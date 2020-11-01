Big Ten football misery index: A new type of contagion hits Michigan football

It’s Week 2 and the Big Ten is already dealing with contagion.

No, not COVID-19, though … OK, yeah, that’s a problem, with Wisconsin having to cancel a game due to a program-wide outbreak and Illinois (which played Wisconsin last week) holding out 14 players for (mostly) undisclosed reasons, including starting QB Brandon Peters.

But no, we’re talking about Rutgers-itis. Last week, it was East Lansing coming down with a bad case of the disease, the main symptom of which is this phrase, said loudly: “Oh my god, we’re worse than RUTGERS…” By 3:45 p.m. Saturday, a whole new set of cases were breaking out in Ann Arbor as Wolverines fans did the math on “If MSU lost to Rutgers and WE lost to MSU …”

Luckily, as fast as this danger has spread across our state, there is a cure available to other teams — don’t worry, it doesn’t even require wearing a mask — Just. Beat. Rutgers. (The Paul Bunyan Trophy will suffice as a treatment in East Lansing for now.) We’re happy to say, at least one team, Indiana, has already been vaccinated (with a 37-21 victory Saturday, though it was touch-and-go for a quarter or so), and another, Ohio State, should prove immune this week. Michigan will get its shot at the cure on Nov. 21, though it’s a road game, so beware.

Of course, all this is a distraction from the conference’s actual big problem, as noted earlier, COVID-19. Not the disease itself, but the Big Ten’s protocol that any player who tests positive must sit out 21 days, to allow for further testing of the heart for myocarditis. That 21 days just doesn’t sit right with ex-OSU coach and noted diagnostician Urban Meyer, who blasted the policy Saturday morning on Fox:

“When you start saying 21 days — and when you say the Big Ten, the Big Ten came out and said, ‘We would not revisit playing this fall.’ They’re playing this fall. Why don’t you go back? Science, everything changes. If this is about myocarditis, if it’s about that, revisit it and say what’s right for the player. Their (Wisconsin's) season’s over. Twenty-one days without your quarterback? That’s a competitive disadvantage. Now once again, if it’s for the health and safety of the player, a whole different animal.”

Now if anyone knows about coming back from heart problems too soon, it’s Meyer, we guess, so …

Ahem. Let’s get on with the misery index, from least miserable to most:

14. Michigan State: W, 27-24, over Michigan

Maybe Rutgers is better than we thought? Or not. Anyway, to quote Drake, the poet laureate of winners everywhere, “Started from the bottom [or top, however these rankings work], now we’re here. Started from the bottom, now the whole team here.” The good news: The Spartans can lord it over the Wolverines in football until at least Oct. 16, 2021. The bad: They have to say something nice about Nick Saban to do so.

13. Ohio State: W, 38-25, over Penn State

What is it with coach Ryan Day and the end of the half? Last week, the Buckeyes scored a touchdown in the final minute of the second half against Nebraska and Day had to publicly apologize. Saturday night, up 21-3 on the Nittany Lions and facing a fourth down with two seconds left before the half, he tried to take a knee and head to the locker room. Instead, the replay showed one second left, giving Penn State the ball and a 50-yard field goal attempt, which it hit to cut the lead to 21-6. Meyer would have left too soon, then come back with another team.

12. Maryland: W, 45-44 (OT), over Minnesota

When coach Mike Locksley, at midfield with about 20 seconds left in a tie game, decided to take the game into OT after his Terps had climbed back from a 17-point fourth-quarter hole, it felt like he was spitting in the faces of the football gods, which was a no-no even before social distancing was a thing. Maybe the football gods aren’t allowed into Big Ten stadiums this season either, though: Minnesota’s kicker missed the would-be tying extra point in the first OT. (Also, sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa looks fun to watch.)