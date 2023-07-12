Big Ten Football Coaches’ Hot Seat Rankings entering 2023

If there’s one constant in the world of college football, it is change. Change in the rules, change in the style of play on the field, and most of all, change in coaching staffs.

Last year saw 24 schools—that’s 18% of the FBS—change head coaches. It wasn’t just at the small programs either. Mighty Power Five programs such as Wisconsin and Nebraska moved on from their respective coaches, eager to find a new leader to pave the way forward. Of course, there is a ripple effect in turn.

Take, for example, Wisconsin. They fired head coach Paul Chryst and would replace him with former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell. The Bearcats, in turn, would snatch Scott Satterfield from Louisville, who would respond by bringing in Purdue’s coach Jeff Brohm. Because of one move, now four programs have new coaches.

This is the norm for college football.

CBS Sports recently released their 2023 College Football Hot Seat Rankings, which they describe as one of the most accurate models there is.

“The Hot Seat Rankings have long been an accurate predictor in terms of job security. Over the last five years, 30 of the 43 coaches rated 4 or worse in the preseason eventually lost their jobs (70%). That includes seven of eight last season; Syracuse’s Dino Babers was the lone coach to survive following a slightly improved 7-6 campaign. – Dennis Dodd, CBS Sports.

The rankings are simple. Coaches are graded on a scale from zero to five. Zero is the ideal. You are untouchable, and there are 15 coaches whom they consider untouchable. These are the Kirby Smarts of the world. A step above that at one is the “safe and secure” range. These coaches are pretty dang safe, but not safe if they decided to, say, lose every game for the next two seasons.

Moving up to two we have the “all good… for now” tier. These coaches are relatively safe, but a misstep in 2023 could warm their seat up a bit. They may even land in tier three, which is the “pressure is mounting tier.”

Finally, four and five are the tiers you don’t want to be in as a coach. Your butt is starting to really feel the heat below you, and it’s time to preserve your job.

Five is the most radical of hot-seats, where if you start the season off wrong, you might not make it out of September. That’s the “win or be fired” tier. Think where Scott Frost was last year.

Tier four is a bit more lenient, but a rough year will more than likely be your last. It’s the “start improving now” tier.

With the rules set into place, here is a look at what the hot seat rankings had to say about the coaches of the Big Ten.

Bret Bielema (Illinois): 1

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I think this is a really interesting one. Last year was, in a lot of ways, a really good second year for Bret Bielema at Illinois. The Illini went from being a pesky 5-7 squad to one that could actually compete in the West. The problem is that they should have made it to the Big Ten Championship game.

An epic collapse at the end of the season, losing three of their last four, kept Illinois from winning the West. Those home losses to Michigan State and eventual division winners Purdue have to sting. I personally like Bret Bielema as a coach a good amount, and I love how tough he’s turned Illinois in such a short span.

Tom Allen (Indiana): 5

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yeah, this one certainly does make sense.

After two successful years with the Hoosiers, Indiana fell completely apart. They are 6-18 over the past two seasons, failing to make it back to a bowl game. Indiana started 3-0 last year and ended with a 4-8 record. Another year like 2022, and Allen will be out the door.

Kirk Ferentz (Iowa): 2

Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK

Okay, I get it. For any other coach, this makes sense. Iowa took a step back last year after reaching the Big Ten Championship game in 2021. And the offense was among the worst in the nation. Any coach’s seat would be getting slightly hotter.

Let’s be real, though, guys.

Kirk Ferentz will never be fired by the Iowa Hawkeyes. The only way he leaves is if he steps down.

Mike Locksley (Maryland): 2

(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

I’d wonder if Locksley deserves to be in the “safe and secure” range. The Terps have improved every single year under him, and he’s won two straight bowl games. The team literally had not been bowl eligible in consecutive seasons since 2007 and 2008.

I’d say Mike Locksley is pretty safe.

Jim Harbaugh (Michigan): 0

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s funny how just a few years ago, fans called for Jim Harbaugh to be fired for a lack of real success at Michigan. Now, he’s one of the safest coaches in the entire sport. Winning two straight Big Ten Championships will do that for you.

Mel Tucker (Michigan State): 3

Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unfortunately, the Spartans’ head coach Mel Tucker is trending the other way. Going from a 0 to a 3 is a pretty drastic change. Tucker’s fall from grace is only really beaten out by Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

Things are weird at Michigan State regarding their coach. After giving him a massive extension, the Spartans took a massive step back last year. I wouldn’t call Tucker on the hot seat given how big that contract is, but the pressure is surely mounting.

P.J. Fleck (Minnesota): 1

(Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

P.J. Fleck feels like a guy who’s going to stay in Minnesota forever. It seems like the perfect pairing for a lengthy relationship. Fleck will always have Minnesota as a good team, even if they don’t necessarily become a true contender. The Gophers won’t fire Fleck after an eight-win season either. Teams like Minnesota kill for stability.

Matt Rhule (Nebraska): 1

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Matt Rhule is a new coach with a great collegiate resume who was given a large contract. Unless this year is disastrous, I think he’ll be safe for a good minute.

Ryan Day (Ohio State): 2

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

I know I’m not an Ohio State fan, but this is ridiculous to me. I get it, they have lost to Michigan two straight years now and just lost in the College Football Playoff. To Georgia might I add. But, the idea that Ryan Day’s seat has any heat to it is simply ridiculous to me. This is a coach who has an 88% win percentage, won two Big Ten Championships, and went to a national championship.

I get that the bar is high at Ohio State, but come on, especially considering the next coach somehow is safer than Day.

James Franklin (Penn State): 1

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

I think it’s funny how James Franklin, despite not experiencing nearly the same success as Day, is safer than Day. Franklin is congratulated for bringing Penn State back to winning with an 11-2 season, but he still wasn’t able to beat Ohio State or Michigan.

Honestly, CBS is completely right with their view here, too. Franklin is safer in the eyes of Penn State than Ryan Day is at Ohio State. My only point is that should be reversed.

Ryan Walters (Purdue): 2

Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK

It makes sense that Ryan Walters has a slightly hotter seat than the other two newly hired coaches. Both Matt Rhule and Luke Fickell have been head coaches before. Really good ones, too! Ryan Walters doesn’t have that track record yet, so naturally his leash is going to be just a bit shorter. I think Walters will have success at Purdue, but there’s obviously going to be some reservations.

Greg Schiano (Rutgers): 2

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Greg Schiano’s situation at Rutgers is truly a weird one.

Since he returned to North Jersey, it has not been great. Schiano has posted a 12-22 record, including a 6-20 mark in Big Ten play. After three years, that’s a pretty obvious hot-seat record. At some other Power Five conference schools, that may have resulted in a firing by now.

The problem is that this period has been the most successful one in almost a decade for the Scarlet Knights. This is a team that won three games the two seasons before re-hiring Schiano. When Rutgers brought him back, they knew it was going to be a massive long term rebuild for the program.

He brought Rutgers back to a bowl game for the first time since 2014 with its Gator Bowl bid in the 2021 season. Schiano is also the greatest coach in Rutgers history. He’s literally a legend at the school. Rutgers is a situation to watch over the years to see just what it would take for them to cut ties with Schiano.

Luke Fickell (Wisconsin): 1

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Finally, we have Luke Fickell. Fickell is making his big-time move to the Power Five after bringing Cincinnati to the College Football Playoff in 2021.

Wisconsin signed Fickell to a seven-year deal with the idea that he can help institute a radical change for the Badgers. He will attempt to change the entire mindset of a program, making Wisconsin a true contender. He’s going to be given time to work his magic.

