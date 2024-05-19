Big Ten football fans appreciate one thing about USC, West Coast flavor

College football traditionalists might not like the fact that USC, UCLA, Washington, and Oregon are now in the Big Ten Conference. The classic Big Ten-versus-Pac-12 Rose Bowl is a thing of the past. The familiar rivalries and rhythms we have grown up with will no longer exist. We would like to live in a world where tradition and history mattered. We don’t, and that’s a loss for a lot of people who care about college football. However, there are some good components to the West Coast pilgrimage to the Midwest for Big Ten football.

Ben Kenney, the editor of Badgers Wire, mentioned to us that Big Ten fans are going to appreciate how the value of a game ticket and a season ticket will increase. This will happen based on the improvements the incoming teams will make to the strength and quality of season schedules. Instead of a given year’s home schedule having a few more duds on the slate, the Big Ten is going to beef up the quality of a schedule and make a season ticket investment much more attractive.

So even though the Big Ten is creating a loss of tradition in college football, it’s not all bad. There are some positives.

Here’s the podcast with Ben Kenney of Badgers Wire, below:

