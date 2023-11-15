Big Ten Football: Cornhuskers see Big Ten West hopes slip away

Week 11 of the 2023 college football season is in the books, and it helped determine quite a bit in the race for the Big Ten Championship Game.

The most significant result was in Happy Valley, as Penn State’s offense faltered against Michigan in a 24-15 loss. Following the loss, James Franklin fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and now will search for his sixth offensive coordinator in his tenure at Penn State. Franklin will be entering year 11 with the Nittany Lions next fall.

Northwestern pulled off a surprising win with a big 24-7 win over Wisconsin to improve to 5-5 on the season. David Braun continues to do a fantastic job in Evanston.

Elsewhere, Ohio State dominated Michigan State 38-3, Iowa shutout Rutgers 22-0, and Purdue had a huge day offensively against Minnesota in a 49-30 win.

Illinois and Indiana had one of the most entertaining games of the year, with the Illini defeating the Hoosiers 48-45 in overtime with quarterback Joe Paddock throwing for over 500 yards. There was also, of course, the Cornhuskers falling to Maryland 13-10 on a last-minute field goal by the Terrapins.

With the scores out of the way, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week 11, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI views each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and look ahead to the schedule for Week 11.

Big Ten Standings

Big Ten East Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD OVERALL RECORD Michigan Wolverines 7-0 10-0 Ohio State Buckeyes 7-0 10-0 Penn State Nittany Lions 5-2 8-2 Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3-4 6-4 Maryland Terrapins 3-4 6-4 Indiana Hoosiers 1-6 3-7 Michigan State Spartans 3-4 3-7

Big Ten West Standings

TEAM CONFERENCE RECORD OVERALL RECORD Iowa Hawkeyes 5-2 8-2 Nebraska Cornhuskers 3-4 5-5 Minnesota Golden Gophers 3-4 5-5 Wisconsin Badgers 3-4 5-5 Illinois Fighting Illini 3-4 5-5 Northwestern Wildcats 3-4 5-5 Purdue Boilermakers 2-5 3-7

Week 11 Big Ten Awards

Offensive Player of the Week: QB John Paddock, Illinois Fighting Illini

After leading Illinois to a last-minute victory over Minnesota in Week ten, Paddock was phenomenal against the Indiana Hoosiers, completing 24-of-36 passing attempts for 507 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week: DB Tarheeb Still, Maryland Terrapins

Still had seven tackles in the game for the Terrapins but also had two touchdowns in the Terrapins’ win over the Huskers.

Special Teams Player of the Week: K Jack Howes, Maryland Terrapins

Howes made both field goal opportunities that he had in the fourth quarter against the Cornhuskers on Saturday, making a kick from 35 yards out to tie the game and then 24 yards out to eventually win the game.

Freshman of the Week: DB Dillon Thieneman, Purdue Boilermakers

The freshman defensive back has been phenomenal throughout his first season with the Boilermakers and that continued against Minnesota with nine tackles, leading all defenders in the game.

Big Ten FPI Rankings

TEAM RECORD FPI RANK WIN CONF. % WIN DIV. % Michigan Wolverines 10-0 27.8 1 53.0% 57.9% Ohio State Buckeyes 10-0 27.2 2 39.5% 42.1% Penn State Nittany Lions 8-2 24.5 5 0.0% 0.0% Iowa Hawkeyes 8-2 7.4 33 7.1% 13.6% Maryland Terrapins 6-4 6.3 38 0.0% 0.0% Wisconsin Badgers 5-5 5.6 41 0.1% 2.3% Rutgers Scarlet Knights 6-4 3.4 48 0.0% 0.0% Minnesota Golden Gophers 5-5 0.4 60 0.0% 0.0% Nebraska Cornhuskers 5-5 0.4 61 0.1% 3.0% Illinois Fighting Illini 5-5 0.1 64 0.1% 1.6% Purdue Boilermakers 3-7 0.0 65 0.0% 0.0% Northwestern Wildcats 5-5 -1.0 74 0.0% 0.0% Indiana Hoosiers 3-7 -2.5 78 0.0% 0.0% Michigan State Spartans 3-7 -2.6 79 0.0% 0.1%

Season QBR Update

RANK PLAYER TEAM QBR 1 J.J. McCarthy Michigan Wolverines 92.6 2 Kyle McCord Ohio State Buckeyes 84.9 3 Taulia Tagovailoa Taulia Tagovailoa 72.4 4 Drew Allar Penn State Nittany Lions 72.2 5 Brendan Sorsby Indiana Hoosiers 62.5 6 Luke Altmyer Illinois Fighting Illini 57.0 7 Athan Kaliakmanis Minnesota Golden Gophers 56.3 8 Gavin Wimsatt Rutgers Scarlet Knights 55.8 9 Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin Badgers 54.7 10 Ben Bryant Northwestern Wildcats 51.0 11 Hudson Card Purdue Boilermakers 47.8 12 Noah Kim Michigan State Spartans 41.9 13 Heinrich Haarberg Nebraska Cornhuskers 39.4

Week 12 Look Ahead

AWAY TEAM HOME TEAM KICKOFF TIME (CT) TV Maryland Terrapins Michigan Wolverines 11:00 a.m. FOX Rutgers Scarlet Knights Penn State Nittany Lions 11:00 a.m. FS1 Michigan State Spartans Indiana Hoosiers 11:00 a.m. BTN Purdue Boilermakers Northwestern Wildcats 11:00 a.m. BTN Illinois Fighting Illini Iowa Hawkeyes 2:30 p.m. FS1 Wisconsin Badgers Northwestern Wildcats 3:00 p.m. BTN Minnesota Golden Gophers Ohio State Buckeyes 6:30 p.m. NBC Nebraska Cornhuskers Wisconsin Badgers 6:30 p.m. NBC

