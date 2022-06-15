Big Ten football media days to be held in Indianapolis for second-straight year

According to a release from the Big Ten conference (subscription may be required) on Tuesday, the annual Big Ten football media days is going to be held in Indianapolis for the second-straight year.

The event was moved to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis last summer because of stricter COVID-19 policies in Chicago after the event was canceled in 2020. The conference must have liked how things ran in Indy, so things are returning on July 26 and 27.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and players representing the program are scheduled to meet with the media on Wednesday, July 27, along with Illinois, Michigan State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

The previous day, on Tuesday, July 26, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, and Northwestern are scheduled to make an appearance.

Big Ten football media days to return to Indianapolis in July https://t.co/NS6v6usyGa — Columbus Dispatch (@DispatchAlerts) June 14, 2022

The announcement of Big Ten media days is just another mile marker that says the college football season is getting ever so closer.

List

Ohio State football leads way with most players on Athlon Sports preseason first-team All-Big Ten selections

Ohio State football with 16 players on Athlon All-Big Ten teams

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.