Big Ten Football All-Conference Awards and Teams revealed; multiple Spartans honored

The Big Ten has released all of their postseason awards and all-Big Ten teams, with a handful of Spartans earning honors.

Michigan State football had selections across the board, with one of their players winning an individual award as well. See which Spartans were honored by the Big Ten for their play on the gridiron this year and the rest of the Big Ten awards below:

Dungy-Thompson Humanitarian Award

Nate Sudfeld (Indiana)

Ford-Kinnick Leadership Award

Ron Guenther (Illinois)

Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year

Jack Campbell (Iowa)

Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year

Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)

Hayes-Schembechler Coach of the Year (coaches vote)

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)

Dave McClain Coach of the Year (media vote)

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan)

Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year

C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year

Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year

Blake Corum (Michigan)

Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year

Sam LaPorta (Iowa)

Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year

Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year

Mike Morris (Michigan)

Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year

Jack Campbell (Iowa)

Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year

Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year

Jake Moody (Michigan)

Eddleman-Fields Punter of the Year

Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year

Jaylin Lucas (Indiana)

All-Big Ten - First Team (coaches)

Offense

QB: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

WR: Charlie Jones (Purdue)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)*

C: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)*

G: Trevor Keegan (Michigan)

G: Zach Zinter (Michigan)

T: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

T: Paris Johnson (Ohio State)

TE: Sam LaPorta (Iowa)

Defense

DL: Jer’Zhan Newton (llinois)

DL: Mike Morris (Michigan)

DL: Mazi Smith (Michigan)

DL: JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State)

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

LB: Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

DB: Sydney Brown (Illinois)

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

DB: Riley Moss (Iowa)

DB: Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

Special Teams

K: Jake Moody (Michigan)

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

RS: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana)

* – additional honorees due to ties

All-Big Ten - Second Team (coaches)

Offense

QB: Taulia Tagovailoa (Maryland)*

QB: Aidan O’Connell (Purdue)*

RB: Chase Brown (Illinois)

RB: Braelon Allen (Wisconsin)

WR: Jayden Reed (Michigan State)

WR: Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

C: Alex Pihlstrom (Illinois)

G: Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

G: Matt Jones (Ohio State)

T: Ryan Hayes (Michigan)

T: Olu Fashanu (Penn State)

TE: Payne Durham (Purdue)

Defense

DL: Lukas Van Ness (Iowa)

DL: Garrett Nelson (Nebraska)

DL: Zach Harrison (Ohio State)

DL: PJ Mustipher (Penn State)

LB: Seth Benson (Iowa)

LB: Junior Colson (Michigan)

LB: Cal Haladay (Michigan State)

DB: Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

DB: D.J. Turner (Michigan)

DB: Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)

DB: John Torchio (Wisconsin)

Special Teams

K: Chad Ryland (Maryland)

P: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)

RS: A.J. Henning (Michigan)

* – additional honorees due to ties

All-Big Ten - Third Team (coaches)

Offense

QB: J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

RB: Miyan Williams (Ohio State)

RB: Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)

WR: Ronnie Bell (Michigan)

WR: Trey Palmer (Nebraska)

C: Juice Scruggs (Penn State)

G: Chuck Filiaga (Minnesota)

G: Axel Ruschmeyer (Minnesota)

T: Alex Palczewski (Illinois)

T: Dawand Jones (Ohio State)

TE: Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan)*

TE: Brenton Strange (Penn State)*

Defense

DL: Keith Randolph (Illinois)

DL: Adisa Isaac (Penn State)

DL: Aaron Lewis (Rutgers)

DL: Keeanu Benton (Wisconsin)

LB: Mike Barrett (Michigan)

LB: Mariano Sori-Marin (Minnesota)

LB: Abdul Carter (Penn State)

DB: Jartavius Martin (Illinois)

DB: Ronnie Hickman (Ohio State)

DB: Ji’Ayir Brown (Penn State)

DB: Kalen King (Penn State)

Special Teams

K: Drew Stevens (Iowa)

P: Tory Taylor (Iowa)

RS: Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers)

* – additional honorees due to ties

All-Big Ten - Honorable Mention (coaches)

Offense

ILLINOIS: Isaiah Williams, Isaiah Adams, Zy Crisler, Julian Pearl;

IOWA: Kaleb Johnson, Mason Richman;

MARYLAND: Roman Hemby, Rakim Jarrett, Jaelyn Duncan, Delmar Glaze;

MICHIGAN: Karsen Barnhart;

MICHIGAN STATE: Keon Coleman, Nick Samac, J.D. Duplain;

MINNESOTA: Brevyn Spann-Ford, Aireontae

Ersery;

NEBRASKA: Anthony Grant;

NORTHWESTERN: Evan Hull;

OHIO STATE: Cade Stover, Luke Wypler;

PENN STATE: Sean Clifford, Parker Washington, Hunter Nourzad, Sal Wormley;

PURDUE: Devin Mockobee;

WISCONSIN: Joe Tippmann, Tanor Bortolini, Jack Nelson.

Defense

ILLINOIS: Isaac Darkangelo, Tarique Barnes;

INDIANA: Cam Jones, Tiawan Mullen;

IOWA: Joe Evans, Kaevon Merriweather, Logan Lee, Noah Shannon;

MARYLAND: Ami Finau, Jakorian Bennett;

MICHIGAN: Gemon Green, Kris Jenkins, Mike Sainristil;

MICHIGAN STATE: Jacob Slade, Simeon Barrow;

MINNESOTA: Cody Lindenberg,Danny Striggow, Trill Carter;

NEBRASKA: Luke Reimer, Quinton Newsome;

NORTHWESTERN: Adetomiwa Adebawore, Bryce Gallagher, Cameron Mitchell;

OHIO STATE: Denzel Burke, Jack Sawyer, Lathan Ransom, Mike

Hall, Steele Chambers, Tanner McCalister;

PENN STATE: Chop Robinson, Curtis Jacobs, Nick Tarburton;

PURDUE: Branson Deen, Cory Trice, Jack Sullivan, Jalen Graham, Kydran Jenkins;

RUTGERS: Avery Young, Christian Izien, Max Melton;

WISCONSIN: Maema Njongmeta.

Special Teams

ILLINOIS: Caleb Griffin, Isaiah Williams;

INDIANA: Charles Campbell, James Evans;

MARYLAND: Colton Spangler;

MICHIGAN STATE: Jayden Reed;

MINNESOTA: Matthew Trickett, Quentin Redding;

OHIO STATE: Jesse Mirco, Noah Ruggles;

PENN STATE: Barney Amor, Nicholas Singleton;

PURDUE: Charlie Jones;

WISCONSIN: Isaac Guerendo.

All-Big Ten - First Team (media)

Offense

QB: C.J. Stroud (Ohio State)

RB: Blake Corum (Michigan)

RB: Mohamed Ibrahim (Minnesota)

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State)

WR: Charlie Jones (Purdue)

C: John Michael Schmitz (Minnesota)

G: Zach Zinter (Michigan)

G: Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)

T: Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

T: Paris Johnson (Ohio State)

TE: Sam LaPorta (Iowa)

Defense

DL: Jer’Zhan Newton (llinois)

DL: Mike Morris (Michigan)

DL: Mazi Smith (Michigan)

DL: Zach Harrison (Ohio State)

LB: Jack Campbell (Iowa)

LB: Tommy Eichenberg (Ohio State)

LB: Nick Herbig (Wisconsin)

DB: Devon Witherspoon (Illinois)

DB: Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

DB: Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State)

DB: John Torchio

Special Teams

K: Jake Moody (Michigan)

P: Tory Taylor (Iowa)

RS: Jaylin Lucas (Indiana)

* – additional honorees due to ties

All-Big Ten - Second Team (media)

Offense

QB: J.J. McCarthy (Michigan)

RB: Chase Brown (Illinois)

RB: Braelon Allen (Wisconsin)

WR: Trey Palmer (Nebraska)

WR: Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State)

C: Olu Oluwatimi (Michigan)

G: Trevor Keegan (Michigan)

G: Matt Jones (Ohio State)

T: Alex Palczewski (Illinois)

T: Dawand Jones (Ohio State)

TE: Payne Durham (Purdue)

Defense

DL: Joe Evans (Iowa)

DL: Lukas Van Ness (Iowa)

DL: Garrett Nelson (Nebraska)

DL: JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State)

LB: Seth Benson (Iowa)

LB: Cal Haladay (Michigan State)

LB: Abdul Carter (Penn State)

DB: Sydney Brown (Illinois)

DB: Jartavius Martin (Illinois)

DB: Riley Moss (Iowa)

DB: Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)

Special Teams

K: Drew Stevens (Iowa)

P: Bryce Baringer (Michigan State)

RS: A.J. Henning (Michigan)*

RS: Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)*

* – additional honorees due to ties

All-Big Ten - Third Team (media)

Offense

QB: Aidan O’Connell (Purdue)

RB: Miyan Williams (Ohio State)

RB: Nicholas Singleton (Penn State)

WR: Ronnie Bell (Michigan)

WR: Keon Coleman (Michigan State)

C: Luke Wypler (Ohio State)

G: Isaiah Adams (Illinois)

G: Axel Ruschmeyer (Minnesota)

T: Ryan Hayes (Michigan)

T: Olu Fashanu (Penn State)

TE: Cade Stover (Ohio State)

Defense

DL: Keith Randolph (Illinois)

DL: Adetomiwa Adebawore (Northwestern)

DL: Mike Hall (Ohio State)

DL: PJ Mustipher (Penn State)

LB: Junior Colson (Michigan)

LB: Bryce Gallagher (Northwestern)

LB: Maema Njongmeta (Wisconsin)

DB: D.J. Turner (Michigan)

DB: Ronnie Hickman (Ohio State)

DB: Ji’Ayir Brown (Penn State)

DB: Kalen King (Penn State)

Special Teams

K: Noah Ruggles (Ohio State)

P: Adam Korsak (Rutgers)

RS: Jayden Reed (Michigan State)

* – additional honorees due to ties

All-Big Ten - Honorable Mention (media)

Offense

ILLINOIS: Alex Pihlstrom, Isaiah Williams, Julian Pearl, Tommy DeVito;

IOWA: Kaleb Johnson, Luke Lachey;

MARYLAND: Corey Dyches, Jaelyn Duncan, Rakim Jarrett, Roman Hemby, Taulia Tagovailoa;

MICHIGAN: Karsen Barnhart, Luke Schoonmaker;

MICHIGAN STATE: J.D. Duplain, Jayden Reed, Nick Samac;

MINNESOTA: Aireontae Ersery, Brevyn Spann-Ford, Chuck Filiaga, Quinn Carroll;

NEBRASKA: Anthony Grant;

NORTHWESTERN: Evan Hull;

OHIO STATE: TreVeyon Henderson;

PENN STATE: Brenton Strange, Bryce Effner, Hunter Nourzad, Juice Scruggs, Kaytron Allen, Parker Washington, Sal Wormley, Sean Clifford;

PURDUE: Devin Mockobee, Gus Hartwig, Marcus Mbow, Spencer Holstege;

WISCONSIN: Chimere Dike, Jack Nelson, Joe Tippmann, Tanor Bortolini.

Defense

ILLINOIS: Gabe Jacas, Isaac Darkangelo, Kendall Smith, Seth Coleman, Tarique Barnes;

INDIANA: Aaron Casey, Cam Jones, Dasan McCullough, Tiawan Mullen;

IOWA: Kaevon Merriweather, Logan Lee, Noah Shannon;

MARYLAND: Ami Finau, Beau Brade, Deonte Banks, Jaishawn Barham, Jakorian Bennett;

MICHIGAN: Gemon Green, Jaylen Harrell, Kris Jenkins, Makari Paige, Mike Barrett, Mike Sainristil, Rod Moore;

MICHIGAN STATE: Jacob Slade, Simeon Barrow, Xavier Henderson;

MINNESOTA: Cody Lindenberg, Jordan Howden, Kyler Baugh,

Mariano Sori-Marin, Terell Smith, Thomas Rush;

NEBRASKA: Luke Reimer;

NORTHWESTERN: Cameron Mitchell;

OHIO STATE: Denzel Burke, Lathan Ransom, Steele Chambers, Tanner McCalister, Tyleik Williams;

PENN STATE: Adisa Isaac, Chop Robinson, Curtis Jacobs, Johnny Dixon;

PURDUE: Cam Allen, Cory Trice, Jack Sullivan, Jalen Graham, Lawrence Johnson;

RUTGERS: Aaron Lewis, Avery Young, Christian Braswell, Christian

Izien, Deion Jennings, Max Melton;

WISCONSIN: C.J. Goetz, Jordan Turner, Keeanu Benton.

Special Teams

ILLINOIS: Caleb Griffin, Isaiah Williams;

INDIANA: Charles Campbell, James Evans;

MARYLAND: Chad Ryland, Colton Spangler;

MINNESOTA: Matthew Trickett;

OHIO STATE: Jesse Mirco;

PENN STATE: Jake Pinegar;

PURDUE: Charlie Jones;

RUTGERS: Aron Cruickshank;

WISCONSIN: Isaac Guerendo.

