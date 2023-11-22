Advertisement

Big Ten Football: Cornhuskers slide continues entering Week 13

The final week of the 2023 college football regular season is upon us, but before we look towards Week 13, let’s take a quick look back at Week 12 in the Big Ten.

Starting at the top of the Big Ten, Ohio State dominated Minnesota ahead of The Game against Michigan this upcoming weekend 37-3, while the Wolverines struggled with Maryland before pulling out a 31-24 win to improve to 11-0 on the season. The Buckeyes and Wolverines enter the week undefeated, making this another highly anticipated matchup in the historic rivalry.

Penn State picked up win No. 9 with a 27-6 victory over Rutgers. It was another dominant defensive effort for the Scarlet Knights. Elsewhere in the Big Ten East, Michigan State defeated Indiana 24-21.

In the Big Ten West, Iowa eeked out a close win over Illinois with a 15-13 victory in Champaign. The win clinched the Big Ten West title for the Hawkeyes. Northwestern achieved bowl eligibility with a 23-15 win over Purdue, and of course, the Huskers fell to Wisconsin 24-17.

HOME

HOME SCORE

AWAY

AWAY SCORE

Ohio State Buckeyes

37

Minnesota Golden Gophers

3

Maryland Terrapins

24

Michigan Wolverines

31

Penn State Nittany Lions

27

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

6

Indiana Hoosiers

21

Michigan State Spartans

24

Iowa Hawkeyes

15

Illinois Fighting Illini

13

Penn State Nittany Lions

15

Michigan Wolverines

24

Northwestern Wildcats

23

Purdue Boilermakers

15

Wisconsin Badgers

24

Nebraska Cornhuskers

17

With the scores out of the way, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week 12, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI views each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and look ahead to the schedule for Week 13

Big Ten Standings

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Big Ten East Standings

TEAM

CONFERENCE RECORD

OVERALL RECORD

Michigan Wolverines

8-0

11-0

Ohio State Buckeyes

8-0

11-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

6-

9-1

Maryland Terrapins

3-5

6-5

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

3-5

6-5

Michigan State Spartans

2-6

4-7

Indiana Hoosiers

1-7

3-8

Big Ten West Standings

TEAM

CONFERENCE RECORD

OVERALL RECORD

Iowa Hawkeyes

6-2

9-1

Northwestern Wildcats

4-4

6-5

Wisconsin Badgers

4-4

6-5

Illinois Fighting Illini

3-5

5-6

Minnesota Golden Gophers

3-5

5-6

Nebraska Cornhuskers

3-5

5-6

Purdue Boilermakers

2-6

3-8

 

Week 12 Big Ten Awards

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Offensive Player of the Week: TE Maliq Carr, Michigan State Spartans

Carr had two touchdowns including the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of Michigan State’s 24-21 win over Indiana.

Defensive Player of the Week: DB Mike Sainristil, Michigan Wolverines

Sainristil had two interceptions in the second half of Michigan’s 31-24 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

Special Teams Player of the Week: P Tory Taylor, Iowa Hawkeyes

Taylor had eight punts in Iowa’s 15-13 win over Illinois, averaging 51.6 yards per punt.

Freshman of the Week: QB Katin Houser, Michigan State Spartans

Houser led the Spartans in their win over Indiana, completing 26-of-41 passing attempts for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Big Ten FPI Rankings

© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
TEAM

RECORD

FPI

RANK

WIN CONF. %

WIN DIV. %

Ohio State Buckeyes

11-0

27.5

1

42.7%

45.7%

Michigan Wolverines

11-0

27.2

2

50.6%

54.3%

Penn State Nittany Lions

9-2

24.4

6

0.0%

0.0%

Maryland Terrapins

6-5

7.1

36

0.0%

0.0%

Iowa Hawkeyes

9-2

6.5

37

6.7^

100.0%

Wisconsin Badgers

6-5

5.4

43

0.0%

0.0%

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

6-5

3.6

49

0.0%

0.0%

Nebraska Cornhuskers

5-6

0.8

62

0.0%

0.0%

Illinois Fighting Illini

5-6

0.6

63

0.0%

0.0%

Minnesota Golden Gophers

5-6

0.3

64

0.0%

0.0%

Northwestern Wildcats

6-5

-0.6

70

0.0%

0.0%

Purdue Boilermakers

3-8

-0.7

72

0.0%

0.0%

Michigan State Spartans

4-7

-2.2

76

0.0%

0.0%

Indiana Hoosiers

3-8

-2.7

80

0.0%

0.0%

 

Season QBR Update

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
RANK

PLAYER

TEAM

QBR

1

J.J. McCarthy

Michigan Wolverines

90.6

2

Kyle McCord

Ohio State Buckeyes

83.8

3

Drew Allar

Penn State Nittany Lions

73.0

4

Taulia Tagovail

Maryland Terrapins

70.3

5

Brendan Sorsby

Indiana Hoosiers

61.9

6

Tanner Mordecai

Wisconsin Badgers

58.2

7

Gavin Wimsatt

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

56.9

8

Luke Altmyer

Illinois Fighting Illini

56.6

9

Athan Kaliakmanis

Minnesota Golden Gophers

55.2

10

Ben Bryant

Northwestern Wildcats

48.8

11

Katin Houser

Michigan State Spartans

47.0

12

Hudson Card

Purdue Boilermakers

46.6

13

Heinrich Haarberg

Nebraska Cornhuskers

39.5

14

Deacon Hill

Iowa Hawkeyes

20.3

 

Week 13 Look Ahead

© Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

KICKOFF TIME (CT)

TV

Iowa Hawkeyes

Nebraska Cornhuskers

11:00 a.m. (Friday)

CBS

Penn State Nittany Lions

Michigan State Spartans

6:30 p.m. (Friday)

NBC

Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan Wolverines

11:00 a.m.

FOX

Indiana Hoosiers

Purdue Boilermakers

11:00 a.m.

BTN

Northwestern Wildcats

Illinois Fighting Illini

2:30 p.m.

BTN

Wisconsin Badgers

Minnesota Golden Gophers

2:30 p.m.

FS1

Maryland Terrapins

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

2:30 p.m.

BTN

 

