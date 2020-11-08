Big Ten football misery index: It has been a long time coming for Michigan, Penn State

Sometimes, you don’t remember how long it has been until the streak ends.

Take the Indiana Hoosiers, for example. They hadn’t beaten Michigan football since 1987 — a span of 24 games over 33 years. Forget talking about streaks being “old enough to vote” or “old enough to drink,” this one was nearly old enough — two years shy — to run for President of the United States of America. (Though, well, winning in Michigan appears to be a key part of success in that, as we were reminded this week.)

Or the Maryland Terrapins. They’d only gone five years since beating Penn State in football, which isn’t that long. But before that win in 2014, the Terps’ first season in the Big Ten? You have to go back to 1961 — the year John F. Kennedy was inaugurated. And before that? Well, Maryland was 2-40-1 all time against the Nittany Lions, dating back to 1917. (Even that lone tie came in 1989, which is veering into run-for-president territory itself).

[ Mitch Albom: Three games in, Michigan's horse has yet to leave the post ]

View photos Michigan Wolverines safety Brad Hawkins lays on the field after breaking up a play during the second quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 7, 2020 in Bloomington, Ind. More

Maryland’s losses weren’t even that close — Penn State’s average margin of victory, once you strip out the one-point win in ’14 and the four-pointer in ’61, was approximately 23 points. That includes a 63-point beating in 1993, the year Penn State joined the Big Ten and the series went dormant for 21 years, and a 59-point beating just last season. Michigan hadn’t been much kinder to Indiana, winning by nearly 19 points a game, either.

But there they were Saturday, walking victoriously off the field; Maryland by 16 points and Indiana by 17. (Oh, and the last time the Hoosiers beat the Wolverines by two scores, much less three? 1959 — Eisenhower, baby!)

[ Forget Ohio State. Michigan football now lags behind Indiana, too ]

All of this is cold comfort for fans of the Nittany Lions and the Wolverines, of course. Odds are, the Terps and Hoosiers dropped off your rivalry radar around the time the “Ten” in “Big Ten” became figurative rather than literal.

But they remembered, because losing streaks linger longer than wins. And we remembered, because, well, we’re the Misery Index; it’s what we’re here for.

The biggest shame is Indiana and Maryland fans didn’t get their time-honored payoff of a good ol’-fashioned field-rush. (Only one team in the state of Indiana had that ability on Saturday, and we’ll see how that turns out in a couple weeks.)

But hey, maybe the Hoosiers and Terps can make it two in a row next year, and celebrate twice as hard.

Until then, however, we’ll run through the misery index, from least miserable to most:

[ 2020 Big Ten football standings: Where everyone stacks up ]

14. Maryland: W, 35-19, over Penn State

Record: 2-1. Last week: 12.

View photos Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa passes against Penn State. More

QB Taulia Tagovailoa’s transfer from Alabama has worked out so well — 58-for-86, 770 yards and six touchdowns in three games — that coach Mike Locksley should be offering scholarships to every Tagovailoa family member he can find, whether they’ve played football or not.

READ: The only Big Ten ranking that puts Jim Harbaugh behind Mike Locksley

13. Indiana: W, 38-21, over Michigan

Record: 3-0. Last week: 11.

Looking at the big picture, we don’t know why everyone’s so excited about the Hoosiers being undefeated in November – they used to do it all the time under Bobby Knight.