Big Ten Football: Cornhuskers see Big Ten West hopes slip away
Week 11 of the 2023 college football season is in the books, and it helped determine quite a bit in the race for the Big Ten Championship Game.
The most significant result was in Happy Valley, as Penn State’s offense faltered against Michigan in a 24-15 loss. Following the loss, James Franklin fired offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich and now will search for his sixth offensive coordinator in his tenure at Penn State. Franklin will be entering year 11 with the Nittany Lions next fall.
Northwestern pulled off a surprising win with a big 24-7 win over Wisconsin to improve to 5-5 on the season. David Braun continues to do a fantastic job in Evanston.
Elsewhere, Ohio State dominated Michigan State 38-3, Iowa shutout Rutgers 22-0, and Purdue had a huge day offensively against Minnesota in a 49-30 win.
Illinois and Indiana had one of the most entertaining games of the year, with the Illini defeating the Hoosiers 48-45 in overtime with quarterback Joe Paddock throwing for over 500 yards. There was also, of course, the Cornhuskers falling to Maryland 13-10 on a last-minute field goal by the Terrapins.
HOME
HOME SCORE
AWAY
AWAY SCORE
38
3
Nebraska Cornhuskers
10
13
7
24
30
49
Penn State Nittany Lions
15
24
22
0
Illinois Fighting Illini
48
45
With the scores out of the way, here is how the Big Ten standings look after week 11, which players took home the conference’s weekly awards, how ESPN’s FPI views each program in the conference, how the conference’s quarterbacks stack up in terms of QBR and look ahead to the schedule for Week 11.
Big Ten Standings
Big Ten East Standings
TEAM
CONFERENCE RECORD
OVERALL RECORD
Michigan Wolverines
7-0
10-0
Ohio State Buckeyes
7-0
10-0
Penn State Nittany Lions
5-2
8-2
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
3-4
6-4
Maryland Terrapins
3-4
6-4
Indiana Hoosiers
1-6
3-7
Michigan State Spartans
3-4
3-7
Big Ten West Standings
TEAM
CONFERENCE RECORD
OVERALL RECORD
Iowa Hawkeyes
5-2
8-2
Nebraska Cornhuskers
3-4
5-5
Minnesota Golden Gophers
3-4
5-5
Wisconsin Badgers
3-4
5-5
Illinois Fighting Illini
3-4
5-5
Northwestern Wildcats
3-4
5-5
Purdue Boilermakers
2-5
3-7
Week 11 Big Ten Awards
Offensive Player of the Week: QB John Paddock, Illinois Fighting Illini
After leading Illinois to a last-minute victory over Minnesota in Week ten, Paddock was phenomenal against the Indiana Hoosiers, completing 24-of-36 passing attempts for 507 yards and four touchdowns.
Defensive Player of the Week: DB Tarheeb Still, Maryland Terrapins
Still had seven tackles in the game for the Terrapins but also had two touchdowns in the Terrapins’ win over the Huskers.
Special Teams Player of the Week: K Jack Howes, Maryland Terrapins
Howes made both field goal opportunities that he had in the fourth quarter against the Cornhuskers on Saturday, making a kick from 35 yards out to tie the game and then 24 yards out to eventually win the game.
Freshman of the Week: DB Dillon Thieneman, Purdue Boilermakers
The freshman defensive back has been phenomenal throughout his first season with the Boilermakers and that continued against Minnesota with nine tackles, leading all defenders in the game.
Big Ten FPI Rankings
TEAM
RECORD
FPI
RANK
WIN CONF. %
WIN DIV. %
Michigan Wolverines
10-0
27.8
1
53.0%
57.9%
Ohio State Buckeyes
10-0
27.2
2
39.5%
42.1%
Penn State Nittany Lions
8-2
24.5
5
0.0%
0.0%
Iowa Hawkeyes
8-2
7.4
33
7.1%
13.6%
Maryland Terrapins
6-4
6.3
38
0.0%
0.0%
Wisconsin Badgers
5-5
5.6
41
0.1%
2.3%
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
6-4
3.4
48
0.0%
0.0%
Minnesota Golden Gophers
5-5
0.4
60
0.0%
0.0%
Nebraska Cornhuskers
5-5
0.4
61
0.1%
3.0%
Illinois Fighting Illini
5-5
0.1
64
0.1%
1.6%
Purdue Boilermakers
3-7
0.0
65
0.0%
0.0%
Northwestern Wildcats
5-5
-1.0
74
0.0%
0.0%
Indiana Hoosiers
3-7
-2.5
78
0.0%
0.0%
Michigan State Spartans
3-7
-2.6
79
0.0%
0.1%
Season QBR Update
RANK
PLAYER
TEAM
QBR
1
J.J. McCarthy
Michigan Wolverines
92.6
2
Kyle McCord
Ohio State Buckeyes
84.9
3
Taulia Tagovailoa
Taulia Tagovailoa
72.4
4
Drew Allar
Penn State Nittany Lions
72.2
5
Brendan Sorsby
Indiana Hoosiers
62.5
6
Luke Altmyer
Illinois Fighting Illini
57.0
7
Athan Kaliakmanis
Minnesota Golden Gophers
56.3
8
Gavin Wimsatt
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
55.8
9
Tanner Mordecai
Wisconsin Badgers
54.7
10
Ben Bryant
Northwestern Wildcats
51.0
11
Hudson Card
Purdue Boilermakers
47.8
12
Noah Kim
Michigan State Spartans
41.9
13
Heinrich Haarberg
Nebraska Cornhuskers
39.4
Week 12 Look Ahead
AWAY TEAM
HOME TEAM
KICKOFF TIME (CT)
TV
Maryland Terrapins
Michigan Wolverines
11:00 a.m.
FOX
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Penn State Nittany Lions
11:00 a.m.
FS1
Michigan State Spartans
Indiana Hoosiers
11:00 a.m.
BTN
Purdue Boilermakers
Northwestern Wildcats
11:00 a.m.
BTN
Illinois Fighting Illini
Iowa Hawkeyes
2:30 p.m.
FS1
Wisconsin Badgers
Northwestern Wildcats
3:00 p.m.
BTN
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Ohio State Buckeyes
6:30 p.m.
NBC
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Wisconsin Badgers
6:30 p.m.
NBC
Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.