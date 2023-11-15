Advertisement

Big Ten Football: Cornhuskers see Big Ten West hopes slip away

Dylan Callaghan-Croley
·5 min read

Week 11 of the 2023 college football season is in the books, and it helped determine quite a bit in the race for the Big Ten Championship Game.

The most significant result was in Happy Valley, as Penn State’s offense faltered against Michigan in a 24-15 loss. Following the loss, James Franklin fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and now will search for his sixth offensive coordinator in his tenure at Penn State. Franklin will be entering year 11 with the Nittany Lions next fall.

Northwestern pulled off a surprising win with a big 24-7 win over Wisconsin to improve to 5-5 on the season. David Braun continues to do a fantastic job in Evanston.

Elsewhere, Ohio State dominated Michigan State 38-3, Iowa shutout Rutgers 22-0, and Purdue had a huge day offensively against Minnesota in a 49-30 win.

Illinois and Indiana had one of the most entertaining games of the year, with the Illini defeating the Hoosiers 48-45 in overtime with quarterback Joe Paddock throwing for over 500 yards. There was also, of course, the Cornhuskers falling to Maryland 13-10 on a last-minute field goal by the Terrapins.

HOME

HOME SCORE

AWAY

AWAY SCORE

Ohio State Buckeyes

38

Michigan State Spartans

3

Nebraska Cornhuskers

10

Maryland Terrapins

13

Wisconsin Badgers

7

Northwestern Wildcats

24

Minnesota Golden Gophers

30

Purdue Boilermakers

49

Penn State Nittany Lions

15

Michigan Wolverines

24

Iowa Hawkeyes

22

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

0

Illinois Fighting Illini

48

Indiana Hoosiers

45

With the scores out of the way, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week 11, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI views each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and look ahead to the schedule for Week 11.

Big Ten Standings

Syndication: HawkCentral
Syndication: HawkCentral

Big Ten East Standings

TEAM

CONFERENCE RECORD

OVERALL RECORD

Michigan Wolverines

7-0

10-0

Ohio State Buckeyes

7-0

10-0

Penn State Nittany Lions

5-2

8-2

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

3-4

6-4

Maryland Terrapins

3-4

6-4

Indiana Hoosiers

1-6

3-7

Michigan State Spartans

3-4

3-7

Big Ten West Standings

TEAM

CONFERENCE RECORD

OVERALL RECORD

Iowa Hawkeyes

5-2

8-2

Nebraska Cornhuskers

3-4

5-5

Minnesota Golden Gophers

3-4

5-5

Wisconsin Badgers

3-4

5-5

Illinois Fighting Illini

3-4

5-5

Northwestern Wildcats

3-4

5-5

Purdue Boilermakers

2-5

3-7

 

Week 11 Big Ten Awards

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive Player of the Week: QB John Paddock, Illinois Fighting Illini

After leading Illinois to a last-minute victory over Minnesota in Week ten, Paddock was phenomenal against the Indiana Hoosiers, completing 24-of-36 passing attempts for 507 yards and four touchdowns.

Defensive Player of the Week: DB Tarheeb Still, Maryland Terrapins

Still had seven tackles in the game for the Terrapins but also had two touchdowns in the Terrapins’ win over the Huskers.

Special Teams Player of the Week: K Jack Howes, Maryland Terrapins

Howes made both field goal opportunities that he had in the fourth quarter against the Cornhuskers on Saturday, making a kick from 35 yards out to tie the game and then 24 yards out to eventually win the game.

Freshman of the Week: DB Dillon Thieneman, Purdue Boilermakers

The freshman defensive back has been phenomenal throughout his first season with the Boilermakers and that continued against Minnesota with nine tackles, leading all defenders in the game.

Big Ten FPI Rankings

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM

RECORD

FPI

RANK

WIN CONF. %

WIN DIV. %

Michigan Wolverines

10-0

27.8

1

53.0%

57.9%

Ohio State Buckeyes

10-0

27.2

2

39.5%

42.1%

Penn State Nittany Lions

8-2

24.5

5

0.0%

0.0%

Iowa Hawkeyes

8-2

7.4

33

7.1%

13.6%

Maryland Terrapins

6-4

6.3

38

0.0%

0.0%

Wisconsin Badgers

5-5

5.6

41

0.1%

2.3%

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

6-4

3.4

48

0.0%

0.0%

Minnesota Golden Gophers

5-5

0.4

60

0.0%

0.0%

Nebraska Cornhuskers

5-5

0.4

61

0.1%

3.0%

Illinois Fighting Illini

5-5

0.1

64

0.1%

1.6%

Purdue Boilermakers

3-7

0.0

65

0.0%

0.0%

Northwestern Wildcats

5-5

-1.0

74

0.0%

0.0%

Indiana Hoosiers

3-7

-2.5

78

0.0%

0.0%

Michigan State Spartans

3-7

-2.6

79

0.0%

0.1%

 

Season QBR Update

Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

 

RANK

PLAYER

TEAM

QBR

1

J.J. McCarthy

Michigan Wolverines

92.6

2

Kyle McCord

Ohio State Buckeyes

84.9

3

Taulia Tagovailoa

Taulia Tagovailoa

72.4

4

Drew Allar

Penn State Nittany Lions

72.2

5

Brendan Sorsby

Indiana Hoosiers

62.5

6

Luke Altmyer

Illinois Fighting Illini

57.0

7

Athan Kaliakmanis

Minnesota Golden Gophers

56.3

8

Gavin Wimsatt

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

55.8

9

Tanner Mordecai

Wisconsin Badgers

54.7

10

Ben Bryant

Northwestern Wildcats

51.0

11

Hudson Card

Purdue Boilermakers

47.8

12

Noah Kim

Michigan State Spartans

41.9

13

Heinrich Haarberg

Nebraska Cornhuskers

39.4

 

Week 12 Look Ahead

Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

AWAY TEAM

HOME TEAM

KICKOFF TIME (CT)

TV

Maryland Terrapins

Michigan Wolverines

11:00 a.m.

FOX

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Penn State Nittany Lions

11:00 a.m.

FS1

Michigan State Spartans

Indiana Hoosiers

11:00 a.m.

BTN

Purdue Boilermakers

Northwestern Wildcats

11:00 a.m.

BTN

Illinois Fighting Illini

Iowa Hawkeyes

2:30 p.m.

FS1

Wisconsin Badgers

Northwestern Wildcats

3:00 p.m.

BTN

Minnesota Golden Gophers

Ohio State Buckeyes

6:30 p.m.

NBC

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Wisconsin Badgers

6:30 p.m.

NBC

 

