Big Ten Football: Cornhuskers slide continues entering Week 13

The final week of the 2023 college football regular season is upon us, but before we look towards Week 13, let’s take a quick look back at Week 12 in the Big Ten.

Starting at the top of the Big Ten, Ohio State dominated Minnesota ahead of The Game against Michigan this upcoming weekend 37-3, while the Wolverines struggled with Maryland before pulling out a 31-24 win to improve to 11-0 on the season. The Buckeyes and Wolverines enter the week undefeated, making this another highly anticipated matchup in the historic rivalry.

Penn State picked up win No. 9 with a 27-6 victory over Rutgers. It was another dominant defensive effort for the Scarlet Knights. Elsewhere in the Big Ten East, Michigan State defeated Indiana 24-21.

In the Big Ten West, Iowa eeked out a close win over Illinois with a 15-13 victory in Champaign. The win clinched the Big Ten West title for the Hawkeyes. Northwestern achieved bowl eligibility with a 23-15 win over Purdue, and of course, the Huskers fell to Wisconsin 24-17.

With the scores out of the way, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week 12, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI views each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and look ahead to the schedule for Week 13

Big Ten Standings

Big Ten East Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD OVERALL RECORD Michigan Wolverines 8-0 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes 8-0 11-0 Penn State Nittany Lions 6- 9-1 Maryland Terrapins 3-5 6-5 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-5 6-5 Michigan State Spartans 2-6 4-7 Indiana Hoosiers 1-7 3-8

Big Ten West Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD OVERALL RECORD Iowa Hawkeyes 6-2 9-1 Northwestern Wildcats 4-4 6-5 Wisconsin Badgers 4-4 6-5 Illinois Fighting Illini 3-5 5-6 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-5 5-6 Nebraska Cornhuskers 3-5 5-6 Purdue Boilermakers 2-6 3-8

Week 12 Big Ten Awards

Offensive Player of the Week: TE Maliq Carr, Michigan State Spartans

Carr had two touchdowns including the game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of Michigan State’s 24-21 win over Indiana.

Defensive Player of the Week: DB Mike Sainristil, Michigan Wolverines

Sainristil had two interceptions in the second half of Michigan’s 31-24 win over the Maryland Terrapins.

Special Teams Player of the Week: P Tory Taylor, Iowa Hawkeyes

Taylor had eight punts in Iowa’s 15-13 win over Illinois, averaging 51.6 yards per punt.

Freshman of the Week: QB Katin Houser, Michigan State Spartans

Houser led the Spartans in their win over Indiana, completing 26-of-41 passing attempts for 245 yards and three touchdowns.

Big Ten FPI Rankings

TEAM RECORD FPI RANK WIN CONF. % WIN DIV. % Ohio State Buckeyes 11-0 27.5 1 42.7% 45.7% Michigan Wolverines 11-0 27.2 2 50.6% 54.3% Penn State Nittany Lions 9-2 24.4 6 0.0% 0.0% Maryland Terrapins 6-5 7.1 36 0.0% 0.0% Iowa Hawkeyes 9-2 6.5 37 6.7^ 100.0% Wisconsin Badgers 6-5 5.4 43 0.0% 0.0% Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6-5 3.6 49 0.0% 0.0% Nebraska Cornhuskers 5-6 0.8 62 0.0% 0.0% Illinois Fighting Illini 5-6 0.6 63 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota Golden Gophers 5-6 0.3 64 0.0% 0.0% Northwestern Wildcats 6-5 -0.6 70 0.0% 0.0% Purdue Boilermakers 3-8 -0.7 72 0.0% 0.0% Michigan State Spartans 4-7 -2.2 76 0.0% 0.0% Indiana Hoosiers 3-8 -2.7 80 0.0% 0.0%

Season QBR Update

RANK PLAYER TEAM QBR 1 J.J. McCarthy Michigan Wolverines 90.6 2 Kyle McCord Ohio State Buckeyes 83.8 3 Drew Allar Penn State Nittany Lions 73.0 4 Taulia Tagovail Maryland Terrapins 70.3 5 Brendan Sorsby Indiana Hoosiers 61.9 6 Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin Badgers 58.2 7 Gavin Wimsatt Rutgers Scarlet Knights 56.9 8 Luke Altmyer Illinois Fighting Illini 56.6 9 Athan Kaliakmanis Minnesota Golden Gophers 55.2 10 Ben Bryant Northwestern Wildcats 48.8 11 Katin Houser Michigan State Spartans 47.0 12 Hudson Card Purdue Boilermakers 46.6 13 Heinrich Haarberg Nebraska Cornhuskers 39.5 14 Deacon Hill Iowa Hawkeyes 20.3

Week 13 Look Ahead

AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV Iowa Hawkeyes Nebraska Cornhuskers 11:00 a.m. (Friday) CBS Penn State Nittany Lions Michigan State Spartans 6:30 p.m. (Friday) NBC Ohio State Buckeyes Michigan Wolverines 11:00 a.m. FOX Indiana Hoosiers Purdue Boilermakers 11:00 a.m. BTN Northwestern Wildcats Illinois Fighting Illini 2:30 p.m. BTN Wisconsin Badgers Minnesota Golden Gophers 2:30 p.m. FS1 Maryland Terrapins Rutgers Scarlet Knights 2:30 p.m. BTN

