Big Ten Football and College Football Playoff bowl projections, Week 1

The Big Ten has a rich, rich history in bowl games, and the expectations are set for that to continue in 2021, or so we think.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we’re keeping with tradition and giving you a peek at where we think all the teams in the conference will end up when all the dust settles on the season, one that is hopefully COVID-19 drama free.

We reassess after each week of games and project based on what we’ve seen. And now, we now have a week to gauge a bit of a knee-jerk reaction to what we saw on the field. Just one week in for most teams, we’ve seen some surprises and frankly, non-surprises.

Keep in mind these scenarios are very complicated with bowl tie-ins and contractual preference to teams that have not been involved in certain games, so we do our best to sort it all out.

Here’s a look at the bowl projections after Week 1 of the college football season.

The Early Bowls

Redbox Bowl (still waiting on status)

Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Stanford

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, Dec. 27

ESPN | 11:00 a.m EST

Ford Field | Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Rutgers vs. Western Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 28

FOX | 10:15 p.m. EST

Chase Field | Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. Big 12

Projection: Michigan State vs. Texas Tech

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wednesday, Dec. 29

ESPN | 2:15 p.m. EST

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Boston College

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN | 3:00 p.m. EST

Nissan Stadium | Nashville, Tennessee

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. Tennessee

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday, Dec. 30

ESPN | 10:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Utah

Outback Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2 | 12:00 pm EST

Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. LSU

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 1

ESPN2 | 1:00 p.m. EST

Camping World Stadium | Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins | Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Florida

New Year’s Six Bowls

Rose Bowl

Saturday, Jan. 2

ESPN | 5 p.m. EST

Rose Bowl | Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. UCLA

College Football Playoff

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN | Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, Dec. 30

ESPN | Time TBA

AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Georgia

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Monday, Jan. 10

ESPN | 8:00 p.m. EST

Lucas Oil Stadium | Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State

