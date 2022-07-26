College Football Preseason Offensive Line Unit Rankings: CFN Preview 2022

Associated Press

Long dreamed about and in development for longer than the big league career of the man it honors, the Jackie Robinson Museum opened Tuesday in Manhattan with a gala ceremony attended by the 100-year-old wife of the barrier-breaking ballplayer and two of his children. Rachel Robinson, who turned 100 on July 19, watched the half-hour outdoor celebration from a wheelchair in the 80-degree heat, then cut a ribbon to cap a project launched in 2008. “The issues in baseball, the issues that Jackie Robinson challenged in 1947, they’re still with us,” David Robinson said.