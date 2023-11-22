Big Ten Football: Cornhuskers slide continues entering Week 13
The final week of the 2023 college football regular season is upon us, but before we look towards Week 13, let’s take a quick look back at Week 12 in the Big Ten.
Starting at the top of the Big Ten, Ohio State dominated Minnesota ahead of The Game against Michigan this upcoming weekend 37-3, while the Wolverines struggled with Maryland before pulling out a 31-24 win to improve to 11-0 on the season. The Buckeyes and Wolverines enter the week undefeated, making this another highly anticipated matchup in the historic rivalry.
Penn State picked up win No. 9 with a 27-6 victory over Rutgers. It was another dominant defensive effort for the Scarlet Knights. Elsewhere in the Big Ten East, Michigan State defeated Indiana 24-21.
In the Big Ten West, Iowa eeked out a close win over Illinois with a 15-13 victory in Champaign. The win clinched the Big Ten West title for the Hawkeyes. Northwestern achieved bowl eligibility with a 23-15 win over Purdue, and of course, the Huskers fell to Wisconsin 24-17.
HOME
HOME SCORE
AWAY
AWAY SCORE
Ohio State Buckeyes
37
3
24
31
Penn State Nittany Lions
27
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
6
21
24
Iowa Hawkeyes
15
13
Penn State Nittany Lions
15
Michigan Wolverines
24
23
15
24
Nebraska Cornhuskers
17
With the scores out of the way, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week 12, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI views each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and look ahead to the schedule for Week 13
Big Ten Standings
Big Ten East Standings
TEAM
CONFERENCE RECORD
OVERALL RECORD
Michigan Wolverines
8-0
11-0
Ohio State Buckeyes
8-0
11-0
Penn State Nittany Lions
6-
9-1
Maryland Terrapins
3-5
6-5
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
3-5
6-5
Michigan State Spartans
2-6
4-7
Indiana Hoosiers
1-7
3-8
Big Ten West Standings
TEAM
CONFERENCE RECORD
OVERALL RECORD
Iowa Hawkeyes
6-2
9-1
Northwestern Wildcats
4-4
6-5
Wisconsin Badgers
4-4
6-5
Illinois Fighting Illini
3-5
5-6
Minnesota Golden Gophers
3-5
5-6
Nebraska Cornhuskers
3-5
5-6
Purdue Boilermakers
2-6
3-8
Week 12 Big Ten Awards
Offensive Player of the Week: TE Maliq Carr, Michigan State Spartans
Carr had two touchdowns including the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of Michigan State’s 24-21 win over Indiana.
Defensive Player of the Week: DB Mike Sainristil, Michigan Wolverines
Sainristil had two interceptions in the second half of Michigan’s 31-24 win over the Maryland Terrapins.
Special Teams Player of the Week: P Tory Taylor, Iowa Hawkeyes
Taylor had eight punts in Iowa’s 15-13 win over Illinois, averaging 51.6 yards per punt.
Freshman of the Week: QB Katin Houser, Michigan State Spartans
Houser led the Spartans in their win over Indiana, completing 26-of-41 passing attempts for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
Big Ten FPI Rankings
TEAM
RECORD
FPI
RANK
WIN CONF. %
WIN DIV. %
Ohio State Buckeyes
11-0
27.5
1
42.7%
45.7%
Michigan Wolverines
11-0
27.2
2
50.6%
54.3%
Penn State Nittany Lions
9-2
24.4
6
0.0%
0.0%
Maryland Terrapins
6-5
7.1
36
0.0%
0.0%
Iowa Hawkeyes
9-2
6.5
37
6.7^
100.0%
Wisconsin Badgers
6-5
5.4
43
0.0%
0.0%
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
6-5
3.6
49
0.0%
0.0%
Nebraska Cornhuskers
5-6
0.8
62
0.0%
0.0%
Illinois Fighting Illini
5-6
0.6
63
0.0%
0.0%
Minnesota Golden Gophers
5-6
0.3
64
0.0%
0.0%
Northwestern Wildcats
6-5
-0.6
70
0.0%
0.0%
Purdue Boilermakers
3-8
-0.7
72
0.0%
0.0%
Michigan State Spartans
4-7
-2.2
76
0.0%
0.0%
Indiana Hoosiers
3-8
-2.7
80
0.0%
0.0%
Season QBR Update
RANK
PLAYER
TEAM
QBR
1
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan Wolverines
90.6
2
Kyle McCord
Ohio State Buckeyes
83.8
3
Drew Allar
Penn State Nittany Lions
73.0
4
Taulia Tagovail
Maryland Terrapins
70.3
5
Brendan Sorsby
Indiana Hoosiers
61.9
6
Tanner Mordecai
Wisconsin Badgers
58.2
7
Gavin Wimsatt
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
56.9
8
Luke Altmyer
Illinois Fighting Illini
56.6
9
Athan Kaliakmanis
Minnesota Golden Gophers
55.2
10
Ben Bryant
Northwestern Wildcats
48.8
11
Katin Houser
Michigan State Spartans
47.0
12
Hudson Card
Purdue Boilermakers
46.6
13
Heinrich Haarberg
Nebraska Cornhuskers
39.5
14
Deacon Hill
Iowa Hawkeyes
20.3
Week 13 Look Ahead
AWAY TEAM
HOME TEAM
KICKOFF TIME (CT)
TV
Iowa Hawkeyes
Nebraska Cornhuskers
11:00 a.m. (Friday)
CBS
Penn State Nittany Lions
Michigan State Spartans
6:30 p.m. (Friday)
NBC
Ohio State Buckeyes
Michigan Wolverines
11:00 a.m.
FOX
Indiana Hoosiers
Purdue Boilermakers
11:00 a.m.
BTN
Northwestern Wildcats
Illinois Fighting Illini
2:30 p.m.
BTN
Wisconsin Badgers
Minnesota Golden Gophers
2:30 p.m.
FS1
Maryland Terrapins
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
2:30 p.m.
BTN
