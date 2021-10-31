Big Ten football misery index: Need a costume? Try an MSU Heisman finalist, or just go Bo

Hey, we understand.

You were busy all week getting ready for the first full, seven-game slate of Big Ten football action, and it totally slipped your mind that Sunday — is it always the day after Saturday? — is Halloween.

Maybe you got lost in Kenneth Walker III game film (not so fast, anyone in Ann Arbor). Maybe you were busy planning a paean to your days in the ACC (we see you, Maryland). Or maybe you were chopping wood. (Ahem, coaches Tucker and Schiano.) So much chopping. So much wood.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker waves at fans to celebrate their 37-33 win over Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

Whatever the reason, if you’re still looking for a costume for a quick trip around the neighborhood, we’ve got you covered with some easy dress-up ideas for the holiday.

Michigan State: Spartans, grab a green shirt and write a big “20” on it to dress up like Sherm Lewis, the last MSU player to finish in the top three in Heisman Trophy voting; Lewis finished third in 1963 behind Navy QB Roger Staubach and Georgia Tech QB Billy Lothridge. (Or go with No. 34, Lorenzo White, who finished fourth in Heisman voting in 1985 and ’87. Either way, this might be a one-year-only costume; we have a feeling that when we reuse this gimmick next Halloween, the most-recent Heisman finalist might be a lot more recent, if you catch what we’re flea-flickerin’…)

Wisconsin: Badgers, you can go as Paul Bunyan’s Axe (but not the big lumberjack himself — that’s a Michigan trophy thing) just so you remember the biggest trophy this season. Granted, this costume isn't that easy, but if you can win the Axe (by beating Minnesota in your regular-season finale), you’re probably headed to the Big Ten title game, somehow, thanks to Saturday’s win over Iowa.

Northwestern: Wildcats, grab whatever you’ve got that’s green, add a little green face paint, and voila! — you can go as the thousands of empty seats likely available at your Nov. 20 showdown — or is that slowdown — with Purdue at Wrigley Field. We’d make a joke about playing on a field that only has one usable end zone, but we’ve seen Northwestern’s offense; one end zone might be too many.

Michigan: Wolverines, grab a pair of glasses, a block M hat and a pair of khakis. Then, while you’re walking, anytime you get a couple steps ahead, stumble and fall until everyone catches up. (Bonus points if you cut your paycheck in half beforehand.)

Nebraska: Cornhuskers, you can … well, look, we were going to make a joke about fire and the hot seat for coach Scott Frost, but if you watched the second half of that game against Purdue, in which the ‘Huskers gained less than 50 yards combined on their first seven drives … we get it: You’re not going anywhere outside today.

Of course, we can’t get to all the fanbases either. But while they search for their costumes –— Brandon Peters’ AARP card? — let’s run through the Misery Index, from least miserable to most:

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III scores a touchdown against Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

14. Michigan State: W, 37-33, over Michigan

Record: 8-0, 5-0 Big Ten. Last week’s ranking: 11.

At the risk of the Misery Index getting outsourced to somewhere far from Big Ten country — like, say, Tennessee — we’ll cede our time on the Spartans to safety Xavier Henderson (before he yells at us in a news conference): “Yes, sir! What they talking about now, huh? What they talking about now? It sounded good. It sounded good before the game.

“Thanks, Mike Hart — Coach D (Mark Dantonio) said it'll never be over; it's still not over. Thanks, Winovich. Thanks, Lewan. Thanks, Braylon Edwards. I bet you know Chuck Brantley's name now, don't you? It sounded good, but I don't know what they're talking about now.”

13. Minnesota: W, 41-14, over Northwestern

Record: 6-2, 4-1. Last week: 10.

A week after the Gophers had their fourth and fifth 100-yard rushers of the season (freshmen Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas), the duo did it again … and Minnesota lost another running back, Bryce Williams, to a leg injury. Add it up, and there was former walk-on linebacker Derik LeCaptain — which we believe is French for “Yzerman” —rumbling 24 yards for a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. P.J. Fleck is maybe two more injured running backs from handing the ball to an actual gopher.

Scott Nelson dons 'The Grit Factory' hat after Wisconsin defeated Iowa on Oct. 30, 24-7.

12. Wisconsin: W, 27-7, over Iowa

Record: 5-3, 3-2. Last week: 9.

The Badgers’ defense unveiled a new talisman to celebrate great plays: A hat with “The Grit Factory” written on it. Wisconsin held Iowa to 24 yards rushing and forced three fumbles, which means it’s probably going to become a thing. Coach Paul Chryst seems OK with it, though he might not be when hearing about its production time: “We were practicing in our living room,” safety Scott Nelson said of the hat’s creators. “We figured we should probably practice and did a bunch of takes on it, line it up as squarely as possible. Yeah, that looks awesome, that’s pretty Wisconsin.”

11. Maryland: W, 38-35, over Indiana

Record: 5-3, 2-3. Last week: 4.

It was a throwback sort of day in College Park, as the Terps honored their 2001 ACC championship squad and its coach, Ralph Friedgen. And then current quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa threw for 419 yards, the most by a Terps QB since Scott Milanovich threw for 498 against Virginia Tech in 1993. (Milanovich ended up throwing three passes in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which, come to think of it, would be a pretty sweet landing spot for Tagovailoa.) This has been your Terrapins History Moment.

10. Rutgers: W, 20-14, over Illinois

Record: 4-4, 1-4. Last week: 8.

Not only did the Scarlet Knights avoid their fourth winless Big Ten campaign in six years (and spare us the anticipation of a winless Rutgers playing a winless Indiana in two weeks), they also unleashed a bit of hope for the future as prized recruit Gavin Wimsatt made his debut at quarterback in the third quarter. Wimsatt — who joined Rutgers in September after calling an early end to his high school career in Kentucky and turned 18 on Friday — threw one pass (to Bo Melton) for 13 yards to convert a fourth-and-5. I got a watch for my 18th birthday, but you do you, Greg Schiano.

9. Purdue: W, 28-23, over Nebraska

Record: 5-3, 3-2. Last week: 5.

Running back Zander Horvath’s return sparked the Boilermakers to 116 yards rushing against the Huskers of Corn; it was the first 100-yard day for the Makers of Boilers in Big Ten play since picking up 175 against the Knights of Scarlet on Nov. 28, 2020.

8. Penn State: L, 33-24, to Ohio State

Record: 5-3, 2-3. Last week: 1.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day was pleased with his victory over the Nittany Lions, saying: “It’s good to get a gritty win." Oddly enough, Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers’ mascot, is 2-2 lifetime in Columbus, dating back to September 2018. The Nittany Lions? 0-2 over that span. (Does coach James Franklin need a Gritty costume now? We think so.)

Looking to get fans pumped up for October, Gritty and the Philadelphia Flyers Community Caravan made their way to Doylestown, parading along Wells Road near Central Park.

7. Ohio State: W, 33-24, over Penn State

Record: 7-1, 5-0. Last week: 13.

No, really, it wasn’t a pretty win for the Buckeyes, which was fine with coach Ryan Day: “We weren’t trying to get style points against Penn State. That’s not how it works.” Of course, anyone who has seen Day’s mentor Urban Meyer “dance” knows that it is most definitely NOT about the style points.

Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson (84) and offensive lineman Tyler Beach (65) carry The Heartland Trophy after game Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Iowa 27-7.

6. Iowa: L, 27-7, to Wisconsin

Record: 6-2, 3-2. Last week: 6.

On third-and-2 from the Badgers’ 41, Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz called for a fullback dive, and Monte Pottebaum picked up a yard. On fourth-and-1 from the Badgers’ 40, Ferentz called for … a fullback dive. But this time, Pottebaum was stuffed by seemingly half the defense. “We were going to roll with the same call,” Wisconsin linebacker Noah Burks said. “They ran the exact same play, just the opposite (side). We were definitely expecting that.” Never change, Hawkeyes, never change.

5. Indiana: L, 38-35, to Maryland

Record: 2-6, 0-5. Last week: 2.

What Mel Tucker has been to nicknames for Spartan Stadium, and P.J. Fleck has been to running backs, we have Hoosiers coach Tom Allen and quarterbacks this year; QB No. 3, Donaven McCulley, made his first start of the season, going 14-for-25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns. The 18-year-old is the only healthy scholarship QB on the Hoosiers’ roster, which bodes well for their meeting Saturday night with Michigan.

Oct 30, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Donaven McCulley (0) rolls out to throw during the second half as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Greg Rose (46) defends at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

4. Nebraska: L, 28-23, to Purdue

Record: 3-6, 1-5. Last week: 7

How did the game after a bye week go for the Huskers of Corn? If quarterback Adrian Martinez’s four interceptions aren’t indication enough, he passed for 269 yards, but only because he picked up 104 yards on his final drive — the 94 yards needed for a touchdown, plus an extra 10 to make up for a holding call.

3. Northwestern: L, 41-14, to Minnesota

Record: 3-5, 1-4. Last week: 3.

Quarterback Ryan Hilinski was 1-for-6 for 5 yards before coach Pat Fitzgerald mercifully pulled him — and hopefully sent him to live on a farm upstate — in favor of Andrew Marty, who went 10-for-16 for 93 years, which we guess is technically better. Who’s startin’ next week, coach Fitz? “So who is going to be our quarterback for next week? We will work through that.” That sounds ... promising.

2. Illinois, L, 20-14, to Rutgers

Record: 3-6, 2-4. Last week: 14.

Not every game can go nine OTs, we guess. Brandon Peters had four passes of at least 20 yards (including two TDs), which is four more than the Illini had in their past four games combined, according to 247 Sports. (Peters, by the way, turned 24 on Oct. 15, making him more than SIX YEARS older than Rutgers’ Gavin Wimsatt. That’s gotta be a record for a game not involving BYU, right?)

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches warm up before the Michigan State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

1. Michigan: L, 37-33, to Michigan State

Record: 7-1, 4-1. Last week: 12.

No Halloween costume search for Coach Harbaugh, who has his “Bo Schembechler” look down already, right down to the four losses against MSU. Of course, Coach Bo took a couple decades to pick his “L’s” up.

