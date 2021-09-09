Big Ten Football and College Football Playoff bowl projections, Week 1
The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are set for that to continue in 2021, or so we think.
Here at Buckeyes Wire, we’re keeping with tradition and giving you a peek at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when all the dust settles on the season, one that is hopefully COVID-19 drama free.
We reassess after each week of games and project based on what we’ve seen. And now, we now have a week to gauge a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to what we saw on the field. Just one week in for most teams, we’ve seen some surprises and frankly, non-surprises.
Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preference to teams that have not been involved in certain games, so we do our best to sort it all out.
Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 1 of the college football season.
The Early Bowls
Redbox Bowl (still waiting on status)
Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Stanford
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, Dec. 27
ESPN | 11:00 a.m EST
Ford Field | Detroit, MI
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Rutgers vs. Western Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, Dec. 28
FOX | 10:15 p.m. EST
Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12
Projection: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Wednesday, Dec. 29
ESPN | 2:15 p.m. EST
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Boston College
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN | 3:00 p.m. EST
Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. Tennessee
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Thursday, Dec. 30
ESPN | 10:30 pm
Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Utah
Outback Bowl
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2 | 12:00 pm EST
Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Saturday, Jan. 1
ESPN2 | 1:00 p.m. EST
Camping World Stadium | Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Florida
New Year’s Six Bowls
Rose Bowl
Saturday, Jan. 2
ESPN | 5 p.m. EST
Rose Bowl | Pasadena, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. UCLA
College Football Playoff
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN | Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Friday, Dec. 30
ESPN | Time TBA
AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia
College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
Monday, Jan. 10
ESPN | 8:00 p.m. EST
Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State
