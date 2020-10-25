Big Ten football misery index: Replacing Rutgers as the butt of our jokes

We knew this was going to be a weird Big Ten season, what with the late-October start and empty stadiums; the Wisconsin “crowd” showed even less rhythm than they usually do doing the post-third-quarter playing of House of Pain's "Jump Around."

But an opening weekend with wins by Indiana, Purdue AND Rutgers? That simply hasn’t happened since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten in 2014. (They came close on Oct. 4, 2014; the trio all won, but Indiana’s victory came against North Texas, which will have to wait for its Big Ten invitation until the conference targets the Dallas-by-way-of-Denton, Texas, TV market.)

Still, we shouldn’t be too surprised by the weekend’s oddities — a Wisconsin QB with five passing TDs? — considering the year so far. And there was still plenty that seemed familiar: Michigan won the Little Brown Jug, Ohio State throttled an opening opponent (and didn’t even have to write a check for it) and, of course, Maryland lost. Hey, somebody’s gotta fill in for Rutgers.

Anyway, let’s run through the conference, from least miserable to most:

14. Rutgers: W, 38-27, over MSU

Congrats, guys, you finally took away our go-to weekly source for jokes (almost). But seriously, that makes it wins against six Big Ten teams since joining the conference in 2014. Just seven more — Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State and Wisconsin — to go.

13. Indiana: W, 36-35 (OT), over PSU

It wasn’t pretty at times — 28 points in regulation is one thing, 186 total yards is another — but ending a 41-game losing streak against top-10 teams, one that dated back to 1987, heals all wounds. (Bonus points for “wired coach” moves such as “let them score” and “go for the win in OT.”)

12. Michigan: W, 49-24, over Minnesota

The Wolverines piled up 49 points and 478 total yards, which doesn’t seem that dominant until you notice that three of the touchdown drives went for 25, 8 and 29 yards. No wonder the burning post-game question for Jim Harbaugh — in just his second road win over a top-25 team — was all about his pants.

11. Wisconsin: W, 45-7, over Illinois

When redshirt freshman Graham Mertz completes his first 17 pass attempts of the 2020 season, you don’t have much to complain about. (Mertz also completed his final six passes of 2019, in mop-up duty, giving him a completion streak of 23.) Mertz finished 20-for-21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns after going 9-for-10 last year; that puts him on pace for incompletion No. 3 some time around Thanksgiving. (Only two other Badgers have passed for five TDs in a game: Darrell Bevell in 1993 and Jim Sorgi in 2003, in case you were wondering about Mertz’s future plans.)

10. Northwestern: W, 43-3, over Maryland

Kudos to coach Pat Fitzgerald on reaching 100 wins. It’s not just that Fitzgerald is the winningest coach in school history — Pappy Waldorf, who coached from 1935-46 is No. 2 at 49 wins — but that it took him only 16-ish seasons to hit the century mark. For comparison, his six immediate predecessors — Randy Walker, Gary Barnett, Francis Peay, Dennis Green, Rick Venturi (who went 1-31-1) and John Pont — needed 31 seasons to win 101 games.

