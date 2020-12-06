Big Ten football misery index: Ohio State worried about test results in December? Huh?

Ryan Ford, Detroit Free Press
·7 min read

It’s time to ask the question you’ve all been waiting for.

We’re not asking, “Why doesn’t Rutgers have a Big Ten rivalry trophy yet?” Nor are we asking, “Why does Nike keep trying to make neon green a thing in the Spartans’ uniforms?”

No, it’s time to ask, “How good are the Buckeyes, really?”

The offense is good, right? They hung 52 on Nebraska. Then again, Illinois hung 41 on Nebraska with a QB who hadn’t played in four weeks.

The defense is good, right? Then again, they let Rutgers score 27, just eight points less than the Scarlet Knights put up in regulation against Michigan two weeks later, and we’re pretty sure the U-M defense is bad.

READ MORE: At dawn of Ohio State week, Michigan invites the criticism it will receive

Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) scores a touchdown after intercepting a pass from Michigan State quarterback Rocky Lombardi (12) during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

And hey, they juuuussst beat the Spartans by 40 … but that’s an MSU team that lost by 11 to Rutgers, by 24 to Indiana (in a shutout) and by 42 to Iowa. (We’re not saying the Hawkeyes are two points better than the Buckeyes — the raw numbers might be, but we’re not.)

The problem is, it’s a question we might not get answered before the College Football Playoff committee, especially if we don’t get a U-M/OSU game this weekend to put the Buckeyes in the Big Ten championship game. (In which they would play … a verified-worse-than-MSU Northwestern squad. They system’s not perfect, is what we’re saying.)

[ Why MSU was never able to recover after stagnant start vs. Ohio State ]

That said, here’s hoping they don’t do something crazy like rewrite the rules to get OSU to Indy; there’s so much potential for the games as is. Here’s how the Big Ten Champions Week crossover games look going into the final week, assuming no U-M/OSU game:

Title game: Indiana vs. Northwestern — Just what we all bet on in October, right? At least these are arguably the two top defenses in the conference, just perfect for a noon start and a good nap … moving on ….

No. 2’s: Ohio State vs. Iowa — Kirk Ferentz gets a week to come up with one-liners and imagined slights against his Hawkeyes and the good people of Iowa.

No. 3’s: Maryland vs. Wisconsin — The two best freshman QBs –— Graham Mertz and Taulia Tagovailoa — in the conference? Sold. (Sorry, Payton Thorne.)

No. 4’s: Michigan State vs. Minnesota — Mel Tucker vs. P.J. Fleck. “Do your job” vs. “Row the boat.”

No. 5’s: Michigan vs. Illinois — Brandon Peters vs. Jim Harbaugh? (Look, you try coming up with reasons to watch the Wolverines these days.)

No. 6’s: Penn State vs. Nebraska — These two played five times from 1979-83 while ranked in the AP Top 25. This game is about as far from that as possible.

No 7’s: Rutgers vs. Purdue — Our only rematch from earlier this season, with Rutgers winning, 37-30. (It could be worse: throw out the tiebreakers and we could have Rutgers/Nebraska in this spot.)

Of course, all this could change by end of day Saturday. So, until then, let’s run through the misery index, from least to most miserable:

14. Iowa: W, 35-21, over Illinois

Record: 5-2. Last week: 11.

The Illini scored the first 14 points Saturday. The Hawkeyes scored the next 35 in a game that officially started at 2:40 Central time. Per usual, we’ll cede our time to timeout-leavin’, Floyd-takin’, pants-changin’ Kirk Ferentz: “I think maybe we thought it was going to start at 3:30.

13. Ohio State: W, 52-12, over Michigan State

Record: 5-0. Last week: 8.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields runs against Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields runs against Michigan State cornerback Shakur Brown during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Normally, winning by 40 is the equivalent of a Misery Index bye week. But this week… well, we’ll just say we haven’t seen this many Buckeyes worried about tests in December since … uh, ever?

[ Michigan pessimistic about playing Ohio State game as COVID-19 details emerge ]

12. Northwestern: DNP

Record: 5-1. Last week: 2.

The Fightin’ Rece Davises spent their Saturday nice and warm and not-outdoors-in-Minnesota, and now they’re going to the Big Ten championship game. Why aren't they higher, again?

11. Nebraska: W, 37-27, over Purdue

Record: 2-4. Last week: 3.

Nebraska&#39;s Levi Falck blocks a punt against Purdue.
Nebraska's Levi Falck blocks a punt against Purdue.

The ‘Huskers got their second win of the season, but the real magic came in the third quarter after a 17-point lead had dwindled to seven points. Coach Scott Frost called it “one of the weirdest drives I’ve ever seen coaching or watching.” We call it all of 2020 in a single drive: 14 snaps (including the opening kickoff), four Nebraska penalties (for minus-42 yards), three Purdue penalties (for 45 yards), 79 yards covered, 5:12 run off the clock … all for three points. #ThanksForBringingBackB1GFootball

Illinois tweeted (then deleted) what we were all thinking after the Illini&#39;s 41-23 victory over Nebraska earlier this season.
Illinois tweeted (then deleted) what we were all thinking after the Illini's 41-23 victory over Nebraska earlier this season.

10. Indiana: W, 14-6, over Wisconsin

Record: 6-1. Last week: 10.

Ponder this: The Hoosiers are just a few COVID-19 tests and a couple wins — over Purdue and maybe Northwestern — away from playing in “The Grandaddy of ‘Em All, The Rose Bowl on AYYYYY-BC (er, ESPN).” (We can’t even make a Hoosiers/New Year’s Day/basketball joke, either; the men’s basketball team has only played two games on New Year’s since World War II: 1948 and 2011.)

Indiana QB Jack Tuttle passes against Wisconsin.
Indiana QB Jack Tuttle passes against Wisconsin.

9. Penn State: W, 23-7, over Rutgers

Record: 2-5. Last week: 13.

Saturday’s win was the 900th in program history, and we’re pretty sure only, like, 300 of those, max, came against Rutgers. (Fact check: Penn State is 29-2 all-time against Rutgers —12-0 in the state of New Jersey — with 14 straight wins overall in the series.)

8. Minnesota: DNP

Record: 2-3. Last week: T4.

Usually in Minnesota, if you sit around doing nothing in December as long as the Gophers have, you at least come away with a fish or two.

MISERY INDEX FLASHBACKS

WEEK 1: Replacing Rutgers as the butt of our jokes

WEEK 2: A new type of contagion hits Michigan football

WEEK 3: A long time coming for Michigan, Penn State

WEEK 4: A trophy case of pain for Michigan, Michigan State

WEEK 5: It's already time for basketball season

WEEK 6: Time for some (hey, Michigan!) to work out their grief

7. Maryland: DNP

Record: 2-2. Last week: 7.

Of all the years to end up skipping Michigan and Michigan State, this was probably not the one, Terps.

6. Michigan: DNP

Record: 2-4. Last week: 1.

As bad as Jim Harbaugh’s COVID week has been, we’re pretty sure his brother John had it worse.

5. Illinois, L, 35-21, to Iowa

Record: 2-4. Last week: 9.

Ex-Wolverines QB Brandon Peters completed his first eight passes Saturday as the Illini built a 14-7 lead. He completed two passes (on 10 attempts) the rest of the way. A Michigan man falling apart at the end? Never seen that before. (Hi, Coach Harbaugh!)

4. Purdue: L, 37-27, to Nebraska

Record: 2-4. Last week: 6.

Purdue WR David Bell goes up for a catch against Nebraska.
Purdue WR David Bell goes up for a catch against Nebraska.

Four straight losses after a 2-0 start — with the previous three by one score — is plenty painful. But there was this 89-yard touchdown for Purdue. At midfield on a 40-yard bomb from QB Jack Plummer, wide receiver David Bell and two ’Huskers defenders go up for the ball. Bell catches it. The ‘Huskers … don’t. (No OPI on this one.) Finally, the perfect meme for Nebraska’s 2020 defense. #ThanksForBringingBackB1GFootball

3. Rutgers: L, 23-7, to Penn State

Record: 2-5. Last week: 12.

The Scarlet Knights have come so far this season. But still: Bo Melton’s fourth-down touchdown catch with about 20 minutes remaining Saturday was just their third ever against Penn State in Big Ten play. The others: Gary Nova had a 14-yard run in 2014, and Raheem Blackshear had a 2-yard run 2018. Yes, it was Rutgers’ first passing touchdown against Penn State since Sept. 23, 1995. (The Penn State defensive backs coach that day, by the way? Greg Schiano.)

2. Wisconsin: L, 14-6, to Indiana

Record: 2-2. Last week: T4.

Hey, we’ve seen plenty of ’Sconnie teams put up six and take home the win. They were playing hockey, but still …

1. Michigan State: L, 52-12, to Ohio State

Record: 2-4. Last week: 14.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches a play against Ohio State during the first half at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker watches a play against Ohio State during the first half at the Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Look out, Coach Tucker; even Harbaugh keeps his losses to the Buckeyes under 30. Another one of these and you might end up coaching the Lions.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @theford.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Big Ten football misery index: OSU hasn't worried about tests until now

Latest Stories

  • Texas prep player faces assault charge, team out of playoffs

    A Texas high school football player who ran onto the field and blindsided a referee who had ejected him from a game was charged with assault Friday and his team has been taken out of the playoffs. Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School appeared in municipal court after being charged with class A assault, a misdemeanor, according to court administrator Maribel Velasquez. A judge set a $10,000 bond for the 18-year-old Duron, who remained jailed Friday afternoon.

  • Report: Cristie Kerr and caddie taken to hospital after golf cart accident

    Cristie Kerr and her caddie were injured in a "serious" golf cart accident on Friday morning at the Volunteers of America Classic.

  • Jim Harbaugh eyes a potential NFL return

    Before becoming the head coach at Michigan, Jim Harbaugh’s career consisted of four years, and only four years, at each stop on the coaching trail. Four years with the Raiders as an assistant. Four years at the University of San Diego as head coach. Four years at Stanford. Four years with the 49ers. At Michigan, [more]

  • Doc Rivers says he specifically told Sixers front office not to sign his son Austin

    The Sixers did trade for their coach's son-in-law, though.

  • Arizona high school whips out preposterous trick play in final game of the season

    The "Dipsy Do for 2" had the entire defense fooled.

  • Jadeveon Clowney out for season

    Just before the start of the season, multiple teams were trying to acquire defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, and when the Titans signed him, it was viewed as a very big move. It hasn’t worked out that way. Clowney has had a disappointing season and is now done for the year after knee surgery, Ian Rapoport [more]

  • Spence beats Garcia, keeps titles in 1st fight since crash

    Errol Spence Jr. skipped a tune-up in his first fight since a car crash that almost derailed his promising career. Spence defended his WBC and IBF welterweight championships, looking sharp in a unanimous decision over Danny Garcia on Saturday night by controlling the pace almost from the start in another defense on his home turf. Judges Steve Weisfeld and Barry Lindenman scored it 116-112, with Tim Cheatham giving Spence a decided 117-111 edge at the home of the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL team that has adopted the 2012 U.S. Olympian and rising star.

  • Seahawks try out two quarterbacks and a former quarterback

    The Seahawks have two quarterbacks on the active roster and one on the practice squad. They could be looking for a quarantine quarterback. On Saturday, Seattle tried out J.T. Barrett (pictured), Alex McGough, and Tyree Jackson. Although Jackson is listed as a tight end, he entered the league as a curiously-hyped quarterback who went undrafted [more]

  • Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

    Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 13's top running back plays. (Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Richard Sherman says he’s not likely to return to the 49ers in 2021

    San Francisco cornerback Richard Sherman is set to become a free agent in March, and he thinks he’s unlikely to return to the 49ers. Sherman said he would like to stay but thinks the numbers probably won’t work out with the 49ers, who will have a lot of free agents who will need to either [more]

  • Report: Pittsburgh Steelers-Washington Football Team won’t air nationally on FOX

    Where will you have to be to get the Steelers-Washington game on a FOX affiliate?

  • Tom Brady has heartfelt message for LeGarrette Blount after RB announces retirement

    Tom Brady responded to former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount's retirement announcement with a thoughtful message.

  • WATCH: Ed Orgeron after 55-17 loss to Alabama

    Watch Ed Orgeron's press conference after Alabama's 55-17 victory over LSU. RelatedGame MVPs from Alabama's win over LSU Post Game Stats: Alabama 55, LSU 17 Saban after 55-17 route over ...

  • Dana White says Yoel Romero is the first of about 60 UFC fighter cuts coming by year’s end

    UFC president Dana White, following Saturday's UFC Vegas 16 in Las Vegas, explained the recent decision to cut top five ranked middleweight Yoel Romero loose from the roster. "Yoel has lost four of his last five. He’s 44 years old," White said. That wasn't the biggest news related to Romero, however, as White indicated that the multiple-time title challenger was just the first of numerous cuts coming by year's end. "It’s not just Yoel. We’re going to go through some serious cuts here at the end of the year. We’re probably going to have 60 cuts before the first of the year," White said. "Our roster is very inflated right now. We’re going to have some big cuts coming before the end of the year. You’re going to see a lot of names going here in the next several weeks." White acknowledged that, while the cuts are necessary to pare down the roster, the UFC is still having one of its best years ever. And this in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. At the UFC Vegas 16 press conference, White also discussed some of the stellar performances of the night and also discussed at length the increasing instances of bouts being canceled because of COVID-19. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Jordan Leavitt’s knockout slam earns UFC Vegas 16 performance bonus

  • Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest score, goals and updates from Premier League fixture today

    Follow all the latest updates from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

  • Ben Roethlisberger listed as questionable ahead of Week 13 game vs. Washington

    Big Ben (hip) was placed on Pittsburgh's injury report on Saturday.

  • Michigan football pessimistic about playing Ohio State game as COVID-19 details emerge

    Michigan Wolverines scheduled to play Ohio State football on Dec. 12. But with more COVID-19 cases expected, there's pessimism the game will happen.

  • Caeleb Dressel eyes 20-second barrier in controversial swimsuit

    Caeleb Dressel could become the first swimmer to break 20 seconds in the 50m freestyle (short course), wearing a now-banned swimsuit.

  • Kendrick Perkins calls Paul George 'cowardly' for Doc Rivers criticism

    Former Celtics big man Kendrick Perkins ripped Paul George for his recent harsh criticism of Doc Rivers.

  • 6 college coaches the Jets could consider if Adam Gase is fired

    Jets Wire takes a look at five college coaches worth vetting if Adam Gase is fired this offseason.