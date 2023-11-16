Big Ten football Heisman odds tracker after Week 11. Where is Marvin Harrison Jr., others?

It’s the most prestigious individual award in all of American sports, and nothing compares. The Heisman Trophy has a lore and mystique about it unmatched with other statues and trophies. So much so that you can find articles about Heisman favorites, dark horses, and more almost year-round.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we try to track what’s going on because Ohio State usually has a player or two that is on the shortlist of players that could very well win the bronze statue on almost a yearly basis. And yeah, it’s no different this season with “Marvelous” Marvin Harrison, Jr. starting to rise up the Heisman odds.

But he’s not the only player in the Big Ten that might have a say in this thing. Spoiler; Ohio State and Michigan have all four players currently on the books. We’re here to tell you how things are going in the heartland, and soon to be the coast-to-coast conference.

Here is how Harrison Jr. and other Big Ten colleagues are tracking in the Heisman odds according to BetMGM after Week 11 of the 2023 college football season. We start from the player that’s barely on the radar to most likely to make his way to New York.

Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State

Current BetMGM odds

+25,000 (tied for 13th best odds)

Current stats for 2023

191-for-288 (66.3%) for 2,687 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Current BetMGM odds

+15,000 (tied for 9th best odds)

Current stats for 2023

152 carries for 794 yards (5.2 avg.), 18 TDs

10 receptions for 63 yards (6.3 avg.), 0 TDs

Current BetMGM odds

+10,000 (8th best odds)

Current stats for 2023

163-for-214 (76.2%) for 2,194 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs

45 carries for 171 yards (3.8 avg.), 3 TDs

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Current BetMGM odds

+550 (4th best odds)

Current stats for 2023

59 receptions for 1,063 yards (18.0 avg.), 12 TDs

2 carries for 26 yards (13.0 avg.), 1 TD

Next Complete Heisman Odds from BetMGM

Current complete BetMGM Heisman odds

BetMGM Heisman Odds

