Big Ten football Heisman odds tracker after Week 11. Where is Marvin Harrison Jr., others?

Phil Harrison
It’s the most prestigious individual award in all of American sports, and nothing compares. The Heisman Trophy has a lore and mystique about it unmatched with other statues and trophies. So much so that you can find articles about Heisman favorites, dark horses, and more almost year-round.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we try to track what’s going on because Ohio State usually has a player or two that is on the shortlist of players that could very well win the bronze statue on almost a yearly basis. And yeah, it’s no different this season with “Marvelous” Marvin Harrison, Jr. starting to rise up the Heisman odds.

But he’s not the only player in the Big Ten that might have a say in this thing. Spoiler; Ohio State and Michigan have all four players currently on the books. We’re here to tell you how things are going in the heartland, and soon to be the coast-to-coast conference.

Here is how Harrison Jr. and other Big Ten colleagues are tracking in the Heisman odds according to BetMGM after Week 11 of the 2023 college football season. We start from the player that’s barely on the radar to most likely to make his way to New York.

Kyle McCord, QB, Ohio State

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Current BetMGM odds

+25,000 (tied for 13th best odds)

Current stats for 2023

191-for-288 (66.3%) for 2,687 yards, 20 TDs, 4 INTs

Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Current BetMGM odds

+15,000 (tied for 9th best odds)

Current stats for 2023

152 carries for 794 yards (5.2 avg.), 18 TDs
10 receptions for 63 yards (6.3 avg.), 0 TDs

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Current BetMGM odds

+10,000 (8th best odds)

Current stats for 2023

163-for-214 (76.2%) for 2,194 yards, 18 TDs, 3 INTs
45 carries for 171 yards (3.8 avg.), 3 TDs

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

USA TODAY SMG

Current BetMGM odds

+550 (4th best odds)

Current stats for 2023

59 receptions for 1,063 yards (18.0 avg.), 12 TDs
2 carries for 26 yards (13.0 avg.), 1 TD

Next Complete Heisman Odds from BetMGM

Current complete BetMGM Heisman odds

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

BetMGM Heisman Odds

PLAYER

SCHOOL

CURRENT ODDS

Bo Nix

Oregon

-110

Michael Penix Jr.

Washington

+375

Jayden Daniels

LSU

+400

Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ohio State

+550

Carson Beck

Georgia

+3500

Jalen Milroe

Alabama

+5000

Jordan Travis

Florida State

+6000

J.J. McCarthy

Michigan

+10000

Dillon Gabriel

Oklahoma

+15000

Blake Corum

Michigan

+15000

Caleb Williams

USC

+15000

Drake Maye

North Carolina

+15000

Kyle McCord

Ohio State

+25000

Ollie Gordon II

Oklahoma State

+25000

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire