boilermakers in West Lafayette. (Though we can’t be too hard on coach Pat Fitzgerald, who made it to Year 17 in Not-Chicago before suffering his first 10-loss season. Meanwhile, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue and Rutgers have combined for 11 10-lossers as Big Ten members over that span.)

MICHIGAN VS. OHIO STATE:Your guide to 'The Game'

Or in Minneapolis, where the Golden Gophers were sooooo close to finally beating Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes for the first time in eight tries — and to finally getting to keep “Floyd of Rosedale” for a year — that they forgot the other cardinal rule of the Big Ten in November: For the love of Goldy, don’t try passing against Iowa in the final three minutes of a half. Alas, P.J. Fleck, after possessing the ball for roughly nine hours of a 60-minute game, got greedy, and Athan Kaliakmanis’ pass was tipped and landed in the hands of linebacker Jack Campbell, who rumbled all the way to the end zone (though he was ruled out of bounds at Minnesota’s 45).

Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised the Hawkeyes came out ahead again in November and now need just a win over Nebraska on Friday to lock up a return to the Big Ten title game. Ferentz’s squad hasn’t lost in November since Nov. 9, 2019.

But while we remember that nobody makes a living on short gains like the Iowa Hawkeyes — and prepare ourselves for another dose of corn-fueled non-offense in Indianapolis next month — let’s run through the Misery Index, from least miserable to most in Week 12:

BIG TEN INSIDER:Why Blake Corum's injury should concern Michigan football; special teams woes trouble MSU

14.Indiana: W, 39-31 (2 OT), over Michigan State

Record: 4-7, 2-6 Big Ten. Last week’s rank: 6.

While we’re on the topic of “hitting the ground,” the Hoosiers attempted just seven passes against the Spartans (and completed only two). We’re pretty sure the hoops team has had possessions with more passes.

Indiana quarterback Dexter Williams II (5) scrambles during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich.

13. Iowa: W, 13-10, over Minnesota

Record: 7-4. 5-3. Last week: 14.

Kirk Ferentz has murdered so many Minnesota dreams over the years, FX oughta set the next season of “Fargo” in Iowa City.

12. Penn State: W, 55-10, over Rutgers

Record: 9-2, 6-2. Last week: 11.

Two hundred thirty-seven yards on the ground (including a 14-yard TD run by 21st-year senior QB Sean Clifford), but then, New Jersey always has had troubles stopping rushin’ in the Pine Barrens.

11. Purdue: W, 17-9, over Northwestern

Record: 7-4. 5-3. Last week: 13.

Seriously, take small steps: Boilermakers linebacker Jalen Graham (Detroit Cass Tech) had an apparent pick-six pulled off the board after he started high-stepping 20 yards from the end zone against the Wildcats.

Purdue linebacker Jalen Graham (6) tackles Northwestern running back Andrew Clair (11) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

10. Wisconsin: W, 15-14, over Nebraska

Record: 6-5, 4-4. Last week: 5.

If a one-point win (that required an 11-point comeback in the fourth) over eight-loss Nebraska is enough to convince the Badgers that Jim Leonhard is the man for the full-time coaching gig, get ready for “Greg Gard, Wisconsin Coach For Life.” (Then again, maybe not.)

9. Ohio State: W, 43-30, over Maryland

Record: 11-0, 8-0. Last week: 8.

Nice of the Bucks to get their defense ready for the NFL life with some shredding by a Tagovailoa.

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) throws the ball against Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) in the fourth quarter in their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium.

FROM COLUMBUS:Ohio State-Michigan is finally here. It could be the last of its kind

8. Maryland: L, 43-30, to Ohio State

Record: 6-5, 2-5. Last week: 2.

The Terps gave up 10 points to OSU in the final 51 seconds, so at least one shade of red finished strong in the D.C. area this year.

7. Michigan: W, 19-17, over Illinois

Record: 11-0, 8-0. Last week: 12.

Well, that’s one way to make the case for Blake Corum as the most important player in the nation.

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum takes the field before action against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

RAINER SABIN:Here's what Jim Harbaugh, Michigan could have missed had his NFL wish been granted

6. Illinois: L, 19-17, to Michigan

Record: 7-4, 4-4. Last week: 1.

We knew Bret Bielema was a fan of the classics, but Saturday’s fourth quarter was an awful time to put on the Moody Blues, coach.

5. Northwestern: L, 17-9, to Purdue

Record: 1-10, 1-7. Last week: 4.

Second-year QB Cole Freeman, who is totally not a character from The Hunger Games, made his first start for the Wildcats, albeit with an all-too-familiar stat line: 9-for-20 for 78 yards, an interception and a fumble. Freeman is the fifth starter at QB in two seasons for the Wildcats, who, at this rate, might have more QBs on the sidelines than fans in the stands by the time they get their $1 billion stadium built in 2026.

Herbie Husker and Bucky Badger pose with a “Iowa has bad corn” sign during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.

4. Nebraska: L, 15-14, to Wisconsin

Record: 3-8, 2-6. Last week: 3.

In the Huskers of Corn’s defense — what little defense there is these days in Lincoln — the phrase “eight-loss Nebraska” usually only crops up around December, when the basketball team starts its Big Ten schedule.

3. Rutgers: L, 55-10, to Penn State

Record: 4-7, 1-7. Last week: 7.

Coach Greg Schiano tried to explain away 19-year-old QB Gavin Wimsatt’s performance with this: “It's the same old deal with your kid: ‘'Don't touch the stove, it's hot.' Sometimes they've got to touch the stove (and say), 'OK, that should never happen again.'" OK, well, we’re starting to get why the Scarlet Knights ran up that DoorDash bill.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is shown on the sideline during his team's game against Indiana, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich.

2. Michigan State: L, 39-31 (2 OT), to Indiana

Record: 5-6, 3-5. Last week: 10.

Y’all hired Mel Tucker to do what Duffy Daugherty last did — guess you shoulda specified it wasn’t “lose twice at home to the Hoosiers.”

1. Minnesota: L, 13-10, to Iowa

Record: 7-4, 4-4. Last week: 9.

Coach P.J. Fleck is 0-for-6 in attempts to win “Floyd of Rosedale” back and the way his attempts to grab that pig have gone, we’re pretty sure coach Ferentz is just hanging out at Fleck’s local CUB Foods waiting to steal the bacon out of his shopping cart at this point.

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim, second from right, fumbles the ball as he is hit by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Minneapolis. The hit resulted in a turnover. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

2022 BIG TEN MISERY INDEX

WEEK 0:Michigan puts off the pain at least till Week 3

WEEK 1:The gospel of Michigan QB requirements

WEEK 2:Michigan football, Michigan State prove savvy shoppers

WEEK 3:Dog-eat-dog games for Michigan football, MSU

WEEK 4:Paying tribute to past coaches

WEEK 5:Who's afraid of ghosts? Not Michigan football

WEEK 6:Michigan State football still working on its reinvention

WEEK 7:Michigan and MSU's Heisman contenders aren't who you think

WEEK 8:Taylor Swift sounds off on Michigan's state of rivalry

WEEK 9:It's time for Michigan football, OSU to play the CFP feud

WEEK 10:Michigan, Michigan State weather winds of change

WEEK 11:Michigan football can only strive for the West's balance

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @theford.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Big Ten football Misery Index: Slips can't stop Michigan football, OSU